UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 - 1516 Posts Announced, Check Category-Wise Male & Female Vacancy Details

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced 1516 openings for the Lecturer (Male/Female) post in the Government Inter College. The online application window will remain open from August 12 to September 12, 2025, only at the official website. Interested candidates should confirm their eligibility and fill out the application form with valid information in order to get shortlisted for the first selection stage. Candidates who have completed their post-graduation and are at least 21 years old can apply for the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy. Continue reading to learn more about the post-wise UPPSC GIC Lecturer vacancy distribution for the reference of the candidates.
UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 Highlights
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy details in the official notification. It has been released for all the subjects across all the categories. Aspirants should read the advertisement carefully to fill out the application form without any confusion. Have a look at the overview of the UPPSC GIC Lecturer vacancy tabulated below for aspirants’ reference.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Lecturer (Male/Female) Government Inter College
|
Vacancy
|
1516
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims & Mains
|
Eligibility
|
Post-Graduation, 21 years
|
Application Dates
|
Aug 12 to Sept 12, 2025
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 Post-Wise Distribution
UPPSC has announced 1516 openings for GIC Lecturer posts. Of which, 777 are for male lecturers and 694 are for female lecturers under the Government Inter College. Given below is the post-wise distribution of the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy.
|
Post Name
|
Vacancy
|
Lecturer (Male) Government Inter College
|
777
|
Lecturer (Female) Government Inter College
|
694
|
Lecturer, Government Inter College Sparsh for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya
|
45
|
Lecturer, Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service
|
2
UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for Lecturer (Male)
There are a total of 777 openings for the Lecturer (Male) in the Government Inter College. Look at the subject-wise distribution of UPPSC GIC Lecturer vacancy for all the categories shared below:
|
Subject Name
|
No. of Vacancies
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
DFF
|
PH
|
ExS
|
Outstanding Sportsperson
|
English
|
100
|
34
|
18
|
2
|
36
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
Economics
|
41
|
16
|
8
|
0
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
History
|
41
|
15
|
9
|
0
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
Urdu
|
27
|
12
|
5
|
0
|
8
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Mathematics
|
94
|
28
|
24
|
1
|
32
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
Physics
|
86
|
36
|
16
|
1
|
25
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
Chemistry
|
85
|
33
|
19
|
1
|
24
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
Biology
|
73
|
31
|
13
|
1
|
21
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
Geography
|
38
|
16
|
8
|
1
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Sanskrit
|
36
|
16
|
7
|
0
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Civics
|
51
|
19
|
11
|
0
|
16
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Sociology
|
23
|
9
|
5
|
0
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Hindi
|
82
|
27
|
9
|
1
|
27
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
Total
|
777
|
292
|
162
|
8
|
242
|
73
|
8
|
25
|
34
|
8
UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for Lecturer (Female)
There are a total of 694 openings for the Lecturer (Female) in the Government Inter College. Look at the subject-wise distribution of UP GIC Lecturer vacancy for all the categories tabulated below:
|
Subject Name
|
No. of Vacancies
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
DFF
|
PH
|
ExS
|
Outstanding Sportsperson
|
English
|
84
|
53
|
10
|
3
|
10
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
Economics
|
36
|
12
|
9
|
2
|
10
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
History
|
34
|
16
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Urdu
|
13
|
10
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mathematics
|
28
|
14
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Physics
|
104
|
44
|
20
|
4
|
26
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
Chemistry
|
62
|
26
|
11
|
2
|
17
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
Biology
|
73
|
45
|
7
|
2
|
12
|
7
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
Geography
|
26
|
15
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Sanskrit
|
56
|
28
|
10
|
1
|
12
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Civics
|
54
|
21
|
6
|
2
|
20
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Sociology
|
44
|
20
|
9
|
1
|
10
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
Hindi
|
80
|
26
|
21
|
4
|
21
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
Total
|
694
|
330
|
120
|
23
|
157
|
64
|
8
|
23
|
29
|
8
UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for Lecturer, Government Inter College Sparsh for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya
A total of 45 vacancies have been released for Lecturer, Government Inter College Sparsh for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya. Given below is the subject-wise UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy across all the categories:
|
Subject Name
|
No. of Vacancies
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
DFF
|
PH
|
ExS
|
Women
|
Hindi
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
English
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Civics
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Economics
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Sanskrit
|
10
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
History
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Sociology
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
45
|
19
|
11
|
0
|
14
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for Lecturer, Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service
There are a total of 2 vacancies released for the Lecturer in Psychology and Lecturer in Criminology and Penology for Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service. Mentioned below is the distribution of UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for all categories.
|
Subject Name
|
No. of Vacancies
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
DFF
|
PH
|
ExS
|
Women
|
Lecturer in Psychology
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Lecturer in Criminology and Penology
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Who Can Apply For the UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025?
Candidates should read all the terms and conditions pertaining to the eligibility outlined in the notification PDF. This will help them confirm their qualification for the post and proceed accordingly. Here is the quick overview of the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy shared below.
|
Age Limit
|
21-40 years as on July 1, 2025
|
Educational Qualification
|
Post Graduation in a Relevant Subject from a recognised University/Institute
|
Nationality
|
Indian
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation