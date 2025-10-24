Karnataka TET Application 2025 Begins at sts.karnataka.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Last Date, Fees and More Here

Karnataka TET 2025 Apply Online: The Karnataka Government has vested the authority to conduct the KARTET exam to the Centralised Enrolment Cell (CAC), Office of the Commissioner, School Education Department, Bangalore. The CAC is the conducting body of the KARTET Exam 2025. The candidates who wish to teach at primary and upper primary levels at the schools across the state of Karnataka must register themselves between 23 October 2025 to 09 November 2025. The KARTET 2025 will be conducted on 07 December 2025 in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held for Paper 1 and shift 2 for Paper 2.

Karnataka TET 2025 Apply Online

The School Education Department of Karnataka has released the notification for the Karnataka TET 2025. The candidates are advised to apply for the KARTET 2025 within the given timeframe to avoid any hassles. The application process started from 23 October 2025. Candidates can visit sts.karnataka.gov.in to apply.