List of 11 Meteor Showers You Can See Each Year, Check Here!

Key Points Discover 11 meteor showers visible each year with peak dates.

See famous showers like Perseids & Geminids and lesser-known ones like Ursids.

Check best times, locations & fireball highlights.

Meteor Showers You Can See Each Year: Watching meteor showers is one of the easiest ways to enjoy the wonders of the night sky. They are some of the most predictable and awe-inspiring celestial events, occurring when Earth passes through the debris left by comets and asteroids. Whether you are an astronomy enthusiast or not, knowing the best meteor showers that you can see every year, their peak dates, and how to watch them ensures you never miss these spectacular celestial events. From the famous Perseids and Geminids to lesser-known showers like the Ursids and Quadrantids, this blog covers all 11 meteor showers visible each year. List of 11 Meteor Showers You Can See Each Year Every year, the night sky lights up with spectacular meteor showers that can be seen across the globe. From dazzling fireballs to swift streaks of light, these celestial events have fascinated humans for centuries. Do You Know? The Perseids are one of the most popular meteor showers and are linked to the Comet Swift-Tuttle. The last Perseids Meteor Shower was observed on August 12-13, 2025.

Here is a table of the 11 meteor showers visible each year, including their peak dates, best viewing locations, and a unique highlight for each shower: Meteor Shower Peak Dates (2025) Best Viewing Fact Quadrantids Jan 3–4 Northern Hemisphere Known for bright fireballs and fast meteors; short but intense peak. Lyrids Apr 22 Both Hemispheres One of the oldest known showers, originating from Comet Thatcher. Eta Aquariids May 5–6 Southern Hemisphere Linked to Halley’s Comet, best viewed in the early morning. Delta Aquariids Jul 28 Southern Hemisphere Fast-moving meteors are perfect for a mid-summer night sky watch. Perseids Aug 12–13 Northern Hemisphere Most famous shower; reliable and bright meteors, often with fireballs. Orionids Oct 21–22 Both Hemispheres Remnants of Halley’s Comet; meteors appear to radiate from Orion. Taurids Nov 5–12 Both Hemispheres Known for their slow, bright fireballs, these arevery photogenic. Leonids Nov 17–18 Both Hemispheres Famous for meteor storms every 33 years, bright meteors even in normal years. Geminids Dec 13–14 Northern Hemisphere Considered the best annual shower; bright, colourful meteors, very reliable. Ursids Dec 22 Northern Hemisphere Linked to Comet 8P/Tuttle; small shower but beautiful December fireballs. Southern Delta Aquariids Late Jul Southern Hemisphere Best seen from the south; bright meteors streak across mid-summer nights.

(Source Note: Data compiled from NASA’s Meteor Shower Calendar 2025 and the International Meteor Organisation (IMO). It ensures the most accurate and up-to-date information for stargazers.) 1. Quadrantids Peak Dates: January 3–4, 2025

Meteor Rate: 40–120 meteors/hour

Best Viewing: Northern Hemisphere The Quadrantids are known for bright fireballs and fast meteors. Though its peak is brief, this meteor shower in 2025 is a must-watch for night sky enthusiasts. 2. Lyrids Peak Dates: April 22, 2025

Meteor Rate: 15–20 meteors/hour

Best Viewing: Both Hemispheres The Lyrids are ancient meteor showers with streaks visible across the sky. They originate from Comet Thatcher and are famous for producing bright, fast meteors. 3. Eta Aquariids Peak Dates: May 5–6, 2025

Meteor Rate: 10–60 meteors/hour

Best Viewing: Southern Hemisphere

The Eta Aquariids meteor shower comes from Halley’s Comet debris. Early morning hours provide the clearest view for stargazers in the south. 4. Delta Aquariids Peak Dates: July 28, 2025

Meteor Rate: 20 meteors/hour

Best Viewing: Southern Hemisphere This meteor shower is known for bright streaks and fast-moving meteors, perfect for a summer night sky watch. 5. Perseids Peak Dates: August 12–13, 2025

Meteor Rate: 60–100 meteors/hour

Best Viewing: Northern Hemisphere The Perseids meteor shower is the most popular annual shower, offering spectacular bright meteors. Known for its reliability and fireballs, it’s a favourite among astronomy lovers and skywatchers. 6. Orionids Peak Dates: October 21–22, 2025

Meteor Rate: 20 meteors/hour

Best Viewing: Both Hemispheres The Orionids are remnants of Halley’s Comet. It is famous for swift meteors that appear to radiate from the Orion constellation.

7. Taurids Peak Dates: November 5–12, 2025

Meteor Rate: 5–10 meteors/hour

Best Viewing: Both Hemispheres The Taurids meteor shower is known for bright fireballs and slow-moving meteors, making it one of the most photogenic showers of the year. 8. Leonids Peak Dates: November 17–18, 2025

Meteor Rate: 10–15 meteors/hour

Best Viewing: Both Hemispheres The Leonids are historically famous for meteor storms. Even in regular years, they produce bright meteors, making them a highlight in the 2025 meteor shower calendar. 9. Geminids Peak Dates: December 13–14, 2025

Meteor Rate: 120 meteors/hour

Best Viewing: Northern Hemisphere Considered the best annual meteor shower, the Geminids offer colourful, bright meteors. They are highly reliable, perfect for family-friendly skywatching events.