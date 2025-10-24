SCI Assistant Manager and Executive Admit Card 2025 Out, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at shipindia.com

SCI Admit Card 2025 Out: The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Assistant Manager and Executive. The written exam for these posts is scheduled on 2nd November 2025. The hall ticket download link has been activated by the SCI and candidates can download the same after using their login details.

All such candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card from the official website -https://www.shipindia.com.

SCI Admit Card 2025 Download Link

To download the hall ticket for the for the post of Assistant Manager and Executiveposts, you will have to provide your login credentials including user id and password to the link. Alternatively you can download the admit card directly through the link given below.