List of 11 Meteor Showers You Can See Each Year, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 24, 2025, 13:54 IST

Discover the list of 11 spectacular meteor showers you can see each year. Explore their peak dates, viewing tips, and the best locations to catch Perseids, Geminids, and more.

List of 11 Meteor Showers You Can See Each Year!
List of 11 Meteor Showers You Can See Each Year!

Key Points

  • Discover 11 meteor showers visible each year with peak dates.
  • See famous showers like Perseids & Geminids and lesser-known ones like Ursids.
  • Check best times, locations & fireball highlights.

Meteor Showers You Can See Each Year: Watching meteor showers is one of the easiest ways to enjoy the wonders of the night sky. They are some of the most predictable and awe-inspiring celestial events, occurring when Earth passes through the debris left by comets and asteroids. Whether you are an astronomy enthusiast or not, knowing the best meteor showers that you can see every year, their peak dates, and how to watch them ensures you never miss these spectacular celestial events.

From the famous Perseids and Geminids to lesser-known showers like the Ursids and Quadrantids, this blog covers all 11 meteor showers visible each year.

List of 11 Meteor Showers You Can See Each Year

Every year, the night sky lights up with spectacular meteor showers that can be seen across the globe. From dazzling fireballs to swift streaks of light, these celestial events have fascinated humans for centuries. Do You Know? The Perseids are one of the most popular meteor showers and are linked to the Comet Swift-Tuttle. The last Perseids Meteor Shower was observed on August 12-13, 2025

Here is a table of the 11 meteor showers visible each year, including their peak dates, best viewing locations, and a unique highlight for each shower:

Meteor Shower

Peak Dates (2025)

Best Viewing

Fact

Quadrantids

Jan 3–4

Northern Hemisphere

Known for bright fireballs and fast meteors; short but intense peak.

Lyrids

Apr 22

Both Hemispheres

One of the oldest known showers, originating from Comet Thatcher.

Eta Aquariids

May 5–6

Southern Hemisphere

Linked to Halley’s Comet, best viewed in the early morning.

Delta Aquariids

Jul 28

Southern Hemisphere

Fast-moving meteors are perfect for a mid-summer night sky watch.

Perseids

Aug 12–13

Northern Hemisphere

Most famous shower; reliable and bright meteors, often with fireballs.

Orionids

Oct 21–22

Both Hemispheres

Remnants of Halley’s Comet; meteors appear to radiate from Orion.

Taurids

Nov 5–12

Both Hemispheres

Known for their slow, bright fireballs, these arevery photogenic.

Leonids

Nov 17–18

Both Hemispheres

Famous for meteor storms every 33 years, bright meteors even in normal years.

Geminids

Dec 13–14

Northern Hemisphere

Considered the best annual shower; bright, colourful meteors, very reliable.

Ursids

Dec 22

Northern Hemisphere

Linked to Comet 8P/Tuttle; small shower but beautiful December fireballs.

Southern Delta Aquariids

Late Jul

Southern Hemisphere

Best seen from the south; bright meteors streak across mid-summer nights.

(Source Note: Data compiled from NASA’s Meteor Shower Calendar 2025 and the International Meteor Organisation (IMO). It ensures the most accurate and up-to-date information for stargazers.)

1. Quadrantids

Quadrantids Meteor Shower

  • Peak Dates: January 3–4, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 40–120 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Northern Hemisphere

The Quadrantids are known for bright fireballs and fast meteors. Though its peak is brief, this meteor shower in 2025 is a must-watch for night sky enthusiasts.

2. Lyrids

Lyrids Meteor Shower

  • Peak Dates: April 22, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 15–20 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Both Hemispheres

The Lyrids are ancient meteor showers with streaks visible across the sky. They originate from Comet Thatcher and are famous for producing bright, fast meteors.

3. Eta Aquariids

Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower

  • Peak Dates: May 5–6, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 10–60 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Southern Hemisphere

The Eta Aquariids meteor shower comes from Halley’s Comet debris. Early morning hours provide the clearest view for stargazers in the south.

4. Delta Aquariids

Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower

  • Peak Dates: July 28, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 20 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Southern Hemisphere

This meteor shower is known for bright streaks and fast-moving meteors, perfect for a summer night sky watch.

5. Perseids

Perseids Meteor Shower

  • Peak Dates: August 12–13, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 60–100 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Northern Hemisphere 

The Perseids meteor shower is the most popular annual shower, offering spectacular bright meteors. Known for its reliability and fireballs, it’s a favourite among astronomy lovers and skywatchers.

6. Orionids

  • Peak Dates: October 21–22, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 20 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Both Hemispheres

The Orionids are remnants of Halley’s Comet. It is famous for swift meteors that appear to radiate from the Orion constellation.

7. Taurids

  • Peak Dates: November 5–12, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 5–10 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Both Hemispheres

The Taurids meteor shower is known for bright fireballs and slow-moving meteors, making it one of the most photogenic showers of the year.

8. Leonids

  • Peak Dates: November 17–18, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 10–15 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Both Hemispheres

The Leonids are historically famous for meteor storms. Even in regular years, they produce bright meteors, making them a highlight in the 2025 meteor shower calendar.

9. Geminids

  • Peak Dates: December 13–14, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 120 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Northern Hemisphere

Considered the best annual meteor shower, the Geminids offer colourful, bright meteors. They are highly reliable, perfect for family-friendly skywatching events.

10. Ursids

  • Peak Dates: December 22, 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 5–10 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Northern Hemisphere

The Ursids are linked to Comet 8P/Tuttle and are a smaller but beautiful December meteor shower, often producing occasional fireballs for festive night skies. 

11. Southern Delta Aquariids

  • Peak Dates: Late July 2025

  • Meteor Rate: 20 meteors/hour

  • Best Viewing: Southern Hemisphere 

The Southern Delta Aquariids are best observed from the Southern Hemisphere, with bright meteors streaking across mid-summer nights.


Conclusion

Therefore, from the famous Perseids and Geminids to hidden gems like the Quadrantids and Ursids, 2025 offers an unforgettable lineup of meteor showers. You must start by planning your observation around peak dates and ensure you won’t miss these dazzling streaks of light across the night sky. Quick Tip? Most meteor showers are best after midnight or pre-dawn. Whether you’re a casual stargazer or an astronomy enthusiast, there’s a meteor shower to enjoy almost every month of the year.

