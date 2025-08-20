UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at uppsc.up.nic.in for 1,516 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

UP GIC Lecturer Apply Online 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened the online application window for 1,516 Lecturer (GIC) positions in Government Inter Colleges across the state. The application process has started from 12 August 2025 and will continue until 12 September 2025. The correction window will remain until 19 September 2025. This article covers all vital information: vacancies, important dates, eligibility, application steps, fee structure, required documents, and the selection process.
UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 - Overview
The UPPSC has announced the recruitment drive for filling 1,516 positions of GIC Lecturer across the State. Candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC to apply for this post.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025
|
Conducted By
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,516 (Male: 777; Female: 694; Visually Impaired/Special: 45; Jail Training: 2)
|
Notification Date
|
12 August 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
12 August 2025
|
Application Last Date
|
12 September 2025
|
Correction Last Date
|
19 September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam → Interview/Document Verification → Merit List
|
Official Website
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
UP GIC Lecturer Application Form Link
Candidates can start applying for the post of GIC Lecturer 2025 at the official website by using the link given below.
|
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Application Form
UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Application Process
Candidates can follow the given steps to apply online for UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025:
-
Visit uppsc.up.nic.in and complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) with a valid email/mobile number.
-
Once the OTR number is generated, visit the UPPSC website.
-
On the homepage, visit the “Notification” section and click on the Advertisements.
-
Then click on the “Apply” button given against A-6/E-1/2025.
-
A list of positions available will be shown on the page. You have to select the post for which you want to apply and click on the “Authenticate with OTR”.
-
Fill the form with personal and educational information; select the desired post and subject.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, PG/B.Ed certificates, ID, and other credits as applicable.
-
Pay the application fee through available online methods.
-
Submit, download, and print the confirmation page.
-
Modify any incorrect details by 19 September 2025 if needed.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Application Fee
The candidates have to pay the application fee in online mode only. No other means of payment will be accepted. Candidates can pay the fee via net banking, UPI, credit/ debit card.
|
Category
|
Fee
|
Unreserved / OBC / EWS
|
₹125
|
SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen
|
₹65
|
Persons with Disabilities (PH)
|
₹25
UP GIC Lecturer Eligibility Criteria
Those candidates who wish to apply for the GIC Lecturer positions must meet certain eligibility criteria like the educational qualification and the age limit.
UP GIC Lecturer Educational Qualification
The candidate must hold a Postgraduate degree in relevant subject and B.Ed (or equivalent special teaching qualification for visually impaired posts).
UP GIC Lecturer Age Limit
Those who wish to apply for the UPPSC GIC Lecturer position must be between the ages of 21-40 years (Born between 02-07-1985 and 01-07-2004). The age limit will be calculated as on 01-07-2025.
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the important timelines so that they don’t miss out on the deadlines.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
12 August 2025
|
Online Application Start Date
|
12 August 2025
|
Application Last Date
|
12 September 2025
|
Fee Payment Last Date
|
12 September 2025
|
Correction Window Last Date
|
19 September 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be notified
|
Exam Date
|
To be announced
