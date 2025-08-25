UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecturer, Training Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 11, 2025.

UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecture and others are available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

UPSC Recruitment 2025 Highlights