UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 - 1516 Posts Announced, Check Category-Wise Male & Female Vacancy Details

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced 1516 openings for the Lecturer (Male/Female) post in the Government Inter College. The online application window will remain open from August 12 to September 12, 2025, only at the official website. Interested candidates should confirm their eligibility and fill out the application form with valid information in order to get shortlisted for the first selection stage. Candidates who have completed their post-graduation and are at least 21 years old can apply for the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy. Continue reading to learn more about the post-wise UPPSC GIC Lecturer vacancy distribution for the reference of the candidates.

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 Highlights

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy details in the official notification. It has been released for all the subjects across all the categories. Aspirants should read the advertisement carefully to fill out the application form without any confusion. Have a look at the overview of the UPPSC GIC Lecturer vacancy tabulated below for aspirants’ reference.