UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at uppsc.up.nic.in for 1,516 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

UP GIC Lecturer Apply Online 2025: The UPPSC has invited applications from eligible candidates for the positions of GIC Lecturer in the State. A total of 1,516 posts have been announced in the official notification released on 12 August 2025. Candidates can apply online for the UPPSC GIC Lecturer position through the official website- uppsc.nic.in.

UP GIC Lecturer Apply Online 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened the online application window for 1,516 Lecturer (GIC) positions in Government Inter Colleges across the state. The application process has started from 12 August 2025 and will continue until 12 September 2025. The correction window will remain until 19 September 2025. This article covers all vital information: vacancies, important dates, eligibility, application steps, fee structure, required documents, and the selection process.

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 - Overview

The UPPSC has announced the recruitment drive for filling 1,516 positions of GIC Lecturer across the State. Candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC to apply for this post.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025

Conducted By

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Total Vacancies

1,516 (Male: 777; Female: 694; Visually Impaired/Special: 45; Jail Training: 2)

Notification Date

12 August 2025

Application Start Date

12 August 2025

Application Last Date

12 September 2025

Correction Last Date

19 September 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam → Interview/Document Verification → Merit List

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UP GIC Lecturer Application Form Link

Candidates can start applying for the post of GIC Lecturer 2025 at the official website by using the link given below.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Application Form

Apply Here

UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Application Process

Candidates can follow the given steps to apply online for UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025:

  • Visit uppsc.up.nic.in and complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) with a valid email/mobile number.

  • Once the OTR number is generated, visit the UPPSC website.

  • On the homepage, visit the “Notification” section and click on the Advertisements.

  • Then click on the “Apply” button given against A-6/E-1/2025.

  • A list of positions available will be shown on the page. You have to select the post for which you want to apply and click on the “Authenticate with OTR”.

  • Fill the form with personal and educational information; select the desired post and subject.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, PG/B.Ed certificates, ID, and other credits as applicable.

  • Pay the application fee through available online methods.

  • Submit, download, and print the confirmation page.

  • Modify any incorrect details by 19 September 2025 if needed.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Application Fee

The candidates have to pay the application fee in online mode only. No other means of payment will be accepted. Candidates can pay the fee via net banking, UPI, credit/ debit card.

Category

Fee

Unreserved / OBC / EWS

₹125

SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen

₹65

Persons with Disabilities (PH)

₹25

UP GIC Lecturer Eligibility Criteria

Those candidates who wish to apply for the GIC Lecturer positions must meet certain eligibility criteria like the educational qualification and the age limit.

UP GIC Lecturer Educational Qualification

The candidate must hold a Postgraduate degree in relevant subject and B.Ed (or equivalent special teaching qualification for visually impaired posts).

UP GIC Lecturer Age Limit

Those who wish to apply for the UPPSC GIC Lecturer position must be between the ages of 21-40 years (Born between 02-07-1985 and 01-07-2004). The age limit will be calculated as on 01-07-2025.

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the important timelines so that they don’t miss out on the deadlines.

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

12 August 2025

Online Application Start Date

12 August 2025

Application Last Date

12 September 2025

Fee Payment Last Date

12 September 2025

Correction Window Last Date

19 September 2025

Admit Card Release Date

To be notified

Exam Date

To be announced

