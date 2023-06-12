NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

Class 11 Latest NCERT Biology Textbook: Earlier there used to be 22 chapters in CBSE Class 11 Biology which are now reduced to 19. This means, three chapters have been completely removed from the CBSE Biology Class 11 syllabus. NCERT has followed this same revision and reduced its Class Biology textbook content to 19 chapters. The remaining 19 chapters are not the same in terms of content, they have also faced some internal revision. A few topics and related examples have been removed along with exercise questions. This syllabus and NCERT textbook will be followed until further revision. Thus, it is crucial for students to know what content has been removed and what is kept, for effective learning and proper coverage of the subject curriculum. Students can find the NCERT 2023-24 Class 11 Biology textbook in this article. The book is provided here in chapter-wise format for which pdfs can be downloaded from the table attached below.
NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology: In English
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF
|
1
|
DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD
|
2
|
DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD
|
3
|
PLANT KINGDOM
|
4
|
ANIMAL KINGDOM
|
5
|
STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN PLANTS AND ANIMALS
|
6
|
ANATOMY OF FLOWERING PLANTS
|
7
|
STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN ANIMALS
|
8
|
CELL: STRUCTURE AND FUNCTIONS
|
9
|
BIOMOLECULES
|
10
|
CELL CYCLE AND CELL DIVISION
|
11
|
PLANT PHYSIOLOGY
|
12
|
RESPIRATION IN PLANTS
|
13
|
PLANT GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
|
14
|
HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY
|
15
|
BODY FLUIDS AND CIRCULATION
|
16
|
EXCRETORY PRODUCTS AND THEIR ELIMINATION
|
17
|
LOCOMOTION AND MOVEMENT
|
18
|
NEURAL CONTROL AND COORDINATION
|
19
|
CHEMICAL COORDINATION AND INTEGRATION
NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology: In Hindi
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF
|
1
|
जीव जगत
|
2
|
जीव जगत का वर्गीकरण
|
3
|
वनस्पति जगत
|
4
|
प्राणिजगत
|
5
|
पुष्पी पादपों का आकारिकी
|
6
|
पुष्पी पादपों का शारीर
|
7
|
प्राणियों में संरचनात्मक संगठन
|
8
|
कोशिका : जीवन की इकाई
|
9
|
जैव अण
|
10
|
कोशिका चक्र और कोशिका विभाजन
|
11
|
उच्च पादपों में प्रकाश-संश्लेषण
|
12
|
पादप में श्वसन
|
13
|
पादप वृद्धि एवं परिवर्धन
|
14
|
श्वसन और गैसों का विनिमय
|
15
|
शरीर द्रव तथा परिसंचरण
|
16
|
उत्सर्जी उत्पाद एवं उनका निष्कासन
|
17
|
गमन एवं संचलन
|
18
|
तंत्रिकीय नियंत्रण एवं समन्वय
|
19
|
रासायनिक समन्वय तथा एकीकरण
Class 11 NCERT Biology Book: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
3–5
|
1.1 What is ‘Living’?
|
|
11–14
|
1.4 Taxonomical Aids
|
Chapter 1: The Living World
|
12
12
13
|
1.4.2 Botanical Gardens
1.4.3 Museum
1.4.4 Zoological Parks
|
|
14
|
Summary (Para 2)
|
|
15
|
Question no. 10
|
|
40–41
|
3.5 Angiosperms
|
Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom
|
42–43
44
|
3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations
Summary (Para 5 and 6)
|
|
45
|
Question no. 10
|
|
67–68
|
5.1.2 Modifications of Root
|
|
68–69
|
5.2.1 Modifications of Stem
|
Chapter 5:
|
71
|
5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves
|
Morphology of
|
78–79
|
5.9.1 Fabaceae
|
Flowering Plants
|
81
|
5.9.3 Liliaceae
|
|
82–83
|
Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8,
|
|
|
9, 12, 14
|
|
84
|
6.1 The Tissues
|
|
84–85
|
6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues
|
|
86–87
|
6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues
|
|
|
(Para 2, 3)
|
|
87–88
|
6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues
|
|
|
(Para 4)
|
|
94
|
6.4 Secondary Growth
|
Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
94–95
|
6.4.1 Vascular Cambium
6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring
6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and
|
|
|
Autumn Wood
|
|
99
|
6.4.1.4 Heartwood and
|
|
|
Sapwood
|
|
96–97
|
6.4.2 Cork Cambium
|
|
97–98
|
6.4.3 Secondary Growth in
|
|
|
Roots
|
|
99
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11
|
|
100
|
7.1 Animal Tissues
|
|
101–102
|
7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue
|
|
102–103
|
7.1.2 Connective Tissue
|
|
104–105
|
7.1.3 Muscle Tissue
|
|
105–106
|
7.1.4 Neural Tissue
|
Chapter 7: Structural
|
106–111
106–107
|
7.3 Earthworm
7.3.1 Morphology
|
Organisation in
|
107–108
|
7.3.2 Anatomy
|
Animals
|
111
|
7.4 Cockroach
|
|
111–112
|
7.4.1 Morphology
|
|
113–115
|
7.4.2 Anatomy
|
|
120–121
|
Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)
|
|
121–122
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,
|
|
|
6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)
|
|
151
|
9.8 Nature of Bond Linking
|
|
|
Monomers in a Polymer
|
|
152
|
9.9 Dynamic State of Body
|
Chapter 9: Biomolecules
|
153
|
Constituents—Concept of Metabolism
9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living
|
|
160–161
|
9.11 The Living State
|
|
|
Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 11: Transport in Plants
|
175–193
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition
|
194–205
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development
|
251
252
252
254
|
15.5 Photoperiodism
15.6 Vernalisation
15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption
|
258–267
|
Full Chapter
|
|
322
|
21.5 Reflex Action and
|
|
|
Reflex Arc
|
|
322
|
21.6 Sensory Reception and
|
|
|
Processing
|
|
322–323
|
21.6.1 Eye
|
|
323
|
21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye
|
Chapter 21:
Neural Control and Coordination
|
323–324
324–326
327
|
21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision
21.6.2 The Ear
21.6.2.1 Mechanism of
|
|
|
Hearing
|
|
328
|
Summary (para 3 and 4)
|
|
329–330
|
Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c),
|
|
|
4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b,
|
|
|
c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a),
|
|
|
11, 12 (c, d)
|
|
433
|
|
Answers
|
435
438–445
447–451
455
|
In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.
|
|
458–463
