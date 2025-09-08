Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Important Topics for Half Yearly Exam 2025

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 8, 2025, 13:29 IST

The CBSE Class 11 Chemistry half-yearly exams are a crucial assessment for students, blending theoretical and practical knowledge. Based on the 2025 syllabus, the key topics for the exam are presented with their unit-wise weightage.

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry: For students in Class 11, the half-yearly exams are a significant turning point since they assess their ability to solve problems and their conceptual clarity. Since chemistry blends theoretical knowledge with practical applications, it necessitates methodical preparation. The 2025 CBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus aims to improve students' foundational knowledge and get them ready for both Class 12 and competitive tests like JEE and NEET. We have assembled the most crucial subjects for the 2025 half-yearly exam, based on the CBSE syllabus and weight distribution, to assist students in organizing their study.

Unit-Wise Weightage of Chemistry Syllabus

Unit No.

Topic Name

Marks

I

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

7

II

Structure of Atom

9

III

Classification of Elements & Periodicity

6

IV

Chemical Bonding & Molecular Structure

7

V

Chemical Thermodynamics

9

VI

Equilibrium

7

VII

Redox Reactions

4

VIII

Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques

11

IX

Hydrocarbons

10

 

Related: CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025

Chapter-Wise Important Topics

Unit I – Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

  • Mole concept and stoichiometry

  • Limiting reagent problems

  • Laws of chemical combination

Unit II – Structure of Atom

  • Bohr’s model and limitations

  • Quantum numbers and their significance

  • Electron configuration of elements

Unit III – Classification of Elements & Periodicity

  • Modern periodic table and its development

  • Periodic trends: ionisation energy, atomic size, electronegativity

Unit IV – Chemical Bonding & Molecular Structure

  • Types of chemical bonds (ionic, covalent)

  • VSEPR theory and shapes of molecules

  • Hybridisation and Molecular Orbital Theory (basic concepts)

Unit V – Chemical Thermodynamics

  • First law of thermodynamics (internal energy, enthalpy)

  • Enthalpy changes in reactions (bond enthalpy, formation enthalpy)

  • Gibbs free energy and spontaneity

Unit VI – Equilibrium

  • Law of mass action and equilibrium constant

  • Le Chatelier’s principle with examples

  • Ionic equilibrium, pH, buffer solutions, solubility product

Related: CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26

Unit VII – Redox Reactions

  • Oxidation and reduction concepts

  • Oxidation number method

  • Balancing redox equations

Unit VIII – Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques

  • IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds

  • Electronic effects (inductive, resonance, hyperconjugation)

  • Types of organic reactions and intermediates (carbocations, free radicals, carbanions)

Unit IX – Hydrocarbons

  • Alkanes, alkenes, alkynes: preparation, properties, reactions

  • Benzene structure and aromaticity

  • Electrophilic substitution reactions and directive influence

Preparation Tips for Students

  1. Give NCERT top priority because practically all exam questions are derived from NCERT examples and text.

  2. Concentrate on heavier subjects like thermodynamics, organic chemistry, hydrocarbons, and atomic structure.

  3. Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, and Mole Concept numerical problems should be routinely practiced.

  4. Review organic chemistry's mechanisms and reactions in detail.

  5. Solve sample papers and papers from prior years to comprehend question trends.

Related: Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Half Yarly Exam 2026

The half-yearly exam is the first real-life evaluation of Chemistry in Class 11, setting the groundwork for more complex ideas in Class 12 and admission tests. Students can achieve good test scores and gain a solid understanding of the subject by concentrating on the key points mentioned above and regularly practicing from NCERT. Recall that the secret to success in chemistry is conceptual clarity, consistent revision, and astute practice. The half-yearly exams can be used as a chance to boost confidence for the upcoming final board exams if the proper approach is taken.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 11 Maths Term 1 Important Topics 2025
CBSE Class 11 Physics Term 1 Important Topics 2025
CBSE Class 11 Biology Term 1 Important Topics 2025


Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News