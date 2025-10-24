AHSEC HS 1st Year Syllabus 2025-26 (All Subjects): Download Assam Board Class 11 Syllabus PDF Here

HS 1st Year Syllabus 2025-26 - The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has officially released the HS 1st Year Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 11 students. This updated syllabus outlines all the important subjects and chapters that students need to study for the academic year 2025-26. It aims to help students plan their studies effectively, stay focused on key topics, and prepare systematically for their final exams.

Teachers can also use the Assam Class 11 syllabus 2025-26 to design lessons, assignments, and exams in an organized way. Students are strongly advised to go through the complete SEBA HS 1st Year syllabus to ensure comprehensive preparation. Check the table below to download the subject-wise SEBA HS 1st Year syllabus PDF for all streams — Arts, Science, and Commerce.