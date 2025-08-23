CBSE Class 11 Biology Diagrams for Quick Revision, Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Biology Important Diagrams: The study of biology is impossible without the use of flowcharts and diagrams. These illustrations make it easier for us to comprehend the complex ideas of living systems. Can someone who has never seen a human heart comprehend how it works? Not at all, correct? Diagrams are an essential component of biology because of this.
It is expected that students will be able to use flowcharts and diagrams to clearly illustrate the topics. A person who is well-versed in the subject may turn it into an example with ease. This raises the likelihood of a high score by demonstrating to the reader that the student has a firm grasp of the material.
CBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Unit-Wise Division
Check the unit-wise marking scheme here:
|
Unit
|
Title
|
Marks
|
I
|
Diversity of Living Organisms
|
15
|
II
|
Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals
|
10
|
III
|
Cell: Structure and Function
|
15
|
IV
|
Plant Physiology
|
12
|
V
|
Human Physiology
|
18
|
|
Total
|
70
Important Biology diagrams for CBSE Class 11 Half Yearly Exam 2025-26:
Below is the list of important Biology diagrams for Class 11. These illustrations will help CBSE Class 11 Biology students understand the concepts easily. Practice them for better grades in CBSE Class 11 Biology 2025-26 exam.
Fig: 1 Different Shapes of Cell Diagram
Fig: 2 Bacterial cell Diagram
Fig: 3 Flagella Diagram
Fig: 4 Plant and Animal Cell Diagram
Fig: 5 Cell Wall Diagram
Fig: 6 Cell Cycle Diagram
Fig: 7 Amitosis Diagram
Fig: 8 Amoeba Diagram
Fig: 9 Fragmentation in Spirogyra Diagram
Fig: 10 Parts of a Human Brain
Fig: 11 Structure of Eye
Fig: 12 Human Respiratory System
Fig: 13 Neuron and Nerves
Fig: 14 Green algae Diagram
Fig: 15 Life Cycle of Gymnosperms Diagram
Practicing these essential diagrams is a game-changer for your CBSE Class 11 Biology exams. They transform complex theories into clear, memorable visuals, making revision efficient and effective. By focusing on these key illustrations, you not only prepare for diagram-based questions but also solidify your overall understanding of the subject, setting a strong foundation for future studies.
