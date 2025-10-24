ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins - Application Link Active at ongcindia.com for 2,743 Posts

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 24, 2025, 12:02 IST

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has opened the online application window for its Apprentice Recruitment 2025, inviting eligible candidates to apply for a total of 2,743 apprentice posts across various sectors. Interested candidates can submit their applications via the official portal at ongcindia.com till 06 November 2025. Check this page for information related to ONGC apprentice recruitment 2025 such as application process, apply online link, important dates, application fee, eligibility criteria, etc.

ONGC Apprentice 2025 Apply Online
ONGC Apprentice 2025 Apply Online

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: ONGC has invited applications from the eligible candidates for apprentice posts in various trades/ disciplines across the sectors in India. ONGC aims to recruit candidates for multiple work-centres across India in Northern sector, Mumbai sector, Western sector, Eastern sector, and Central sector. It aims to engage freshers and diploma/ITI/graduate holders in apprentice roles. The application window remains open between 16 October 2025 to 06 November 2025. Candidates must read the full notification carefully to apply for the ONGC Apprentice recruitment 2025.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is India’s flagship energy major and a ‘Maharatna’ Central Public Sector Enterprise engaged in Exploration and Production of Oil & Gas in India and abroad, as a measure of Skill Building initiative for the Nation, proposes to engage apprentices from its operational areas at its location across 25 work centres. Check the details here:

Particulars

Details

Organisation

ONGC (Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited)

Vacancy

2,743 posts for Apprentice positions 

Notification Released

16 October 2025 

Application Start

16 October 2025

Last Date to Apply

06 November 2025

Mode of Application

Online

Purpose

Engagement under Apprentices Act, across multiple trades/disciplines

ONGC Apprentice 2025 Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply for the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025, the candidates must meet certain eligibility requirements as mentioned in the official notification. These eligibility requirements are mentioned below:

ONGC Apprentice 2025 Age Limit

The candidate must be minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 06.11.2025, i.e. the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007. 

ONGC Apprentice 2025 Educational Qualification

The candidates require different educational qualifications based on the trade they are applying for. These educational qualifications vary from ITI/Diploma to being a graduate.

Sl.

Trade/Discipline

Qualification Requirement

Scheme

1

Library Assistant

Passed 10th class examination

NAPS

2

Mechanic Auto Electronics

ITI in the trade of Mechanic Auto Electronics

NAPS

3

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)

ITI in COPA Trade

NAPS

4

Draughtsman (Civil)

ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade

NAPS

5

Electrician

ITI in Electrician Trade

NAPS

6

Electronics Mechanic

ITI in Electronics Mechanic

NAPS

7

Fitter

ITI in Fitter

NAPS

8

Instrument Mechanic

ITI in Instrument Mechanic

NAPS

9

Fire Safety Technician (Oil & Gas)

ITI in relevant Trade

NAPS

10

Machinist

ITI in Machinist Trade

NAPS

11

Mechanic Repair & Maintenance of Vehicles

ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle Trade

NAPS

12

Mechanic Diesel

ITI in Diesel Mechanic Trade

NAPS

13

Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology)

ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology)

NAPS

14

Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology)

ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology)

NAPS

15

Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology)

ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology)

NAPS

16

Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

Trade Certificate in Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

NAPS

17

Stenographer (English)

ITI in Stenography (English) Trade

NAPS

18

Surveyor

ITI in the Surveyor Trade

NAPS

19

Welder (Gas & Electric)

ITI in the trade of Welder

NAPS

20

Executive Finance (Oil & Gas)

B.Com

NAPS

21

Lab Chemist/Analyst - Petroleum Products

B.Sc. (Chemistry)

NAPS

22

Executive HR – Oil & Gas

B.B.A degree

NAPS

23

Secretarial Office Assistant – Oil & Gas

Graduate

NAPS

24

Fire Safety Supervisor (Oil & Gas)

Diploma

NAPS

25

Computer Science Executive (Oil & Gas)

Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering

NAPS

26

Electronics and Telecommunications Executive (Oil & Gas)

Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering

NAPS

27

Electrical Executive (Oil & Gas)

Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering

NAPS

28

Instrumentation Executive (Oil & Gas)

Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering

NAPS

29

Mechanical Executive (Oil & Gas)

Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering

NAPS

30

Accounts Executive

Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce

NATS

31

Store Keeper (Petroleum Products)

Graduate

NATS

32

Computer Science Executive (Graduate)

Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering

NATS

33

Electrical Executive (Graduate)

Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering

NATS

34

Civil Executive (Graduate)

Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering

NATS

35

Electronics Executive (Graduate)

Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering

NATS

36

Instrumentation Executive (Graduate)

Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering

NATS

37

Mechanical Executive (Graduate)

Degree in the respective discipline of Engineering

NATS

38

Petroleum Executive

Graduate with Geology as one of the subjects

NATS

39

Civil Executive (Diploma)

Three years Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering

NATS

Steps to Apply for ONGC Apprentice 2025

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the ONGC Apprentice 2025 can follow the steps provided below to apply.

  • Visit the official portal of NAPS and NATS according to the trade you want to apply for.

  • For Trade No. 1 to 29 in the above section, the candidates have to apply at the NAPS portal at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, and for S.No. 30 to 39 apply on the portal of  Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) i.e. www.nats.education.gov.in.

ONGC Apprentice 2025 Apply Link

Candidates can apply for one trade and one work centre only. They should choose that wisely after reading the full notification and according to their eligibility. Access the link provided below to apply for the ONGC Apprenticeship 2025.

ONGC Apprentice 2025  apply for Trade 1 to 29

Apply Here

ONGC Apprentice 2025  apply for Trade 30 to 39

Apply Here

ONGC Apprentice 2025 Stipend

The apprentices are eligible for monthly stipend as per Apprentices Act, during their period of engagement as follows:

Category of Apprentice

Qualification

Stipend amount per month (Rupees)

Graduate Apprentice

B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A/ B.E./ B.Tech 

12,300/-

Three years Diploma

Respective discipline of Engineering 

10,900/-

Trade Apprentices

10th/ 12th

8,200/-

Trade Apprentices

ITI Trade of one year duration 

9,600/-

Trade Apprentices

ITI Trade of two year duration

10,560/-

