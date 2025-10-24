Karnataka TET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Syllabus PDF with Important Topics

Key Points Download Paper 1 and 2 Syllabus for KARTET

Karnataka TET Syllabus 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Karnataka, has announced notification for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 on its official website. The state eligibility test will take place on December 7, 2025. As the exam approaches, candidates should commence their preparation after analysing the syllabus and pattern. This will help them prioritise key areas and identify topic-wise weightage of each paper. The KARTET syllabus typically covers two papers, namely Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers, while Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. It evaluates candidates' understanding of subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Languages, EVS, Maths, Science, Social Studies, etc. Each paper consists of 150 questions worth 150 marks. Continue reading to learn more about the Karnataka TET syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

Apply Online for Karnataka TET 2025 Karnataka TET Syllabus 2025 Highlights Understanding the Karnataka TET syllabus and exam pattern can simplify your exam preparation. Candidates need to review the latest syllabus before planning their strategy. It will help them give equal importance to coverage of all the exam-specific topics, along with regular practice and revision. The key highlights of the KARTET syllabus are shared below for the reference of the candidates. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Department of School Education, Government of Karnataka Exam Name Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) Purpose To determine the eligibility of candidates willing to become Class 1 to 8 teachers. Exam Mode Offline Exam Date December 7, 2025 Question Type Objective Number of Questions 150 for each paper Maximum Marks 150 for each paper Negative Marking Scheme No

Karnataka TET Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should review the Karnataka TET exam pattern to get an idea of the paper format, question type, exam mode, number of questions, maximum marks, and other aspects. The KARTET exam is an offline test, comprising 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks in each paper. The duration for each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers. Here is the latest exam pattern for the Karnataka TET 2025 shared below. Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper 1 KARTET Paper 1 is for candidates willing to teach classes 1 to 5. Check the Karnataka TET exam pattern for Paper 1 in terms of the number of questions, sections, maximum marks, exam duration, and other aspects. Subjects Questions Marks Exam Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 hours and 30 minutes Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics and EVS) 60 60

Karnataka TET Exam Pattern for Paper 2 Aspirants willing to teach classes 6 to 8 should check the KARTET Paper 2 exam pattern. It will help them determine subjects involved, the number of questions, the distribution of marks, and other information in Paper 2. Subjects Questions Marks Exam Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 hours and 30 minutes Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Subject Concerned (Mathematics & Science or Social Studies) 60 60 Karnataka TET Syllabus 2025 PDF Free access to the KARTET syllabus will help candidates understand the chapters from the exam’s perspective. Doing so will help them develop a focused strategy aligned with the latest exam pattern and important topics. Get the direct link to download the Karnataka TET Syllabus 2025 PDF here.

Download the Karnataka TET Syllabus 2025 PDF Karnataka TET Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics Karnataka TET Syllabus includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 covers subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, and Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates, instead of Mathematics and EVS). Paper 2 covers sections like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Subject Concerned (Mathematics & Science or Social Studies). Mastering all the topics of every subject can maximize your chances of success in the eligibility test. Look at the subject-wise important topics for the KARTET 2025 exam shared below. Karnataka TET Syllabus for English (Paper I and Paper II) The KARTET English subject covers language comprehension, grammar, language skills, and other relevant areas. Learn about the topic-wise Karnataka TET syllabus for English:

English Language I Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages - Answering the question based on the given unseen passage. (Prose, Drama or Poetry.) Pedagogy of Language Development: Learning and acquisition, Principles of language Teaching, Role of listening and Speaking, function of language and how children use it as a tool. Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form. Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom and Language Skills. Teaching - learning Materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom, Remedial Teaching. English Language II Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages - Answering the question based on the given unseen passage. (Prose, Drama or Poetry.) Pedagogy of Language Development: Learning and acquisition, Principles of language Teaching, Role of listening and Speaking, function of language and how children use it as a tool. Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form. Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom and Language Skills. Teaching - learning Materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom, Remedial Teaching.

