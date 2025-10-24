TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam on November 9, Check Exam Timing & Reporting Time

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 has been officially announced for 9th November 2025 by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. This article provides complete information about the exam schedule, shift timings, pattern, and preparation guidelines.

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out

The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 has finally been announced, sparking excitement among thousands of candidates across Tamil Nadu. As per the official notice, the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 is scheduled for 9th November 2025, and candidates are now gearing up with last-minute revisions and preparation plans. 

This article will cover the complete details about the exam date, shift timings, exam pattern, selection process, and other essential information that every applicant must know before heading to the exam hall.

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025

The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 has been officially announced by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The examination is scheduled to take place on 9th November 2025 across various centers in Tamil Nadu. This announcement has brought excitement among aspirants preparing to join the state’s police force, marking an important milestone in their journey toward a government career.

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Overview

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the official notification for 3644 vacancies across various posts, including Police Constable (Grade II), Fireman, and Jail Warder (Grade II). The recruitment drive aims to bring dedicated individuals into the state’s law enforcement and emergency service departments.

Below is the complete overview of the recruitment:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Organization

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)

Exam Name

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025

Post Name

Police Constable (Grade II), Fireman, Jail Warder (Grade II)

Total Vacancies

3644

Educational Qualification

10th Pass / SSLC Pass

Age Limit

18 to 26 years

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Written Exam, PET/PMT, Endurance Test, Document Verification

Job Location

Tamil Nadu

Official Website

tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Exam Date

9th November 2025

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 Shift Timings

Candidates must know exam timing. The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 will be held in a single shift across various examination centers in the state.

The following is the official exam schedule released by TNUSRB:

Event

Timing

Reporting Time

8:00 AM

Gate Closes

9:30 AM

Exam Starts

10:00 AM

Exam Ends

12:40 PM

TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

Understanding the exam pattern is vital for effective preparation with the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 nearing. The written examination is designed to test a candidate’s general knowledge, logical reasoning, and awareness of Tamil Nadu’s social and political environment.

The exam will be conducted in objective (MCQ) format, and each correct answer carries 1 mark. There is no negative marking, which allows candidates to attempt all questions without fear of losing marks.

The written test will be followed by Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), Physical Measurement Tests (PMT), and Endurance Tests, ensuring that only physically and mentally fit candidates progress to the next stage.

Check the details of the exam pattern in the table below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

General Knowledge

50

50

Psychology

30

30

Total

80

80

Important Instructions for TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025

The TNUSRB has issued several important guidelines for candidates to ensure smooth conduct of the examination:

  1. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a government-issued ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Driving License).

  2. No entry will be allowed after 9:30 AM. It is advisable to reach at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

  3. Electronic gadgets, calculators, mobile phones, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

  4. Candidates should follow any prevailing health safety guidelines like wearing masks if mandated.

  5. Some exam centres may be located outside the city. So it’s best to visit or locate the centre in advance to avoid confusion on the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025.

Tips to Prepare Before the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025

Effective preparation in these final weeks can make a significant difference as the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025 is just around the corner. The following are some essential tips to strengthen the preparation:

  • Go through important subjects like General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and Psychology concepts repeatedly to keep them fresh in memory.

  • Regular practice with mock tests helps improve accuracy and time management. Analyze performance and focus on weak areas.

  • Manage time wisely between sections during exam. Don’t spend too much time on difficult questions.

  • Physical tests follow the written exam. So maintain regular exercise routines to stay in shape for PET and PMT stages.

  • Confidence plays a key role. Stay calm, eat healthy, and ensure a good night’s sleep before the TNUSRB Police Constable Exam Date 2025.

