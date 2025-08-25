UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
UPSC Recruitment 2025 PDF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecturer, Training Officer and others.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 11, 2025. Check all details here. 

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecturer, Training Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 11, 2025.

UPSC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The recruitment notification for various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecture and others are available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

  UPSC Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Recruitment Authority

Union Public Service Commission

Posts Name

 Assistant Public Prosecutor, Public Prosecutor, Lecturer

Notification Number

12/2025

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

August 23, 2025

Application End Date

September 11, 2025

UPSC Website

upsc.gov.in

UPSC Eligibility Criteria 2025

You are advised to check and verify the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification before apply. Below are the details of the eligibility for the posts-

Assistant Public Prosecutor Degree in law of a recognized University.
Public Prosecutor Degree in law of a recognized University.
Lecturer (Botany) Post Graduation in Botany with B.Ed.
Lecturer (Chemistry) Post Graduation in Chemistry with B.Ed.

How to Apply For UPSC Recruitment 2025? 

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility. Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

  • Step 1: Visit the Official Website - upsconline.gov.in 
  • Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button 
  • Step 3: Click on the Apply tab for various Posts 
  • Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
  • Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)
  • Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference

