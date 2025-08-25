UPPSC GIC Lecturer Eligibility 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced 1516 vacancies for the recruitment of Lecturer (Male/Female) posts in the Government Inter College. Interested applicants can apply online for this role from August 12 to September 12, 2025, at the official website. Candidates must understand all the terms and conditions mentioned in the notification before applying. The UPPSC GIC Lecturer eligibility outlines various factors such as age limit, relaxation, qualification, nationality, and other aspects. Failing to satisfy any of the factors may lead to rejection of their applications. Continue reading to learn more about the UPPSC GIC Lecturer eligibility 2025 on this page.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Eligibility 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has detailed the eligibility norms for Lecturer (Male/Female) posts in its latest notification. Knowing the age limit and academic qualifications helps candidates avoid any last-minute confusion and apply for the posts within the deadline. To be eligible, the candidate must have completed post-graduation in the relevant subject from any recognised University. Additionally, they should fall within the age range of 21-40 years when applying for the post. In this article, we have shared detailed UPPSC GIC Lecturer eligibility, including age limit, academic qualification, nationality, etc.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Age Limit
The age limit plays a significant role in the UPPSC GIC eligibility criteria. Candidates must be at least 21 years old as of July 1, 2025, to apply for the post. It implies they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1985 and not after than July 1, 2004 to be eligible. For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years, meaning they must not have been born before July 2, 1970. Given below are the minimum and maximum UPPSC GIC age limits for clarity purposes.
|
Minimum Age
|
21 years
|
Maximum Age
|
40 years
|
Maximum Age of PH candidates
|
55 years
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Age Limit Relaxation
The upper age limit will be relaxed for all the candidates belonging to the reserved categories when applying for the post. Check the category-wise UPPSC GIC Lecturer age limit relaxation shared below:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
Scheduled Castes of U.P., Scheduled Tribes of U.P., Other Backward Classes of U.P., Skilled players of U.P. of Classified Games, State Govt. Employees of U.P. including Teachers/Staff of the Basic Shiksha Parishad of U.P. and Teachers/Staff of the Government Aided Madhyamik Vidyalayas of U.P (born before 2nd July, 1980)
|
5 years
|
Physically handicapped persons of U.P
|
15 years
|
Emergency Commissioned Officers/Short service Commissioned Officers/Ex-Army Personnel of U.P
|
Three years + period of service rendered in Army
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Educational Qualification
Educational qualification is the next important part of the UPPSC GIC Lecturer eligibility. Those who have completed post-graduation in the relevant subject can apply for this post. Check the post-wise UPPSC GIC Lecturer educational qualification shared below:
|
Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Lecturer (Male/Female)-Sociology, Geography, Economics, Civics, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English
|
(i) Post-Graduation degree in the related subject from a recognised University or equivalent
(ii) A graduation degree in Education (B.Ed.) in a program recognised by NCTE
|
Lecturer (Male/Female)- History
|
(i) Post-Graduation degree in the subject Ancient History/Medieval History/Modern History from a recognised University or equivalent
(ii) Graduation Degree in Education (B.Ed.) in a program recognised by NCTE.
|
Lecturer (Male/Female)- Biology
|
(i) Post-Graduation degree in the subject Botany or Zoology from a University/Deemed University/ Institution established by law in India.
(ii) Degree of Graduation in Education (B.Ed.) in a program recognised by NCTE.
|
Lecturer (Male/Female)- Hindi
|
(i) Post-Graduation degree in the subject Hindi from a recognised University and graduation in Arts with Sanskrit as a subject.
(ii) Graduation Degree in Education (B.Ed.) in a program recognized by NCTE.
|
Lecturer (Male/Female)- Urdu
|
(i) Post-Graduation degree in the subject Urdu
(ii) Graduation Degree in Education (B.Ed.) in a program recognised by NCTE.
|
Lecturer (Male/Female)- Sanskrit
|
(i) Post-Graduation degree in the subject of Sanskrit from a recognised University or equivalent
(ii) Graduation Degree in Education (B.Ed.) in a program recognised by NCTE.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Eligibility 2025: Nationality
Candidates who are Indian Nationals can apply for the UPPSC GIC Lecturer vacancy 2025.
Documents to Prove UPPSC GIC Lecturer Eligibility
Candidates will have to produce all the relevant documents as and when asked by exam authorities to support all their eligibility claims. The list of certificates required to prove UPPSC GIC Lecturer eligibility is as follows:
-
Proof of Date of Birth
-
Marksheet and Certificates of all Educational Qualifications
-
Category Certificate, if applicable
-
Disability Certificate, if applicable
-
Photo ID Proof
-
Other Relevant Documents
