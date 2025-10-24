Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Ministry to Conduct Two-Day Regional Language Mentoring Session

Key Points
- Ministry to conduct a two-day regional language mentoring session on October 24 and 25
- Sessions 1 and 2 on the first day in Hindi and Malayalam at 2 PM and 3 PM
- Sessions 3 and 4 in Telugu and Tamil on the second day at 2 PM and 3 PM
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The Ministry of Education will be organising a regional language mentoring session for students participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. According to the notification issued by the ministry, the Regional Language Mentoring Sessions are being organised to guide students on ideation and prototyping, helping young innovators refine their ideas and bring them closer to reality.
The session will be held today, October 24 and tomorrow, October 25. The first session will begin at 2 PM today in Hindi, and the second session will be conducted from 3 PM in Malayalam. Session 3 will be held tomorrow, October 25, in Telugu from 2 PM, and the fourth and last session will be held from 3 PM in Tamil. Students and teachers associated with the buildathon are encouraged to make the most of the learning opportunity.
— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 23, 2025
Everyone associated with the Buildathon… pic.twitter.com/AAXjBuDgwo
Viksit Bharat Buildathon began on October 13, 2025. The event was inaugurated by the Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan. The buildathon will continue until October 31, 2025. The teams participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon will be evaluated by a panel of experts, and the winners will be announced in January 2026. As per data available, over 1 Crore students and more than 3 lakh schools participated in the first day of the Buildathon on October 13
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Regional Language Mentoring Session Schedule
Check the schedule for the regional language mentoring session below
|
Date
|
Session/ Timings
|
October 24, 2025
|
Session 1 - Hindi
2 pm to 2:30 pm
|
October 24, 2025
|
Session 2 - Malayalam
3 pm to 3:30 pm
|
October 25, 2025
|
Session 3 - Telugu
2 pm to 2:30 pm
|
October 25, 2025
|
Session 4 - Tamil
3 pm to 3:30 pm
