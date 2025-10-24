TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam on November 9, Check Exam Timing & Reporting Time

The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 has finally been announced, sparking excitement among thousands of candidates across Tamil Nadu. As per the official notice, the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 is scheduled for 9th November 2025, and candidates are now gearing up with last-minute revisions and preparation plans.
This article will cover the complete details about the exam date, shift timings, exam pattern, selection process, and other essential information that every applicant must know before heading to the exam hall.
TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025
The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 has been officially announced by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The examination is scheduled to take place on 9th November 2025 across various centers in Tamil Nadu. This announcement has brought excitement among aspirants preparing to join the state’s police force, marking an important milestone in their journey toward a government career.
TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Overview
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the official notification for 3644 vacancies across various posts, including Police Constable (Grade II), Fireman, and Jail Warder (Grade II). The recruitment drive aims to bring dedicated individuals into the state’s law enforcement and emergency service departments.
Below is the complete overview of the recruitment:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)
|
Exam Name
|
TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025
|
Post Name
|
Police Constable (Grade II), Fireman, Jail Warder (Grade II)
|
Total Vacancies
|
3644
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th Pass / SSLC Pass
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 26 years
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, PET/PMT, Endurance Test, Document Verification
|
Job Location
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Official Website
|
tnusrb.tn.gov.in
|
Exam Date
|
9th November 2025
TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 Shift Timings
Candidates must know exam timing. The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held in a single shift across various examination centers in the state.
The following is the official exam schedule released by TNUSRB:
|
Event
|
Timing
|
Reporting Time
|
8:00 AM
|
Gate Closes
|
9:30 AM
|
Exam Starts
|
10:00 AM
|
Exam Ends
|
12:40 PM
TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025
Understanding the exam pattern is vital for effective preparation with the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 nearing. The written examination is designed to test a candidate’s general knowledge, logical reasoning, and awareness of Tamil Nadu’s social and political environment.
The exam will be conducted in objective (MCQ) format, and each correct answer carries 1 mark. There is no negative marking, which allows candidates to attempt all questions without fear of losing marks.
The written test will be followed by Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), Physical Measurement Tests (PMT), and Endurance Tests, ensuring that only physically and mentally fit candidates progress to the next stage.
Check the details of the exam pattern in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
General Knowledge
|
50
|
50
|
Psychology
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
80
|
80
Important Instructions for TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025
The TNUSRB has issued several important guidelines for candidates to ensure smooth conduct of the examination:
-
Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a government-issued ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Driving License).
-
No entry will be allowed after 9:30 AM. It is advisable to reach at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.
-
Electronic gadgets, calculators, mobile phones, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.
-
Candidates should follow any prevailing health safety guidelines like wearing masks if mandated.
-
Some exam centres may be located outside the city. So it’s best to visit or locate the centre in advance to avoid confusion on the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025.
Tips to Prepare Before the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025
Effective preparation in these final weeks can make a significant difference as the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 is just around the corner. The following are some essential tips to strengthen the preparation:
-
Go through important subjects like General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and Psychology concepts repeatedly to keep them fresh in memory.
-
Regular practice with mock tests helps improve accuracy and time management. Analyze performance and focus on weak areas.
-
Manage time wisely between sections during exam. Don’t spend too much time on difficult questions.
-
Physical tests follow the written exam. So maintain regular exercise routines to stay in shape for PET and PMT stages.
-
Confidence plays a key role. Stay calm, eat healthy, and ensure a good night’s sleep before the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025.
