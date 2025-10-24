Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Ministry to Conduct Two-Day Regional Language Mentoring Session

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The Ministry of Education will be organising a regional language mentoring session for students participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. According to the notification issued by the ministry, the Regional Language Mentoring Sessions are being organised to guide students on ideation and prototyping, helping young innovators refine their ideas and bring them closer to reality.

The session will be held today, October 24 and tomorrow, October 25. The first session will begin at 2 PM today in Hindi, and the second session will be conducted from 3 PM in Malayalam. Session 3 will be held tomorrow, October 25, in Telugu from 2 PM, and the fourth and last session will be held from 3 PM in Tamil. Students and teachers associated with the buildathon are encouraged to make the most of the learning opportunity.