ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins - Application Link Active at ongcindia.com for 2,743 Posts

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: ONGC has invited applications from the eligible candidates for apprentice posts in various trades/ disciplines across the sectors in India. ONGC aims to recruit candidates for multiple work-centres across India in Northern sector, Mumbai sector, Western sector, Eastern sector, and Central sector. It aims to engage freshers and diploma/ITI/graduate holders in apprentice roles. The application window remains open between 16 October 2025 to 06 November 2025. Candidates must read the full notification carefully to apply for the ONGC Apprentice recruitment 2025.
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is India’s flagship energy major and a ‘Maharatna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise engaged in Exploration and Production of Oil & Gas in India and abroad, as a measure of Skill Building initiative for the Nation, proposes to engage apprentices from its operational areas at its location across 25 work centres. Check the details here:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
ONGC (Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited)
|
Vacancy
|
Notification Released
|
Application Start
|
16 October 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
06 November 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Purpose
|
Engagement under Apprentices Act, across multiple trades/disciplines
ONGC Apprentice 2025 Eligibility Criteria
In order to be eligible to apply for the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025, the candidates must meet certain eligibility requirements as mentioned in the official notification. These eligibility requirements are mentioned below:
ONGC Apprentice 2025 Age Limit
The candidate must be minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 06.11.2025, i.e. the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007.
ONGC Apprentice 2025 Educational Qualification
The candidates require different educational qualifications based on the trade they are applying for. These educational qualifications vary from ITI/Diploma to being a graduate.
|
Sl.
|
Trade/Discipline
|
Qualification Requirement
|
Scheme
|
1
|
Library Assistant
|
Passed 10th class examination
|
NAPS
|
2
|
Mechanic Auto Electronics
|
ITI in the trade of Mechanic Auto Electronics
|
NAPS
|
3
|
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)
|
ITI in COPA Trade
|
NAPS
|
4
|
Draughtsman (Civil)
|
ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade
|
NAPS
|
5
|
Electrician
|
ITI in Electrician Trade
|
NAPS
|
6
|
Electronics Mechanic
|
ITI in Electronics Mechanic
|
NAPS
|
7
|
Fitter
|
ITI in Fitter
|
NAPS
|
8
|
Instrument Mechanic
|
ITI in Instrument Mechanic
|
NAPS
|
9
|
Fire Safety Technician (Oil & Gas)
|
ITI in relevant Trade
|
NAPS
|
10
|
Machinist
|
ITI in Machinist Trade
|
NAPS
|
11
|
Mechanic Repair & Maintenance of Vehicles
|
ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade
|
NAPS
|
12
|
Mechanic Diesel
|
ITI in Diesel Mechanic Trade
|
NAPS
|
13
|
Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology)
|
ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology)
|
NAPS
|
14
|
Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology)
|
ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology)
|
NAPS
|
15
|
Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology)
|
ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology)
|
NAPS
|
16
|
Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|
Trade Certificate in Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|
NAPS
|
17
|
Stenographer (English)
|
ITI in Stenography (English) Trade
|
NAPS
|
18
|
Surveyor
|
ITI in the Surveyor Trade
|
NAPS
|
19
|
Welder (Gas & Electric)
|
ITI in the trade of Welder
|
NAPS
|
20
|
Executive Finance (Oil & Gas)
|
B.Com
|
NAPS
|
21
|
Lab Chemist/Analyst - Petroleum Products
|
B.Sc. (Chemistry)
|
NAPS
|
22
|
Executive HR – Oil & Gas
|
B.B.A degree
|
NAPS
|
23
|
Secretarial Office Assistant – Oil & Gas
|
Graduate
|
NAPS
|
24
|
Fire Safety Supervisor (Oil & Gas)
|
Diploma
|
NAPS
|
25
|
Computer Science Executive (Oil & Gas)
|
Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|
NAPS
|
26
|
Electronics and Telecommunications Executive (Oil & Gas)
|
Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|
NAPS
|
27
|
Electrical Executive (Oil & Gas)
|
Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|
NAPS
|
28
|
Instrumentation Executive (Oil & Gas)
|
Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|
NAPS
|
29
|
Mechanical Executive (Oil & Gas)
|
Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|
NAPS
|
30
|
Accounts Executive
|
Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce
|
NATS
|
31
|
Store Keeper (Petroleum Products)
|
Graduate
|
NATS
|
32
|
Computer Science Executive (Graduate)
|
Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering
|
NATS
|
33
|
Electrical Executive (Graduate)
|
Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering
|
NATS
|
34
|
Civil Executive (Graduate)
|
Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering
|
NATS
|
35
|
Electronics Executive (Graduate)
|
Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering
|
NATS
|
36
|
Instrumentation Executive (Graduate)
|
Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering
|
NATS
|
37
|
Mechanical Executive (Graduate)
|
Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering
|
NATS
|
38
|
Petroleum Executive
|
Graduate with Geology as one of the subjects
|
NATS
|
39
|
Civil Executive (Diploma)
|
Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|
NATS
Steps to Apply for ONGC Apprentice 2025
Candidates who are eligible to apply for the ONGC Apprentice 2025 can follow the steps provided below to apply.
-
Visit the official portal of NAPS and NATS according to the trade you want to apply for.
-
For Trade No. 1 to 29 in the above section, the candidates have to apply at the NAPS portal at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, and for S.No. 30 to 39 apply on the portal of Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) i.e. www.nats.education.gov.in.
ONGC Apprentice 2025 Apply Link
Candidates can apply for one trade and one work centre only. They should choose that wisely after reading the full notification and according to their eligibility. Access the link provided below to apply for the ONGC Apprenticeship 2025.
|
ONGC Apprentice 2025 apply for Trade 1 to 29
|
ONGC Apprentice 2025 apply for Trade 30 to 39
ONGC Apprentice 2025 Stipend
The apprentices are eligible for monthly stipend as per Apprentices Act, during their period of engagement as follows:
|
Category of Apprentice
|
Qualification
|
Stipend amount per month (Rupees)
|
Graduate Apprentice
|
B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A/ B.E./ B.Tech
|
12,300/-
|
Three years Diploma
|
Respective discipline of Engineering
|
10,900/-
|
Trade Apprentices
|
10th/ 12th
|
8,200/-
|
Trade Apprentices
|
ITI Trade of one year duration
|
9,600/-
|
Trade Apprentices
|
ITI Trade of two year duration
|
10,560/-
