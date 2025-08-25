UPPSC GIC Lecturer Eligibility 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced 1516 vacancies for the recruitment of Lecturer (Male/Female) posts in the Government Inter College. Interested applicants can apply online for this role from August 12 to September 12, 2025, at the official website. Candidates must understand all the terms and conditions mentioned in the notification before applying. The UPPSC GIC Lecturer eligibility outlines various factors such as age limit, relaxation, qualification, nationality, and other aspects. Failing to satisfy any of the factors may lead to rejection of their applications. Continue reading to learn more about the UPPSC GIC Lecturer eligibility 2025 on this page.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Eligibility 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has detailed the eligibility norms for Lecturer (Male/Female) posts in its latest notification. Knowing the age limit and academic qualifications helps candidates avoid any last-minute confusion and apply for the posts within the deadline. To be eligible, the candidate must have completed post-graduation in the relevant subject from any recognised University. Additionally, they should fall within the age range of 21-40 years when applying for the post. In this article, we have shared detailed UPPSC GIC Lecturer eligibility, including age limit, academic qualification, nationality, etc.