NYT Mini Crossword Today Answers for August 25, 2025: Clues & Solutions

The NYT Mini Crossword Today is the perfect partner for your morning breakfast or while you grab a quick bite in your boring work day. NYT Crosswords are quite lengthy and take time unlike these bite-sized puzzles from The New York Times. Challenge your brain and enhance your vocabulary with this quick, fun, and clever wordplay puzzle in just minutes. But What is NYT Mini Crossword and what makes it so popular? The NYT Mini is not only engaging for crossword pros but also easy for beginners. It’s accessible and the ideal daily mental warm-up to keep your brain sharp anytime, anywhere. Solving NYT Mini Crossword Today gives you a relaxing mental break and lowers your stress hormones, while improving your memory recall skills and vocabulary. NYT Mini Crossword Clues for August 25, 2025 (Today) Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. Now, here are the NYT Mini Crossword clues for today:

Across Down 1: British "bye-bye" 1: Baking measure: Abbr. 5: Hearty gulp 2: Unable to sleep 6: It's been called the "City of Light" and the "City of Love" 3: Sleepy 8: Clark ___ a.k.a. Superman 4: "An extraordinary process whereby you become the person you always should have been," per David Bowie 9: Comedically risky 7: Pig's home Read About- NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania? Try to guess the answers before you check the first letters, but no peeking! If you didn’t get them, let's check the NYT Mini Crossword Hints and guess some answers together. NYT Mini Crossword First Letters First Letters for NYT Mini act like training wheels for the crossword brain. Use them to guide your guesses before peeking at the full answers!

See how those first letters already make things easier? Across: T, S, P, K, E

Down: T, A, T, A, S If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for Today August 25, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1: TATA

5: SWIG

6: PARIS

8: KENT

9: EDGY Down 1: TSP

2: AWAKE

3: TIRED

4: AGING

7: STY Need help with other NYT games and puzzles, Check Out: NYT Puzzles and Games' Answers for Today- NYT Wordle Today Answer for August 25, 2025 NYT Strands Hints for August 25, 2025 NYT Connections Hints for August 25, 2025