CBSE Class 11 Biology Half Yearly 2025: Chapter-wise Important Topics

By Simran Akhouri
Aug 27, 2025, 12:29 IST

Biology is a foundational subject for students aspiring to pursue higher education in medical and scientific fields. This article outlines essential topics crucial for success in the upcoming Biology Term 1 exam.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Half Yearly 2025 Important Topics
CBSE Class 11 Biology Half Yearly 2025 Important Topics

To effectively prepare for and score well in your CBSE Class 11 Biology Term 1 exams, it's essential to understand the key topics. This guide will identify and elaborate on the chapters and concepts that are frequently tested and carry significant weight in the Term 1 syllabus. By focusing on these high-priority areas, students can optimize their study time and establish a strong foundation in mathematics.

The Class 11 biology half-yearly syllabus typically focuses on foundational topics crucial for a comprehensive understanding of the subject. Key areas such as the diversity of living organisms, cell structure and function, and human physiology form the core curriculum. Concentrating on these essential chapters will build a strong knowledge base and enhance confidence for the examination.

CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26:  Important Topics as Per Marks Weightage

UNIT

TITLE

MARKS

1

Diversity of Living Organism

15

2

Structural Organization in Plants and

Animals

10

3

Cell: Structure and Function

15

4

Plant Physiology

12

5

Human Physiology

18
 

Total

70

CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 - Course Structure

UNIT-I DIVERSITY OF LIVING ORGANISMS

CHAPTER-1 The Living World

CHAPTER-2 Biological Classification

CHAPTER-3 Plant Kingdom

CHAPTER-4 Animal Kingdom

UNIT-II STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN PLANTS & ANIMALS

CHAPTER-5 Morphology of Flowering Plants

CHAPTER-6 Anatomy of Flowering Plants

CHAPTER-7 Structural Organisation in Animals

UNIT-III CELL: STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION

CHAPTER-8 Cell-The Unit of Life

CHAPTER-9 Biomolecules

CHAPTER-10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division

UNIT-IV PLANT PHYSIOLOGY

CHAPTER-13 Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

CHAPTER-14 Respiration in Plants

CHAPTER-15 Plant - Growth and Development

UNIT-V HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY

CHAPTER-17 Breathing and Exchange of Gases

CHAPTER-18 Body Fluids and Circulation

CHAPTER-19 Excretory Products and their Elimination

CHAPTER-20 Locomotion and Movement

CHAPTER-21 Neural Control and Coordination

CHAPTER-22 Chemical Coordination and Integration
 

Why refer these Important Topics for Exam?

Studying important topics is crucial for exam success because it allows you to prioritize your limited time and energy, focusing on the information most likely to be tested. Important topics often form the core of a subject, so mastering them helps you understand the foundational concepts and how they connect to other material. This strategic approach ensures you're not wasting time on minor details that are unlikely to appear on the exam.

Study Tips for Class 11 Biology Exam

  • Syllabus Breakdown: Familiarize yourself with the entire syllabus, including chapters and topics. Note any deleted or excluded sections.

  • Question Paper Design: Understand the different types of questions asked (e.g., very short answer, short answer, long answer) and the marks allocated to each.

  • NCERT is Your Bible: The NCERT textbook is the most crucial resource. Read it thoroughly, and don't skip a single line. All questions, including those with diagrams, are generally based on the NCERT syllabus.

  • Master Diagrams: Biology exams often include questions that require you to draw and label diagrams. Practice drawing important diagrams with proper labeling. 

  • Revise Regularly: Biology is a vast subject with many terms and processes. Regular revision is key to retaining information. 

  • Solve Previous Year's Papers: Practice solving previous years' question papers and sample papers. 

