SCI Assistant Manager and Executive Admit Card 2025 Out, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at shipindia.com

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 24, 2025, 13:32 IST

SCI Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) for the post of Assistant Manager and Executive on its official website. The written exam for these posts is scheduled on 2nd November 2025. Check the download link and other details here.

SCI Admit Card 2025 Out: The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Assistant Manager and Executive. The written exam for these posts is scheduled on 2nd November 2025. The hall ticket download link has been activated by the SCI and candidates can download the same after using their login details.
All such candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card from the official website -https://www.shipindia.com.

SCI Admit Card 2025 Download Link

To download the hall ticket for the for the post of Assistant Manager and Executiveposts, you will have to provide your login credentials including user id and password to the link. Alternatively you can download the admit card directly through the link given below.

SCI Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

 

SCI Admit Card 2025 Overview

Earlier the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) had commenced the online application for Assistant Manager and Executive posts on its official website. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for these posts is summariesed below.

Organization  Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) 
Post Name  Assistant Manager and Executive
Exam date 2nd November 2025
Selection process  Online Exam/Group Discussion/Personal Interview
Admit card status Out 
Official Website https://www.shipindia.com

 

How to Download SCI Admit Card 2025 ?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below.
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) at - https://www.shipindia.com.
Step 2: Click on the link Link to download admit card for the post ofAssistant Manager and Executive on the home page.
Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

 

