TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

Which are the Central Universities that Start with the Letter A?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 24, 2025, 13:01 IST

Learn about Aligarh Mulsim University, Allahabad University, and Assam University, among other Indian central universities that begin with the letter A. Explore their course offerings, admission requirements, and other information.  

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Which are the Central Universities that Start with the Letter A?
Which are the Central Universities that Start with the Letter A?

Central Universities that Start With Letter A:-  Higher education in India has long been the backbone of its intellectual and cultural growth. Among the list of prestigious universities that define the legacy are the Central Universities of India. They are the autonomous bodies established by an Act of  Parliament and funded by the Government of India.

Now, let's begin an alphabetical academic adventure, starting with the letter ‘A,’ which not only stands for adjectives like ambition and achievement, but also for the states that hold the central universities of India.

Have you ever wondered, just like the states and cities that start with the letter ‘A,’ there are also central universities that start with the letter ‘A’ that help shape India’s knowledge economy. Let’s explore the Central Universities that start with the letter ‘A’ and the other relevant information.

Also, check:-

Which are the Central Universities that Start with the Letter A?

Established and governed by the Indian government under the Central Universities Act of 2009, the central universities of India are public institutions. This Parliamentary Act established universities for teaching and research in several Indian states and territories. These important institutions are of national importance, which offer a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees. These central universities have frequently set the standards for research, innovation, and inclusive education, which attracts students from around India.

Given below are some of the key features of the Central Universities of India:-

Features 

Central Universities

Established By

Established by the Government of India under the Central Universities Act 2009

Purpose

The purpose of the acts is to establish teaching and research universities and to address issues related to or related to these institutions.

Funding and Governance

The central universities are entirely funded by the Government of India and are governed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Courses Offered

The central universities offer courses in undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various fields, including science, humanities, commerce, computer science, and others.

Admission Process

Admission to most central universities is conducted by the NTA (National Testing Agency) through the CUET (Common University Entrance Test), subject to meeting certain eligibility criteria.

List of Central Universities That Start with Letter ‘A’:-

Given below is the list of the central universities that start with the letter ‘A,’ along with their locations and the programs offered:-

University Name

Location

Program Offered

Aligarh Muslim University

Uttar Pradesh

  • B.Voc in Fashion Design and Garment Technology

  • B.Voc in Polymer and Coating Technology

  • B.A. (Honours) in Sanskrit

  • B.A. (Honours) in Hindi

  • B.A. (Honours) in Women's Studies

  • B.Sc. (Honours) in Statistics

  • B.Sc. (Honours) in Community Science

  • B.Sc. (Honours) in Geography

Assam University

Silchar

  • 5 Year Integrated Course in Social Work (BSW and MSW)

  • Bachelor of Visual Arts

  • Bachelor of Performing Arts

  • B.Sc. B.Ed.

  • Bachelor's in Pharmacy

  • B.A. LL.B 

Allahabad University

Uttar Pradesh

  • B.Com

  • BCA

  • Bachelor of Science

  • B.Voc in Software Development

  • Bachelor of Fine Arts

  • B.A. (Honours)

  • B.A. LL.B (Honours)

Andhra University

Andhra Pradesh

  • B.A. (Honours) in Political Science

  • B.Sc. (Honours) in Economics

  • BBA

  • B.Com ( Honours)

  • B.Sc. in Retail Management and IT

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

  • B.Sc. in Botany

  • B.Sc. in Geology

  • B.Sc. in Chemistry

  • B.Sc. in Artificial Intelligence

  • B. Com

  • BBA in Tourism and Travel Management

Beyond simply being in alphabetical order, the Central Universities that start with the letter ‘A’ stand for academic achievement, progress, and accessibility. Every institution, from the lush green campus of Assam University to the historical hallways of Aligarh Muslim University, makes a distinct contribution to India’s higher education journey.

Also, check:-

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial 

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending