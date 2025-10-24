TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam on November 9, Check Exam Timing & Reporting Time

The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 has finally been announced, sparking excitement among thousands of candidates across Tamil Nadu. As per the official notice, the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 is scheduled for 9th November 2025, and candidates are now gearing up with last-minute revisions and preparation plans. This article will cover the complete details about the exam date, shift timings, exam pattern, selection process, and other essential information that every applicant must know before heading to the exam hall. TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 has been officially announced by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The examination is scheduled to take place on 9th November 2025 across various centers in Tamil Nadu. This announcement has brought excitement among aspirants preparing to join the state’s police force, marking an important milestone in their journey toward a government career.

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Overview The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the official notification for 3644 vacancies across various posts, including Police Constable (Grade II), Fireman, and Jail Warder (Grade II). The recruitment drive aims to bring dedicated individuals into the state’s law enforcement and emergency service departments. Below is the complete overview of the recruitment: Particulars Details Recruitment Organization Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Exam Name TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 Post Name Police Constable (Grade II), Fireman, Jail Warder (Grade II) Total Vacancies 3644 Educational Qualification 10th Pass / SSLC Pass Age Limit 18 to 26 years Application Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam, PET/PMT, Endurance Test, Document Verification Job Location Tamil Nadu Official Website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Exam Date 9th November 2025

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 Shift Timings Candidates must know exam timing. The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held in a single shift across various examination centers in the state. The following is the official exam schedule released by TNUSRB: Event Timing Reporting Time 8:00 AM Gate Closes 9:30 AM Exam Starts 10:00 AM Exam Ends 12:40 PM

TNUSRB Police Constable Syllabus 2025 TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025 Understanding the exam pattern is vital for effective preparation with the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 nearing. The written examination is designed to test a candidate’s general knowledge, logical reasoning, and awareness of Tamil Nadu’s social and political environment. The exam will be conducted in objective (MCQ) format, and each correct answer carries 1 mark. There is no negative marking, which allows candidates to attempt all questions without fear of losing marks.

The written test will be followed by Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), Physical Measurement Tests (PMT), and Endurance Tests, ensuring that only physically and mentally fit candidates progress to the next stage. Check the details of the exam pattern in the table below: Subject Number of Questions Marks General Knowledge 50 50 Psychology 30 30 Total 80 80 Important Instructions for TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 The TNUSRB has issued several important guidelines for candidates to ensure smooth conduct of the examination: Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a government-issued ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Driving License). No entry will be allowed after 9:30 AM. It is advisable to reach at least 30 minutes before the reporting time. Electronic gadgets, calculators, mobile phones, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Candidates should follow any prevailing health safety guidelines like wearing masks if mandated. Some exam centres may be located outside the city. So it’s best to visit or locate the centre in advance to avoid confusion on the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025.