KVS Salary for Non-Teaching Posts: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) releases the salary structure for Non-Teaching posts in the official notification PDF. This includes positions like Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, etc. Candidates eyeing these posts should check the KVS Non-teaching salary and job profile in advance. It will help know the financial benefits and responsibilities associated with the role. Scroll down for complete details of the KVS salary for Non-Teaching posts. KVS Salary for Non-Teaching Posts The KVS Non-Teaching recruitment drive draws a huge number of applicants every year. It comes with decent pay, attractive perks, and a long-term career. There was recently a revision in the rates of DA for the Central Government employees in KVS. It was enhanced from 53% to 55% of the basic pay. This is effective from 1st January 2025. Presently, the basic pay is INR 78800 for Assistant Commissioner, INR 56100 for Vice-Principal, INR 44900 for Assistant Engineer, and more. Apart from the fixed pay, KVS employees are eligible for numerous perks and benefits. We have discussed below the KVS Salary for Non-Teaching posts along with the job profile and other details.

KVS Assistant Commissioner Salary Per Month Candidates who hold a Master’s degree and a B.Ed. are eligible for the Assistant Commissioner role. Selected candidates will start their career with a basic pay of INR 78800, which may go up to INR 209200 per month. They will also receive various perks and allowances as part of their monthly salary. KVS Principal Salary Aspirants who have completed a Master’s Degree and B.Ed can apply KVS Principal role. The pay scale for this role ranges between Rs. 78800-209200 under pay level 12. The final monthly salary is influenced by allowances that differ according to the job location. KVS Administrative Officer Salary Graduates who hold three years of experience as Section Officer in the Central Govt/Autonomous Bodies of the Central Govt are eligible for this role. The starting basic pay for this role will be INR 56100, which may go up to INR 177500 per month. The actual KVS salary also depends on the allowances, which may vary based on the job location.

KVS Non-Teaching Salary: Perks & Allowances (Latest) The KVS employees will also receive various perks, benefits, and allowances in line with government regulations. This will improve their total monthly earning and financial security. The KVS Non-Teaching salary includes the following perks & allowances: Dearness Allowances: The current rate is 55% of the basic pay. It is effective from 1st January 2025.

House Rent Allowances: The HRA rate is 10% to 30%. It depends on your job location.

Children Education Allowance: Rs 2812.5 per month (fixed)

Hostel Subsidy: Rs 8437.5 per month (fixed)

Children Education Allowance for Divyang children of Govt. employees: Rs 5625 per month(fixed)

Special Allowance for Child Care to women with disabilities: Rs 3750 per month KVS Non-Teaching Job Profile