Karnataka TET Syllabus for Mathematics The KARTET Mathematics syllabus covers areas like number system, fractions, squares, equations, mensuration, and other important topics. Check the topic-wise Karnataka TET syllabus for Mathematics: Paper 1 1. Number system -Natural numbers, whole numbers, Integers, Rational numbers, Irrational numbers, Real numbers.Playing with numbers 2. Fractions and decimals -Types, Basic operations, conversion and applications in daily life. 3. Square and square roots, cube and cube roots. 4. Data handling -Types of data, Measures of central tendency, pictorial representation. 5. Ratio and proportion-Ratio, proportions, types, direct proportion, inverse proportions, applications in daily life situations. 6. Comparing quantities- percentage, profit and loss, discount, simple interest, compound interest, Sales tax, VAT, GST, mathematics in daily life 7. Algebra - Basics of algebra, Algebraic expressions, operations on algebraic expressions, identities. 8. Equations - Types of equations, Linear equation in one variable and two variables, pair of linear equations in two variables, applications in daily life situations, graphs. 9. Exponents and powers. 10.Factors and factorizations - Factors, factorisation, H.C.F and L.C.м, 11.Polynomials- types of polynomials, value of a polynomial, zeros of polynomials, factors theorem, remainder theorem. 12.Introduction to Euclid's Geometry. 13. Lines and angles. 14.Triangles-concept, types of triangles, properties of triangles, congruency of triangles, theorems on triangles, Exterior angle theorem, Angle sum properties. 15. Quadrilaterals-Concept, types of quadrilaterals and their properties, area and perimeter, theorems related to Quadrilateral and its types. 16.Circles - Basic concepts on circles, theorems on circles, area and perimeter of circles, angles in circles, cyclic quadrilaterals. 17.Constructions - Construction of angles, Triangles, Circles, Quadrilaterals and its types. 18. Visualising solid shapes. 19.Mensuration - Area and perimeter of 2 dimensional plane figures, surface area and volumes of 3 dimensional solids- Cube,cuboid, cylinder, Cone, frustum of a cone, sphere, Hemisphere, combination of solids, conversion of solids. 20. Probability. Paper 2 1. Number system -Natural numbers, whole numbers, Integers, Rational numbers, Irrational numbers, Real numbers. Euclid's division lemma, Fundamental theorem of arithmetic, prime factorisation, HCF and LCM. 2. Fractions and decimals - Types of fractions, Basic operations, conversions and applications in daily life. 3. Square and square roots, cube and cube roots. 4. Data handling - Types of data, Measures of central tendency, pictoral representation. 5. Ratio and proportion-Ratio, proportions, types, direct proportion, inverse proportions, application examples in daily life situations. 6. Comparing quantities- percentage, profit and loss, discount, simple interest, compound interest, Sales tax, VAT, GST, mathematics in daily life 7. Arithmetic progression. 8. Algebra - Basics of algebra, operations on Algebraic expressions and identities. 9. Equations - Types, Linear equation in one variable and two variables, pair of linear equations in two variables, Quadratic equations. 10.Exponents and powers. 11.Factors and factorizations - Factors, factorisation, H.C.F and L.C.M 12.Polynomials- types of polynomials, the value of a polynomial, zeros of polynomials, factorization of polynomials, division of polynomials, factors theorem, remainder theorem, HCF and LCM., division of polynomials. 13.Trigonometry and applications of trigonometry 14.Introduction to Euclid's Geometry. 15. Lines and angles. 16.Coordinate geometry. 17.Triangles- types of triangles, properties of triangles, congruence of triangles, similarity of triangles, area of triangles, theorems on triangle, Exterior angle theorem, Angle sum properties, Heron's formula. 18.Constructions - Construction of angles, Triangles, Circles, Quadrilaterals and its types, division of line segment, construction of similar triangles. 19.Quadrilaterals- Types of quadrilaterals and their properties, area and perimeter, theorems related to Quadrilateral and its types. 20. Circles - Basic concepts on circles, theorems on circles, area and perimeter of circles, angles in circles, areas related to circles, cyclic quadrilaterals. 21. Visualising solid shapes. 22.Mensuration - Area and perimeter of 2 dimensional plane figures, surface area and volumes of 3 dimensional solids- Cube,cuboid, cylinder, Cone, frustum of a cone, sphere, Hemisphere, combination of solids, conversion of solids. 23.Statistics and Probability.

Karnataka TET Syllabus for CDP (Paper I & II) The list of topics important for the KARTET CDP section across both papers is shared below for the candidate’s reference. Childhood

Adolescence

Learning

Individual Differences

Inclusive Education: Children with Special Needs

Personality

Mental Health

Intelligence

Growth and Development

Gender as a Social Construct

Pedagogy

Factors of Learning How to Cover the Karnataka TET Syllabus 2025? The Karnataka TET exam preparation requires a smart study plan, consistency, and expert guidance. Here are the tips and tricks to cover the KARTET syllabus efficiently: Review the Karnataka TET syllabus to discover key chapters.

Prepare an effective study plan to grasp fundamentals and advanced topics.

Solve mocks and old papers to improve solving speed and accuracy.

Prepare short notes of all topics for last-minute revision.