Which Indian Region Has a Coastline on Both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal?

Puducherry (Union Territory) is the only region in India with coastlines on both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Unlike any other state, Puducherry’s scattered districts allow it to touch two major seas, making it geographically unique and an interesting part of India’s coastal map.

What is Puducherry?

Puducherry is a Union Territory in southern India, known for its scattered coastal districts spread across different states. Each district has its own identity and coastline, giving Puducherry a rare distinction among Indian regions. While it is small in area, its cultural and geographical significance is immense.

Which Districts of Puducherry Touch the Coast?

Puducherry consists of four districts, each with its own coastline. Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam lie on the Bay of Bengal, offering golden beaches, colonial architecture, and vibrant coastal life. Mahe, located in Kerala, touches the Arabian Sea, surrounded by lush greenery and calm backwaters. This distribution makes Puducherry the only region in India with coastlines on both seas.