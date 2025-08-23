CBSE Class 11 Biology Diagrams for Quick Revision, Download PDF

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
By Apeksha Agarwal
Aug 23, 2025, 18:18 IST

CBSE Class 11 Biology: Check Class 11 important Biology diagrams you must practice for the CBSE Class 11 Biology Half Yearly Exam 2025-26. There are chances that you will get one or two diagrams from here.  Practice the below-mentioned diagrams with a proper explanation for good marks.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Important Diagrams: The study of biology is impossible without the use of flowcharts and diagrams. These illustrations make it easier for us to comprehend the complex ideas of living systems. Can someone who has never seen a human heart comprehend how it works? Not at all, correct? Diagrams are an essential component of biology because of this.

It is expected that students will be able to use flowcharts and diagrams to clearly illustrate the topics. A person who is well-versed in the subject may turn it into an example with ease. This raises the likelihood of a high score by demonstrating to the reader that the student has a firm grasp of the material.

CBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Unit-Wise Division

Check the unit-wise marking scheme here: 

Unit

Title

Marks

I

Diversity of Living Organisms

15

II

Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals

10

III

Cell: Structure and Function

15

IV

Plant Physiology

12

V

Human Physiology

18

 

Total

70

Important Biology diagrams for CBSE Class 11 Half Yearly Exam 2025-26:

Below is the list of important Biology diagrams for Class 11. These illustrations will help CBSE Class 11 Biology students understand the concepts easily. Practice them for better grades in CBSE Class 11 Biology 2025-26 exam.

Fig: 1 Different Shapes of Cell Diagram

Fig: 2 Bacterial cell Diagram

Fig: 3 Flagella Diagram


Fig: 4 Plant and Animal Cell Diagram

Fig: 5 Cell Wall Diagram

Fig: 6 Cell Cycle Diagram

Fig: 7 Amitosis Diagram

Fig: 8 Amoeba Diagram

Fig: 9 Fragmentation in Spirogyra Diagram

Fig: 10 Parts of a Human Brain


Fig: 11 Structure of Eye


Fig: 12 Human Respiratory System

Fig: 13 Neuron and Nerves


Fig: 14 Green algae Diagram

Fig: 15 Life Cycle of Gymnosperms Diagram

Practicing these essential diagrams is a game-changer for your CBSE Class 11 Biology exams. They transform complex theories into clear, memorable visuals, making revision efficient and effective. By focusing on these key illustrations, you not only prepare for diagram-based questions but also solidify your overall understanding of the subject, setting a strong foundation for future studies.

