UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at uppsc.up.nic.in for 1,516 Posts - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More

UP GIC Lecturer Apply Online 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened the online application window for 1,516 Lecturer (GIC) positions in Government Inter Colleges across the state. The application process has started from 12 August 2025 and will continue until 12 September 2025. The correction window will remain until 19 September 2025. This article covers all vital information: vacancies, important dates, eligibility, application steps, fee structure, required documents, and the selection process.

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 - Overview

The UPPSC has announced the recruitment drive for filling 1,516 positions of GIC Lecturer across the State. Candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC to apply for this post.