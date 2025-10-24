CSIR UGC NET 2025 December Application Ends Today, Apply Online at csirnet.nta.nic.in - Check Eligibility and Fees Details Here

CSIR NET 2025 Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for the CSIR NET December 2025 cycle today, October 24, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who have not yet applied must complete the process online at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee is October 25, and any corrections to the application form can be made between October 27 and 29. The CSIR NET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on December 18 at designated centres across the country. Admit cards will be available for download one week before the exam date. To appear for the exam, candidates must submit their applications via the direct link provided in the article.
CSIR NET 2025 Registration Last Date
CSIR NET is a national-level exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year. It is held to assess candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges of India. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their registrations with accurate details before the last date, i.e., October 24, as no applications will be entertained after the deadline. Upon successful submission, candidates should save and print the confirmation page as proof of registration. Find the direct registration link below.
CSIR NET Application Form 2025 Link
What is the Last Date to Submit CSIR NET Application Form 2025?
The authorities activated the online application link on September 25 along with the release of the official notification. Candidates can submit their application forms until tomorrow.
|
Exam Dates
|
Dates
|
CSIR NET Notification
|
25 September to 24 October
|
CSIR NET Last Date
|
25 October
|
CSIR NET Application Correction 2025 window
|
27 to 29 October
|
CSIR NET Exam Date
|
18 December
How to Apply for CSIR NET Dec 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in or click on the direct link provided above.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSIR NET 2025 Online Application Link.
Step 3: Complete the registration form to generate user ID and password.
Step 4: Once registered, log in to your account and fill out the application form.
Step 5: Make sure you have entered all the required information.
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit your application.
Step 7: Print a copy of your application form for future reference.
CSIR NET Application Fee 2025
The application fee must be paid online through SBI/CANARA/ICICI/HDFC Bank Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI. For General category, the fee is Rs 1150, Rs. 600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates, and Rs. 325 for SC/ST/PwD & Third Gender categories.
|
Categories
|
CSIR NET Application Fees
|
General
|
INR 1150
|
General EWS/OBC(NCL)
|
INR 600
|
SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender
|
INR 325
