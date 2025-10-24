Want to Study in the UK: Scholarships Offering Up to 50% Tuition Fee Waivers Announced

UK Scholarships 2025: The prestigious UK university Nottingham Trent University (NTU), which is known for its dedication to student employability, has revealed an alluring array of merit-based scholarships for Indian students wishing to enroll in postgraduate programs starting in January 2026. NTU's commitment to expanding access to high-quality overseas education is reaffirmed by this project, which offers significant tuition fee discounts of up to 50%. The NTU International Merit Scholarship worth $3,000, the India Prestigious University Award worth up to $4,000, and the NTU International Scholarship worth $2,000 are some of the special awards intended to assist exceptional Indian applicants. In only the past year, NTU has shown its worldwide reach by giving out more than 1,300 scholarships to students from more than 80 nations.

Beyond providing financial aid, NTU continues to uphold its stellar reputation for educating students for the workforce, as evidenced by its top student employability ranking in the UK (Uni Compare, 2025). Through partnerships with more than 2,000 international businesses, the university makes this success possible by offering paid internships and essential professional placements. Notably, all undergraduate courses include a minimum of 240 hours of integrated work experience, guaranteeing that students acquire real-world, employable skills in addition to their coursework.

UK University Scholarships: Fee Details

The following fee details are included in a table based on the information supplied on Nottingham Trent University's (NTU) scholarships for Indian students: