UNESCO Internship Program 2025 Invites Graduate Students To Apply

UNESCO Internship Program 2025: The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is providing its Internship Program, a worthwhile chance for students to obtain real-world experience and enhance their comprehension of UNESCO's global mission and range of initiatives. Through practical tasks within the company, this program enables interns to advance their technical and academic understanding. In order to qualify, candidates must fulfill certain requirements pertaining to their age and academic standing. Prior to the start of the internship, candidates must be at least 20 years old and enrolled in or just graduated from a graduate program, such as a master's, doctoral, or comparable second university degree, within the previous 12 months.
Importantly, those who are not pursuing additional graduate studies and have merely earned a full-time bachelor's degree are not eligible. All applicants must have an excellent command of spoken and written English or French. Furthermore, it is regarded as a great advantage and often a must to have a working understanding of the other language (English or French), especially for assistantship and secretarial positions based at headquarters. Thus, this program aims to develop a new generation of professionals who are prepared to support UNESCO's mission by being linguistically and academically proficient.
How to Apply for the UNESCO Internship Programme 2025?
The official UNESCO Careers webpage is used to administer applications for the UNESCO Internship Program. Here are the six essential steps to follow, each of which should be brief:
- Prepare Documents: Before beginning the online application, have a good motivation letter in either French or English and your most recent resume (CV) ready.
- Access Career Portal: To browse available positions across sectors and bureaus, visit the "Internship Programme" section of the official UNESCO Careers website.
- Create Profile/Log In: CVs sent with an application are not accepted; instead, you must build a candidate profile on the UNESCO platform by completing all the necessary fields.
- Complete Application: Apply for the internship position that best suits your interests and skill set. Don't attach a cover letter; instead, respond to the motivational questions.
- Timely Submission: Once you begin the online application procedure, you have one hour to finish and submit it, so be sure you have all the information you need in advance.
- Await Contact: If you are chosen for a position, a hiring manager will get in touch with you directly to discuss the next stages. Your application stays in the pool for six months.
Also Check:
-
IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025: Record Domestic Stipend of ₹3.95 Lakhs/month, ₹2.5 Lakhs for International
-
BCA Subjects 2025: Download Semester-Wise Syllabus List Here
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard—Better Alternatives to Study
-
MBA Syllabus 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects, Specializations, and Course Structure
-
Scored 450 marks in NEET 2025? Top Colleges in India for MBBS
-
BBA 1st Year Subjects 2025: Semester-Wise Subjects List & Syllabus
-
Chevening Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Process & Important Details
UNESCO Internship Programme 2025: Eligibility
The eligibility requirements for the UNESCO Internship Program 2025 are mentioned in the following table:
|
Criteria
|
Requirement
|
Details & Note
|
Age
|
Must be at least 20 years old
|
There is no specified maximum age.
|
Academic Status
|
Must be currently enrolled in a graduate programme
|
This includes a Master’s degree, PhD, equivalent second university degree, or higher.
|
Academic Status
|
Must have recently graduated
|
Graduation must have occurred within 12 months prior to the start of the internship.
|
Ineligibility
|
Candidates with only a full-time Bachelor’s degree
|
Not eligible to apply if they are not currently enrolled in a graduate programme.
|
Language
|
Excellent command of both written and spoken English or French is compulsory.
|
A working knowledge of the other language (English or French) is a strong asset and may be required for certain roles (e.g., secretarial assignments at Headquarters).
|
Other Skills
|
Strong computer skills and an ability to be a team player
|
Must have excellent knowledge of computer systems and office software.
Applications for technical/professional or secretarial/assistant positions have a slightly different academic requirement: you must be enrolled in the last year of a relevant specialized technical/professional institution or have graduated from one within the last 12 months.
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!