UNESCO Internship Program 2025 Invites Graduate Students To Apply

Oct 24, 2025, 12:56 IST

UNESCO Internship Program 2025: The UNESCO Internship Program offers an opportunity for students and recent graduate-level candidates (Master's, PhD, or equivalent) to expand their technical expertise and gain experience. Candidates must speak English or French fluently and be at least 20 years old. The online application is open for six months and requires a motivation letter and resume.

UNESCO Internship Program 2025: The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is providing its Internship Program, a worthwhile chance for students to obtain real-world experience and enhance their comprehension of UNESCO's global mission and range of initiatives. Through practical tasks within the company, this program enables interns to advance their technical and academic understanding. In order to qualify, candidates must fulfill certain requirements pertaining to their age and academic standing. Prior to the start of the internship, candidates must be at least 20 years old and enrolled in or just graduated from a graduate program, such as a master's, doctoral, or comparable second university degree, within the previous 12 months.

Importantly, those who are not pursuing additional graduate studies and have merely earned a full-time bachelor's degree are not eligible. All applicants must have an excellent command of spoken and written English or French. Furthermore, it is regarded as a great advantage and often a must to have a working understanding of the other language (English or French), especially for assistantship and secretarial positions based at headquarters. Thus, this program aims to develop a new generation of professionals who are prepared to support UNESCO's mission by being linguistically and academically proficient.

How to Apply for the UNESCO Internship Programme 2025?

The official UNESCO Careers webpage is used to administer applications for the UNESCO Internship Program. Here are the six essential steps to follow, each of which should be brief:

  • Prepare Documents: Before beginning the online application, have a good motivation letter in either French or English and your most recent resume (CV) ready.
  • Access Career Portal: To browse available positions across sectors and bureaus, visit the "Internship Programme" section of the official UNESCO Careers website.
  • Create Profile/Log In: CVs sent with an application are not accepted; instead, you must build a candidate profile on the UNESCO platform by completing all the necessary fields.
  • Complete Application: Apply for the internship position that best suits your interests and skill set. Don't attach a cover letter; instead, respond to the motivational questions.
  • Timely Submission: Once you begin the online application procedure, you have one hour to finish and submit it, so be sure you have all the information you need in advance.
  • Await Contact: If you are chosen for a position, a hiring manager will get in touch with you directly to discuss the next stages. Your application stays in the pool for six months.

UNESCO Internship Programme 2025: Eligibility

The eligibility requirements for the UNESCO Internship Program 2025 are mentioned in the following table:

Criteria

Requirement

Details & Note

Age

Must be at least 20 years old

There is no specified maximum age.

Academic Status

Must be currently enrolled in a graduate programme

This includes a Master’s degree, PhD, equivalent second university degree, or higher.

Academic Status

Must have recently graduated

Graduation must have occurred within 12 months prior to the start of the internship.

Ineligibility

Candidates with only a full-time Bachelor’s degree

Not eligible to apply if they are not currently enrolled in a graduate programme.

Language

Excellent command of both written and spoken English or French is compulsory.

A working knowledge of the other language (English or French) is a strong asset and may be required for certain roles (e.g., secretarial assignments at Headquarters).

Other Skills

Strong computer skills and an ability to be a team player

Must have excellent knowledge of computer systems and office software.

Applications for technical/professional or secretarial/assistant positions have a slightly different academic requirement: you must be enrolled in the last year of a relevant specialized technical/professional institution or have graduated from one within the last 12 months.

