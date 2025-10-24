Which Indian Region Has a Coastline on Both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal?

Puducherry (Union Territory) is the only region in India with coastlines on both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Unlike any other state, Puducherry’s scattered districts allow it to touch two major seas, making it geographically unique and an interesting part of India’s coastal map.
What is Puducherry?
Puducherry is a Union Territory in southern India, known for its scattered coastal districts spread across different states. Each district has its own identity and coastline, giving Puducherry a rare distinction among Indian regions. While it is small in area, its cultural and geographical significance is immense.
Which Districts of Puducherry Touch the Coast?
Puducherry consists of four districts, each with its own coastline. Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam lie on the Bay of Bengal, offering golden beaches, colonial architecture, and vibrant coastal life. Mahe, located in Kerala, touches the Arabian Sea, surrounded by lush greenery and calm backwaters. This distribution makes Puducherry the only region in India with coastlines on both seas.
Why is Puducherry Geographically Unique?
No Indian state spans both coasts. Puducherry achieves this rare feature because of its non-contiguous districts located in different states. This means the territory not only connects two seas but also brings together the cultural and natural diversity of eastern and western coastal India.
How Does Puducherry Contribute to Tourism?
Tourists visit Puducherry for its blend of colonial history and natural beauty. The Bay of Bengal coast offers beaches, promenades, and temples, while Mahe provides a quiet coastal experience surrounded by nature. Visitors enjoy a variety of cultural, spiritual, and scenic attractions, making it a top destination in southern India.
Why is Puducherry Important in Indian Geography?
Puducherry demonstrates a unique coastal configuration in India. It shows how non-contiguous districts can create rare geographical features. Its access to both seas allows it to have diverse ecosystems, marine resources, and tourism opportunities, highlighting its strategic and cultural significance.
