ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins - Application Link Active at ongcindia.com for 2,743 Posts

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: ONGC has invited applications from the eligible candidates for apprentice posts in various trades/ disciplines across the sectors in India. ONGC aims to recruit candidates for multiple work-centres across India in Northern sector, Mumbai sector, Western sector, Eastern sector, and Central sector. It aims to engage freshers and diploma/ITI/graduate holders in apprentice roles. The application window remains open between 16 October 2025 to 06 November 2025. Candidates must read the full notification carefully to apply for the ONGC Apprentice recruitment 2025. ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is India’s flagship energy major and a ‘Maharatna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise engaged in Exploration and Production of Oil & Gas in India and abroad, as a measure of Skill Building initiative for the Nation, proposes to engage apprentices from its operational areas at its location across 25 work centres. Check the details here:

Particulars Details Organisation ONGC (Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited) Vacancy 2,743 posts for Apprentice positions Notification Released 16 October 2025 Application Start 16 October 2025 Last Date to Apply 06 November 2025 Mode of Application Online Purpose Engagement under Apprentices Act, across multiple trades/disciplines ONGC Apprentice 2025 Eligibility Criteria In order to be eligible to apply for the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025, the candidates must meet certain eligibility requirements as mentioned in the official notification. These eligibility requirements are mentioned below: ONGC Apprentice 2025 Age Limit The candidate must be minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 06.11.2025, i.e. the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007.

ONGC Apprentice 2025 Educational Qualification The candidates require different educational qualifications based on the trade they are applying for. These educational qualifications vary from ITI/Diploma to being a graduate. Sl. Trade/Discipline Qualification Requirement Scheme 1 Library Assistant Passed 10th class examination NAPS 2 Mechanic Auto Electronics ITI in the trade of Mechanic Auto Electronics NAPS 3 Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) ITI in COPA Trade NAPS 4 Draughtsman (Civil) ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade NAPS 5 Electrician ITI in Electrician Trade NAPS 6 Electronics Mechanic ITI in Electronics Mechanic NAPS 7 Fitter ITI in Fitter NAPS 8 Instrument Mechanic ITI in Instrument Mechanic NAPS 9 Fire Safety Technician (Oil & Gas) ITI in relevant Trade NAPS 10 Machinist ITI in Machinist Trade NAPS 11 Mechanic Repair & Maintenance of Vehicles ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade NAPS 12 Mechanic Diesel ITI in Diesel Mechanic Trade NAPS 13 Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology) ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology) NAPS 14 Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) NAPS 15 Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) NAPS 16 Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Trade Certificate in Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning NAPS 17 Stenographer (English) ITI in Stenography (English) Trade NAPS 18 Surveyor ITI in the Surveyor Trade NAPS 19 Welder (Gas & Electric) ITI in the trade of Welder NAPS 20 Executive Finance (Oil & Gas) B.Com NAPS 21 Lab Chemist/Analyst - Petroleum Products B.Sc. (Chemistry) NAPS 22 Executive HR – Oil & Gas B.B.A degree NAPS 23 Secretarial Office Assistant – Oil & Gas Graduate NAPS 24 Fire Safety Supervisor (Oil & Gas) Diploma NAPS 25 Computer Science Executive (Oil & Gas) Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering NAPS 26 Electronics and Telecommunications Executive (Oil & Gas) Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering NAPS 27 Electrical Executive (Oil & Gas) Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering NAPS 28 Instrumentation Executive (Oil & Gas) Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering NAPS 29 Mechanical Executive (Oil & Gas) Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering NAPS 30 Accounts Executive Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce NATS 31 Store Keeper (Petroleum Products) Graduate NATS 32 Computer Science Executive (Graduate) Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering NATS 33 Electrical Executive (Graduate) Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering NATS 34 Civil Executive (Graduate) Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering NATS 35 Electronics Executive (Graduate) Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering NATS 36 Instrumentation Executive (Graduate) Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering NATS 37 Mechanical Executive (Graduate) Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering NATS 38 Petroleum Executive Graduate with Geology as one of the subjects NATS 39 Civil Executive (Diploma) Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering NATS

Steps to Apply for ONGC Apprentice 2025 Candidates who are eligible to apply for the ONGC Apprentice 2025 can follow the steps provided below to apply. Visit the official portal of NAPS and NATS according to the trade you want to apply for.

For Trade No. 1 to 29 in the above section, the candidates have to apply at the NAPS portal at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, and for S.No. 30 to 39 apply on the portal of Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) i.e. www.nats.education.gov.in. ONGC Apprentice 2025 Apply Link Candidates can apply for one trade and one work centre only. They should choose that wisely after reading the full notification and according to their eligibility. Access the link provided below to apply for the ONGC Apprenticeship 2025. ONGC Apprentice 2025 apply for Trade 1 to 29 Apply Here ONGC Apprentice 2025 apply for Trade 30 to 39 Apply Here