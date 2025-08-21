UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 - 1516 Posts Announced, Check Category-Wise Male & Female Vacancy Details

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025: UPPSC aims to fill 1516 vacancies for the Lecturer (Male/Female) in the Government Inter College. Candidates who have completed their post-graduation and are at least 21 years old can apply for this role. Check the post-wise breakdown of UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 on this page.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 21, 2025, 18:56 IST
Check the Number of Vacancies for UP GIC Lecturer position
UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced 1516 openings for the Lecturer (Male/Female) post in the Government Inter College. The online application window will remain open from August 12 to September 12, 2025, only at the official website. Interested candidates should confirm their eligibility and fill out the application form with valid information in order to get shortlisted for the first selection stage. Candidates who have completed their post-graduation and are at least 21 years old can apply for the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy. Continue reading to learn more about the post-wise UPPSC GIC Lecturer vacancy distribution for the reference of the candidates.

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 Highlights

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy details in the official notification. It has been released for all the subjects across all the categories. Aspirants should read the advertisement carefully to fill out the application form without any confusion. Have a look at the overview of the UPPSC GIC Lecturer vacancy tabulated below for aspirants’ reference.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Post Name

Lecturer (Male/Female) Government Inter College

Vacancy

1516

Selection Process

Prelims & Mains

Eligibility

Post-Graduation, 21 years

Application Dates

Aug 12 to Sept 12, 2025

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025 Post-Wise Distribution

UPPSC has announced 1516 openings for GIC Lecturer posts. Of which, 777 are for male lecturers and 694 are for female lecturers under the Government Inter College. Given below is the post-wise distribution of the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy.

Post Name

Vacancy

Lecturer (Male) Government Inter College

777

Lecturer (Female) Government Inter College

694

Lecturer, Government Inter College Sparsh for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya

45

Lecturer, Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service

2

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for Lecturer (Male)

There are a total of 777 openings for the Lecturer (Male) in the Government Inter College. Look at the subject-wise distribution of UPPSC GIC Lecturer vacancy for all the categories shared below:

Subject Name

No. of Vacancies

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

DFF

PH

ExS

Outstanding Sportsperson

English

100

34

18

2

36

10

2

4

5

2

Economics

41

16

8

0

13

4

0

1

2

0

History

41

15

9

0

13

4

0

1

2

0

Urdu

27

12

5

0

8

2

0

1

1

0

Mathematics

94

28

24

1

32

9

1

3

4

1

Physics

86

36

16

1

25

8

1

3

4

1

Chemistry

85

33

19

1

24

8

1

3

4

1

Biology

73

31

13

1

21

7

1

2

3

1

Geography

38

16

8

1

10

3

0

1

1

0

Sanskrit

36

16

7

0

10

3

0

1

1

0

Civics

51

19

11

0

16

5

1

2

2

1

Sociology

23

9

5

0

7

2

0

0

1

0

Hindi

82

27

9

1

27

8

1

3

4

1

Total

777

292

162

8

242

73

8

25

34

8

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for Lecturer (Female)

There are a total of 694 openings for the Lecturer (Female) in the Government Inter College. Look at the subject-wise distribution of UP GIC Lecturer vacancy for all the categories tabulated below:

Subject Name

No. of Vacancies

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

DFF

PH

ExS

Outstanding Sportsperson

English

84

53

10

3

10

8

1

3

4

1

Economics

36

12

9

2

10

3

0

1

1

0

History

34

16

7

1

7

3

0

1

1

0

Urdu

13

10

1

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

Mathematics

28

14

5

1

6

2

0

1

1

0

Physics

104

44

20

4

26

10

2

4

5

2

Chemistry

62

26

11

2

17

6

1

2

3

1

Biology

73

45

7

2

12

7

1

2

3

1

Geography

26

15

4

0

5

2

0

1

1

0

Sanskrit

56

28

10

1

12

5

1

2

2

1

Civics

54

21

6

2

20

5

1

2

2

1

Sociology

44

20

9

1

10

4

0

1

2

0

Hindi

80

26

21

4

21

8

1

3

4

1

Total

694

330

120

23

157

64

8

23

29

8

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for Lecturer, Government Inter College Sparsh for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya

A total of 45 vacancies have been released for Lecturer, Government Inter College Sparsh for Visually Handicapped/Samekit Vishesh Madhyamik Vidyalaya. Given below is the subject-wise UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy across all the categories:

Subject Name

No. of Vacancies

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

DFF

PH

ExS

Women

Hindi

9

4

2

0

3

0

0

0

0

1

English

5

3

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

Civics

6

3

1

0

2

0

0

0

0

1

Economics

6

2

2

0

2

0

0

0

0

1

Sanskrit

10

3

3

0

3

1

0

0

0

2

History

3

1

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

Sociology

6

3

1

0

2

0

0

0

0

1
 

45

19

11

0

14

1

0

0

0

7
Apply Online for UP GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025

UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for Lecturer, Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service

There are a total of 2 vacancies released for the Lecturer in Psychology and Lecturer in Criminology and Penology for Uttar Pradesh Jail Training School (Teaching Staff) Service. Mentioned below is the distribution of UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy for all categories.

Subject Name

No. of Vacancies

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

DFF

PH

ExS

Women

Lecturer in Psychology

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Lecturer in Criminology and Penology

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0
 

2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Who Can Apply For the UP GIC Lecturer Vacancy 2025?

Candidates should read all the terms and conditions pertaining to the eligibility outlined in the notification PDF. This will help them confirm their qualification for the post and proceed accordingly. Here is the quick overview of the UP GIC Lecturer vacancy shared below.

Age Limit

21-40 years as on July 1, 2025

Educational Qualification

Post Graduation in a Relevant Subject from a recognised University/Institute

Nationality

Indian

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

