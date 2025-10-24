CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Application Ends Today, Apply Online at csirnet.nta.nic.in - Check Eligibility and Fees Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 24, 2025, 11:41 IST

CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Last Date is today, October 24. The National Testing Agency will close CSIR NET Dec 2025 registration at 11:50 PM. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms via the direct link provided below. Get all the details on the CSIR NET Dec 2025 apply online process along with the direct application form link here.

CSIR NET 2025 Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for the CSIR NET December 2025 cycle today, October 24, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete the process online at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee is October 25, and any corrections to the application form can be made between October 27 and 29. The CSIR NET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on December 18 at designated centres across the country. Admit cards will be available for download one week before the exam date. To appear for the exam, candidates must submit their applications via the direct link provided in the article.

CSIR NET 2025 Registration Last Date

CSIR NET is a national-level exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year. It is held to assess candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges of India. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their registrations with accurate details before the last date, i.e., October 24, as no applications will be entertained after the deadline. Upon successful submission, candidates should save and print the confirmation page as proof of registration. Find the direct registration link below.

CSIR NET Application Form 2025 Link

What is the Last Date to Submit CSIR NET Application Form 2025?

The authorities activated the online application link on September 25 along with the release of the official notification. Candidates can submit their application forms until tomorrow.

Exam Dates

Dates

CSIR NET Notification

25 September to 24 October

CSIR NET Last Date

25 October

CSIR NET Application Correction 2025 window

27 to 29 October

CSIR NET Exam Date

18 December

How to Apply for CSIR NET Dec 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in or click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSIR NET 2025 Online Application Link.

Step 3: Complete the registration form to generate user ID and password.

Step 4: Once registered, log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Make sure you have entered all the required information.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit your application.

Step 7: Print a copy of your application form for future reference.

CSIR NET Application Fee 2025

The application fee must be paid online through SBI/CANARA/ICICI/HDFC Bank Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI. For General category, the fee is Rs 1150, Rs. 600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates, and Rs. 325 for SC/ST/PwD & Third Gender categories.

Categories

CSIR NET Application Fees  

General

INR 1150

General EWS/OBC(NCL)

INR 600

SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender

INR 325

