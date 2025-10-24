TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka TET Application 2025 Begins at sts.karnataka.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Last Date, Fees and More Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 24, 2025, 10:49 IST

Karnataka TET 2025 Apply Online: The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (Karnataka TET/ KARTET) 2025 application process has started on the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in from 23 October 2025. Candidates who are eligible and seeking to make a career in the teaching area can apply by visiting the official portal. Candidates are advised to complete their registrations for the Karnataka TET 2025 within the stipulated timeline. Check this article for detailed eligibility criteria, application steps, apply online link, application fees and important dates.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka TET 2025 Apply Online
Karnataka TET 2025 Apply Online

Key Points

  • KARTET 2025 apply online started from 23 October 2025.
  • Candidates can apply by visiting sts.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Last Date to apply for Karnataka TET 2025 is 09 November 2025.

Karnataka TET 2025 Apply Online: The Karnataka Government has vested the authority to conduct the KARTET exam to the Centralised Enrolment Cell (CAC), Office of the Commissioner, School Education Department, Bangalore. The CAC is the conducting body of the KARTET Exam 2025. The candidates who wish to teach at primary and upper primary levels at the schools across the state of Karnataka must register themselves between 23 October 2025 to 09 November 2025. The KARTET 2025 will be conducted on 07 December 2025 in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held for Paper 1 and shift 2 for Paper 2.

Karnataka TET 2025 Apply Online

The School Education Department of Karnataka has released the notification for the Karnataka TET 2025. The candidates are advised to apply for the KARTET 2025 within the given timeframe to avoid any hassles. The application process started from 23 October 2025. Candidates can visit sts.karnataka.gov.in to apply.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (Karnataka TET)

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Government of Karnataka

Purpose

To assess eligibility of candidates for teaching in Classes 1-5 & 6-8

Application Start Date

23 October 2025

Last Date to Apply

09 November 2025

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

sts.karnataka.gov.in / schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Karnataka TET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the Karnataka TET 2025, the candidates are required to fulfil the eligibility requirements like the educational qualification, which is a very important criteria. Other criteria include the age limit.

KARTET 2025 Educational Qualification for Paper 1

Candidates who are going to apply for the KARTET 2025 Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5) must have minimum educational qualification:

  • Must have secured 50% marks in PUC/Senior Secondary or equivalent examination and should have passed the second year of a two-year D.El.Ed. course (by whatever name it is called) or candidates who have taken admission in the course and are practicing. OR

  • Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in Senior Secondary or equivalent examination and have passed or are pursuing a four-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EL.Ed). OR

  • Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in Senior Secondary or equivalent examination and have passed or are pursuing a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). OR

  • Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in Degree and have passed or are pursuing a two-year D.EI.Ed. course (by whatever name it may be called). OR

  • Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in their degree and have secured a distinction in B.Ed degree or are admitted and studying for it.

KARTET 2025 Educational Qualification for Paper 2

Candidates who are going to apply for KARTET 2025 Paper 2 (Classes 6-8) must possess the minimum educational qualification as follows:

  • Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in their degree and have secured a distinction in the second year of a two-year D.EL.Ed course (by whatever name it may be called) or are admitted and studying for a D.El.Ed course. OR

  • Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in their degree and have secured a distinction in B.Ed degree or are admitted and studying for B.Ed degree. OR

  • Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in PUC/Senior Secondary or equivalent examination and have passed a four-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.ELEd) or are pursuing a B.EL.Ed course. OR

  • Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in Graduation and have passed a two-year B.Ed (Special Education) degree or are pursuing a B.Ed (Special Education) degree.

Steps to Apply for Karnataka TET 2025

After reading the complete eligibility criteria, candidates who find themselves eligible and interested can apply for the Karnataka TET 2025 by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official website: schooleducation.karanataka.gov.in. 

  • On the homepage, in the Latest News section, look for the “Click for online application for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test-2025”.

  • Click on it and you will be redirected to another window for the apply online process.

  • Click on Online Application for KARTET-2025.

  • Register a new user profile (if not already registered) with a valid e-mail and mobile number.

  • Login using credentials and fill out the application form carefully with personal, educational and contact details.

  • Upload required scanned documents such as photographs and signature in prescribed format. The candidate should scan a passport size photograph (in a frontal position) not exceeding 50KB and a signature in black ink not exceeding 40KB and upload it in the specified column.

  • Pay the application fee through online mode. 

  • Preview the application form carefully before final submission and save the application form for future reference.

Karnataka TET 2025 Apply Link

Candidates can apply for the Karnataka TET 2025 by accessing the link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the full notification carefully before applying.

KARTET 2025 Application

Apply Here

Karnataka TET 2025 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee for KARTET 2025 in online mode only. The fee is non-refundable and varies according to the category. Those candidates who are going to appear for both papers have to submit the fee for both and those who will appear for only a single paper have to submit the fee accordingly.

Category

Fee for One Paper

Fee for Both Papers

General Category, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B

₹ 700

₹ 1,000

SC / ST / Class-1

₹ 350

₹ 500

Specially-abled/ Divyang Candidates

Exempted

Exempted

Enter your Blink text here...

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News