ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Mini Crossword Today Answers for August 25, 2025: Clues & Solutions

By Alisha Louis
Aug 25, 2025, 02:37 EDT

The NYT Mini Crossword is your go-to daily puzzle for quick fun and learning. These NYT Mini Crossword puzzles stimulate various brain regions and enhance problem-solving skills. Get today’s clues, first letters, and complete answers—perfect for busy mornings or downtime. Challenge your brain and enjoy solving wherever you are! 

NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today for August 25, 2025.
NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today for August 25, 2025.

The NYT Mini Crossword Today is the perfect partner for your morning breakfast or while you grab a quick bite in your boring work day. NYT Crosswords are quite lengthy and take time unlike these bite-sized puzzles from The New York Times. Challenge your brain and enhance your vocabulary with this quick, fun, and clever wordplay puzzle in just minutes.

But What is NYT Mini Crossword and what makes it so popular? The NYT Mini is not only engaging for crossword pros but also easy for beginners. It’s accessible and the ideal daily mental warm-up to keep your brain sharp anytime, anywhere. Solving NYT Mini Crossword Today gives you a relaxing mental break and lowers your stress hormones, while improving your memory recall skills and vocabulary.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues for August 25, 2025 (Today)

Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. Now, here are the NYT Mini Crossword clues for today:

Across

Down

1: British "bye-bye"

1: Baking measure: Abbr.

5: Hearty gulp

2: Unable to sleep

6: It's been called the "City of Light" and the "City of Love"

3: Sleepy

8: Clark ___ a.k.a. Superman

4: "An extraordinary process whereby you become the person you always should have been," per David Bowie

9: Comedically risky

7: Pig's home
Read About- NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania?

Try to guess the answers before you check the first letters, but no peeking! 

If you didn’t get them, let's check the NYT Mini Crossword Hints and guess some answers together.

NYT Mini Crossword First Letters

First Letters for NYT Mini act like training wheels for the crossword brain. Use them to guide your guesses before peeking at the full answers! 

See how those first letters already make things easier? 

Across: T, S, P, K, E
Down: T, A, T, A, S

If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. 

But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers.

NYT Mini Crossword Answers for Today August 25, 2025

And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun.

Across

  • 1: TATA

  • 5: SWIG

  • 6: PARIS

  • 8: KENT

  • 9: EDGY

Down

  • 1: TSP

  • 2: AWAKE

  • 3: TIRED

  • 4: AGING

  • 7: STY

NYT Mini Crossword Today Answers 25Need help with other NYT games and puzzles, Check Out:

NYT Puzzles and Games' Answers for Today-

NYT Wordle Today Answer for August 25, 2025

NYT Strands Hints for August 25, 2025

NYT Connections Hints for August 25, 2025

Conclusion

And that’s today’s NYT Mini Crossword solved! A short but satisfying mix of everyday words, clever twists, and even a little science thrown in. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your vocabulary, practice quick thinking, or just sneak in a fun brain break, the Mini is the perfect daily challenge. Think of it as education disguised as entertainment—something to make you smarter while you smile.

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags