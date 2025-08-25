UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecturer, Training Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 11, 2025.
UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
The recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecture and others are available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|UPSC Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
UPSC Recruitment 2025 Highlights
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Posts Name
|
Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecturer
|
Notification Number
|
12/2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
August 23, 2025
|
Application End Date
|
September 11, 2025
|
UPSC Website
|
upsc.gov.in
UPSC Eligibility Criteria 2025
You are advised to check and verify the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification before apply. Below are the details of the eligibility for the posts-
|Assistant Public Prosecutor
|Degree in law of a recognized University.
|Public Prosecutor
|Degree in law of a recognized University.
|Lecturer (Botany)
|Post Graduation in Botany with B.Ed.
|Lecturer (Chemistry)
|Post Graduation in Chemistry with B.Ed.
How to Apply For UPSC Recruitment 2025?
Check the notification link for details of the eligibility. Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:
- Step 1: Visit the Official Website - upsconline.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button
- Step 3: Click on the Apply tab for various Posts
- Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
- Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)
- Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation