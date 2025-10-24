Want to Study in the UK: Scholarships Offering Up to 50% Tuition Fee Waivers Announced

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

UK Scholarships 2025: Merit-based scholarships, including the India Prestigious University Award (up to £4,000), are available to Indian candidates applying for postgraduate admission at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in January 2026. Up to 50% off tuition fees are offered via the grants. Prior to the deadline, applicants must obtain a course offer and then submit a single online scholarship application along with a personal statement.

UK Scholarships 2025: The prestigious UK university Nottingham Trent University (NTU), which is known for its dedication to student employability, has revealed an alluring array of merit-based scholarships for Indian students wishing to enroll in postgraduate programs starting in January 2026. NTU's commitment to expanding access to high-quality overseas education is reaffirmed by this project, which offers significant tuition fee discounts of up to 50%. The NTU International Merit Scholarship worth $3,000, the India Prestigious University Award worth up to $4,000, and the NTU International Scholarship worth $2,000 are some of the special awards intended to assist exceptional Indian applicants. In only the past year, NTU has shown its worldwide reach by giving out more than 1,300 scholarships to students from more than 80 nations.

Beyond providing financial aid, NTU continues to uphold its stellar reputation for educating students for the workforce, as evidenced by its top student employability ranking in the UK (Uni Compare, 2025). Through partnerships with more than 2,000 international businesses, the university makes this success possible by offering paid internships and essential professional placements. Notably, all undergraduate courses include a minimum of 240 hours of integrated work experience, guaranteeing that students acquire real-world, employable skills in addition to their coursework.

UK University Scholarships: Fee Details

The following fee details are included in a table based on the information supplied on Nottingham Trent University's (NTU) scholarships for Indian students:

Scholarship Name

Award Value (Tuition Fee Discount)

Maximum Discount Percentage

Eligibility 

India Prestigious University Award

Up to £4,000

Up to 50 per cent

For Indian students applying for postgraduate programmes starting January 2026.

NTU International Merit Scholarship

£3,000

Up to 50 per cent

For Indian students applying for postgraduate programmes starting January 2026.

NTU International Scholarship

£2,000

Up to 50 per cent

For Indian students applying for postgraduate programmes starting January 2026.

How To Apply For The UK University Scholarships?

The steps to apply for the scholarships are as follows, in accordance with Nottingham Trent University's (NTU) policies for overseas students:

  • Choose a course and submit an application: To obtain an offer of admission, first select a full-time postgraduate course at NTU that meets your eligibility requirements and then submit your application.
  • Get Course Offer: Before applying for the scholarship, wait to acquire a formal offer letter for the postgraduate program of your choice and your official NTU ID number.
  • Fill Out Just One Application: To be eligible for all of the NTU awards, including the Prestigious Award, you only need to fill out one scholarship application form.
  • Draft Scholarship Statement: Write a well-considered personal essay (usually no more than 500 words) outlining your academic accomplishments, professional aspirations, and how the award will benefit you.
  • Meet Deadlines: Since late applications are not taken into consideration, submit your application before the scholarship deadline for the January 2026 intake (for example, November 12, 2025 is a typical final date).
  • Automatic Consideration: To be automatically considered for the Prestigious University Award, make sure you check the appropriate box on the main application form if you are a graduate of a renowned Indian university.
  • Await Notification: Successful applicants will get an email notification prior to the start of the admission process after the university's awarding committee evaluates applications based on academic merit and your statement.

