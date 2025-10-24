UNESCO Internship Program 2025 Invites Graduate Students To Apply

UNESCO Internship Program 2025: The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is providing its Internship Program, a worthwhile chance for students to obtain real-world experience and enhance their comprehension of UNESCO's global mission and range of initiatives. Through practical tasks within the company, this program enables interns to advance their technical and academic understanding. In order to qualify, candidates must fulfill certain requirements pertaining to their age and academic standing. Prior to the start of the internship, candidates must be at least 20 years old and enrolled in or just graduated from a graduate program, such as a master's, doctoral, or comparable second university degree, within the previous 12 months.

Importantly, those who are not pursuing additional graduate studies and have merely earned a full-time bachelor's degree are not eligible. All applicants must have an excellent command of spoken and written English or French. Furthermore, it is regarded as a great advantage and often a must to have a working understanding of the other language (English or French), especially for assistantship and secretarial positions based at headquarters. Thus, this program aims to develop a new generation of professionals who are prepared to support UNESCO's mission by being linguistically and academically proficient.