CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 3 Pair of Linear Equations in Two variables: Free PDF Download Available

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 3: Mind Map is the pictorial representation of ideas or topics into a hierarchy that makes revision easy and quick. In a subject like Mathematics, mind map comes to be a boon at the time of exams when students look for fast revision methods so that they can save time for practising Maths questions. Jagran Josh brings you the Class 10 Mathematics mind maps which are conceptualised by the subject experts. The CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Maps will make it possible for you to revise the whole Maths syllabus in a few seconds. In this article, you will find the CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 3 - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables. This mind map showcases all important concepts occurring in the chapter and is entirely based on the reduced and revised CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus. Hence, this CBSE Mind Map is perfect for revising the chapter at the time of examination and increasing your chances of scoring high in CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023-24. You can view and download the Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables from the following section of this article.

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Major topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables include:

1. A pair of linear equations in two variables can be represented, and solved, by the:

(i) graphical method

(ii) algebraic method

2. Graphical Method: The graph of a pair of linear equations in two variables is represented by two lines.

(i) If the lines intersect at a point, then that point gives the unique solution of the two equations. In this case, the pair of equations is consistent.

(ii) If the lines coincide, then there are infinitely many solutions — each point on the line being a solution. In this case, the pair of equations is dependent (consistent).

(iii) If the lines are parallel, then the pair of equations has no solution. In this case, the pair of equations is inconsistent.

3. Algebraic Methods: Two methods for finding the solution(s) of a pair of linear equations involve:

(i) Substitution Method

(ii) Elimination Method

4. If a pair of linear equations is given by a 1 x + b 1 y + c 1 = 0 and a 2 x + b 2 y + c 2 = 0, then the following situations can arise:

(i) a 1 /a 2 ≠ b 1 /b 2 : In this case, the pair of linear equations is consistent.

(ii) a 1 /a 2 = b 1 /b 2 ≠ c 1 /c 2 : In this case, the pair of linear equations is inconsistent.

(iii) a 1 /a 2 = b 1 /b 2 = c 1 /c 2 : In this case, the pair of linear equations is dependent and consistent.

