CBSE Class 11 Biology Half Yearly 2025: Chapter-wise Important Topics

To effectively prepare for and score well in your CBSE Class 11 Biology Term 1 exams, it's essential to understand the key topics. This guide will identify and elaborate on the chapters and concepts that are frequently tested and carry significant weight in the Term 1 syllabus. By focusing on these high-priority areas, students can optimize their study time and establish a strong foundation in mathematics.
The Class 11 biology half-yearly syllabus typically focuses on foundational topics crucial for a comprehensive understanding of the subject. Key areas such as the diversity of living organisms, cell structure and function, and human physiology form the core curriculum. Concentrating on these essential chapters will build a strong knowledge base and enhance confidence for the examination.
CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Important Topics as Per Marks Weightage
|
UNIT
|
TITLE
|
MARKS
|
1
|
Diversity of Living Organism
|
15
|
2
|
Structural Organization in Plants and
Animals
|
10
|
3
|
Cell: Structure and Function
|
15
|
4
|
Plant Physiology
|
12
|
5
|
Human Physiology
|
18
|
Total
|
70
Also Check - CBSE Class 11 Biology Term 1 Sample Paper 2025
CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 - Course Structure
|
UNIT-I DIVERSITY OF LIVING ORGANISMS
|
CHAPTER-1 The Living World
|
CHAPTER-2 Biological Classification
|
CHAPTER-3 Plant Kingdom
|
CHAPTER-4 Animal Kingdom
|
UNIT-II STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN PLANTS & ANIMALS
|
CHAPTER-5 Morphology of Flowering Plants
|
CHAPTER-6 Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
CHAPTER-7 Structural Organisation in Animals
|
UNIT-III CELL: STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION
|
CHAPTER-8 Cell-The Unit of Life
|
CHAPTER-9 Biomolecules
|
CHAPTER-10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division
|
UNIT-IV PLANT PHYSIOLOGY
|
CHAPTER-13 Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
|
CHAPTER-14 Respiration in Plants
|
CHAPTER-15 Plant - Growth and Development
|
UNIT-V HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY
|
CHAPTER-17 Breathing and Exchange of Gases
|
CHAPTER-18 Body Fluids and Circulation
|
CHAPTER-19 Excretory Products and their Elimination
|
CHAPTER-20 Locomotion and Movement
|
CHAPTER-21 Neural Control and Coordination
|
CHAPTER-22 Chemical Coordination and Integration
Also Check - CBSE Class 11 Biology Diagrams for Quick Revision
Why refer these Important Topics for Exam?
Studying important topics is crucial for exam success because it allows you to prioritize your limited time and energy, focusing on the information most likely to be tested. Important topics often form the core of a subject, so mastering them helps you understand the foundational concepts and how they connect to other material. This strategic approach ensures you're not wasting time on minor details that are unlikely to appear on the exam.
Study Tips for Class 11 Biology Exam
-
Syllabus Breakdown: Familiarize yourself with the entire syllabus, including chapters and topics. Note any deleted or excluded sections.
-
Question Paper Design: Understand the different types of questions asked (e.g., very short answer, short answer, long answer) and the marks allocated to each.
-
NCERT is Your Bible: The NCERT textbook is the most crucial resource. Read it thoroughly, and don't skip a single line. All questions, including those with diagrams, are generally based on the NCERT syllabus.
-
Master Diagrams: Biology exams often include questions that require you to draw and label diagrams. Practice drawing important diagrams with proper labeling.
-
Revise Regularly: Biology is a vast subject with many terms and processes. Regular revision is key to retaining information.
-
Solve Previous Year's Papers: Practice solving previous years' question papers and sample papers.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation