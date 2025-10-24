Central Universities that Start With Letter A:- Higher education in India has long been the backbone of its intellectual and cultural growth. Among the list of prestigious universities that define the legacy are the Central Universities of India. They are the autonomous bodies established by an Act of Parliament and funded by the Government of India.
Now, let's begin an alphabetical academic adventure, starting with the letter ‘A,’ which not only stands for adjectives like ambition and achievement, but also for the states that hold the central universities of India.
Have you ever wondered, just like the states and cities that start with the letter ‘A,’ there are also central universities that start with the letter ‘A’ that help shape India’s knowledge economy. Let’s explore the Central Universities that start with the letter ‘A’ and the other relevant information.
Which are the Central Universities that Start with the Letter A?
Established and governed by the Indian government under the Central Universities Act of 2009, the central universities of India are public institutions. This Parliamentary Act established universities for teaching and research in several Indian states and territories. These important institutions are of national importance, which offer a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees. These central universities have frequently set the standards for research, innovation, and inclusive education, which attracts students from around India.
Given below are some of the key features of the Central Universities of India:-
|
Features
|
Central Universities
|
Established By
|
Established by the Government of India under the Central Universities Act 2009
|
Purpose
|
The purpose of the acts is to establish teaching and research universities and to address issues related to or related to these institutions.
|
Funding and Governance
|
The central universities are entirely funded by the Government of India and are governed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
|
Courses Offered
|
The central universities offer courses in undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various fields, including science, humanities, commerce, computer science, and others.
|
Admission Process
|
Admission to most central universities is conducted by the NTA (National Testing Agency) through the CUET (Common University Entrance Test), subject to meeting certain eligibility criteria.
List of Central Universities That Start with Letter ‘A’:-
Given below is the list of the central universities that start with the letter ‘A,’ along with their locations and the programs offered:-
|
University Name
|
Location
|
Program Offered
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
Silchar
|
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Beyond simply being in alphabetical order, the Central Universities that start with the letter ‘A’ stand for academic achievement, progress, and accessibility. Every institution, from the lush green campus of Assam University to the historical hallways of Aligarh Muslim University, makes a distinct contribution to India’s higher education journey.
