CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Application Ends Today, Apply Online at csirnet.nta.nic.in - Check Eligibility and Fees Details Here

CSIR NET 2025 Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for the CSIR NET December 2025 cycle today, October 24, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete the process online at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee is October 25, and any corrections to the application form can be made between October 27 and 29. The CSIR NET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on December 18 at designated centres across the country. Admit cards will be available for download one week before the exam date. To appear for the exam, candidates must submit their applications via the direct link provided in the article.

CSIR NET 2025 Registration Last Date

CSIR NET is a national-level exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year. It is held to assess candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges of India. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their registrations with accurate details before the last date, i.e., October 24, as no applications will be entertained after the deadline. Upon successful submission, candidates should save and print the confirmation page as proof of registration. Find the direct registration link below.