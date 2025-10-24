SCI Assistant Manager and Executive Admit Card 2025 Out, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at shipindia.com

SCI Admit Card 2025 Out: The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Assistant Manager and Executive. The written exam for these posts is scheduled on 2nd November 2025. The hall ticket download link has been activated by the SCI and candidates can download the same after using their login details.
All such candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card from the official website -https://www.shipindia.com.
SCI Admit Card 2025 Download Link
To download the hall ticket for the for the post of Assistant Manager and Executiveposts, you will have to provide your login credentials including user id and password to the link. Alternatively you can download the admit card directly through the link given below.
|SCI Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
SCI Admit Card 2025 Overview
Earlier the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) had commenced the online application for Assistant Manager and Executive posts on its official website. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for these posts is summariesed below.
|Organization
|Shipping Corporation of India (SCI)
|Post Name
|Assistant Manager and Executive
|Exam date
|2nd November 2025
|Selection process
|Online Exam/Group Discussion/Personal Interview
|Admit card status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://www.shipindia.com
How to Download SCI Admit Card 2025 ?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below.
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) at - https://www.shipindia.com.
Step 2: Click on the link Link to download admit card for the post ofAssistant Manager and Executive on the home page.
Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
