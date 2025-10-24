TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Ministry to Conduct Two-Day Regional Language Mentoring Session

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 24, 2025, 11:34 IST

The Ministry of Education is organising a two-day regional language mentoring session for participants of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. Check the session schedule and details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Ministry to Conduct Two-Day Regional Language Mentoring Session
Ministry to Conduct Two-Day Regional Language Mentoring Session
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Ministry to conduct a two-day regional language mentoring session on October 24 and 25
  • Sessions 1 and 2 on the first day in Hindi and Malayalam at 2 PM and 3 PM
  • Sessions 3 and 4 in Telugu and Tamil on the second day at 2 PM and 3 PM

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The Ministry of Education will be organising a regional language mentoring session for students participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. According to the notification issued by the ministry, the Regional Language Mentoring Sessions are being organised to guide students on ideation and prototyping, helping young innovators refine their ideas and bring them closer to reality.

The session will be held today, October 24 and tomorrow, October 25. The first session will begin at 2 PM today in Hindi, and the second session will be conducted from 3 PM in Malayalam. Session 3 will be held tomorrow, October 25, in Telugu from 2 PM, and the fourth and last session will be held from 3 PM in Tamil. Students and teachers associated with the buildathon are encouraged to make the most of the learning opportunity.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon began on October 13, 2025. The event was inaugurated by the Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan. The buildathon will continue until October 31, 2025. The teams participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon will be evaluated by a panel of experts, and the winners will be announced in January 2026. As per data available, over 1 Crore students and more than 3 lakh schools participated in the first day of the Buildathon on October 13

Related Stories

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Regional Language Mentoring Session Schedule

Check the schedule for the regional language mentoring session below

Date

Session/ Timings

October 24, 2025

Session 1 - Hindi 

2 pm to 2:30 pm

October 24, 2025

Session 2 - Malayalam 

3 pm to 3:30 pm

October 25, 2025

Session 3 - Telugu

2 pm to 2:30 pm

October 25, 2025

Session 4 - Tamil 

3 pm to 3:30 pm

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News