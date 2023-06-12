NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Biology Book is available in English and Hindi here. 

Download NCERT Class 11 Physics Textbook PDF
Download NCERT Class 11 Physics Textbook PDF

Class 11 Latest NCERT Biology Textbook: Earlier there used to be 22 chapters in CBSE Class 11 Biology which are now reduced to 19. This means, three chapters have been completely removed from the CBSE Biology Class 11 syllabus. NCERT has followed this same revision and reduced its Class Biology textbook content to 19 chapters. The remaining 19 chapters are not the same in terms of content, they have also faced some internal revision. A few topics and related examples have been removed along with exercise questions. This syllabus and NCERT textbook will be followed until further revision. Thus, it is crucial for students to know what content has been removed and what is kept, for effective learning and proper coverage of the subject curriculum. Students can find the NCERT 2023-24 Class 11 Biology textbook in this article. The book is provided here in chapter-wise format for which pdfs can be downloaded from the table attached below. 

Career Counseling

NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology: In English

 

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF

1

DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD

Download PDF

2

DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD

Download PDF

3

PLANT KINGDOM

Download PDF

4

ANIMAL KINGDOM

Download PDF

5

STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN PLANTS AND ANIMALS

Download PDF

6

ANATOMY OF FLOWERING PLANTS

Download PDF

7

STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN ANIMALS

Download PDF

8

CELL: STRUCTURE AND FUNCTIONS

Download PDF

9

BIOMOLECULES

Download PDF

10

CELL CYCLE AND CELL DIVISION

Download PDF

11

PLANT PHYSIOLOGY

Download PDF

12

RESPIRATION IN PLANTS

Download PDF

13

PLANT GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

Download PDF

14

HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY

Download PDF

15

BODY FLUIDS AND CIRCULATION

Download PDF

16

EXCRETORY PRODUCTS AND THEIR ELIMINATION

Download PDF

17

LOCOMOTION AND MOVEMENT

Download PDF

18

NEURAL CONTROL AND COORDINATION

Download PDF

19

CHEMICAL COORDINATION AND INTEGRATION

Download PDF

 

NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology: In Hindi

 

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF

1

जीव जगत

Download PDF

2

जीव जगत का वर्गीकरण

Download PDF

3

वनस्पति जगत

Download PDF

4

प्राणिजगत

Download PDF

5

पुष्पी पादपों का आकारिकी

Download PDF

6

पुष्पी पादपों का शारीर

Download PDF

7

प्राणियों में संरचनात्मक संगठन

Download PDF

8

कोशिका : जीवन की इकाई

Download PDF

9

जैव अण

Download PDF

10

कोशिका चक्र और कोशिका विभाजन

Download PDF

11

उच्च पादपों में प्रकाश-संश्लेषण

Download PDF

12

पादप में श्वसन

Download PDF

13

पादप वृद्धि एवं परिवर्धन

Download PDF

14

श्वसन और गैसों का विनिमय

Download PDF

15

शरीर द्रव तथा परिसंचरण

Download PDF

16

उत्सर्जी उत्पाद एवं उनका निष्कासन

Download PDF

17

गमन एवं संचलन

Download PDF

18

तंत्रिकीय नियंत्रण एवं समन्वय

Download PDF

19

रासायनिक समन्वय तथा एकीकरण

Download PDF

 

Class 11 NCERT Biology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

3–5

1.1 What is ‘Living’?

 

11–14

1.4 Taxonomical Aids

Chapter 1: The Living World

12

12

13

1.4.2 Botanical Gardens

1.4.3 Museum

1.4.4 Zoological Parks

 

14

Summary (Para 2)

 

15

Question no. 10

 

40–41

3.5 Angiosperms

Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom

42–43

 

44

3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations

Summary (Para 5 and 6)

 

45

Question no. 10

 

67–68

5.1.2 Modifications of Root

 

68–69

5.2.1 Modifications of Stem

Chapter 5:

71

5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves

Morphology of

78–79

5.9.1 Fabaceae

Flowering Plants

81

5.9.3 Liliaceae

 

82–83

Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8,

 

 

9, 12, 14

 

84

6.1 The Tissues

 

84–85

6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues

 

86–87

6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues

 

 

(Para 2, 3)

 

87–88

6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues

 

 

(Para 4)

 

94

6.4 Secondary Growth

 

Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

94–95

6.4.1 Vascular Cambium

6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring

6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and

 

 

Autumn Wood

 

99

6.4.1.4 Heartwood and

 

 

Sapwood

 

96–97

6.4.2 Cork Cambium

 

97–98

6.4.3 Secondary Growth in

 

 

Roots

 

99

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11

 

100

7.1 Animal Tissues

 

101–102

7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue

 

102–103

7.1.2 Connective Tissue

 

104–105

7.1.3 Muscle Tissue

 

105–106

7.1.4 Neural Tissue

Chapter 7: Structural

106–111

106–107

7.3 Earthworm

7.3.1 Morphology

Organisation in

107–108

7.3.2 Anatomy

Animals

111

7.4 Cockroach

 

111–112

7.4.1 Morphology

 

113–115

7.4.2 Anatomy

 

120–121

Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)

 

121–122

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,

 

 

6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)

 

151

9.8 Nature of Bond Linking

 

 

Monomers in a Polymer

 

152

9.9 Dynamic State of Body

Chapter 9: Biomolecules

 

 

153

Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living

 

160–161

9.11 The Living State

 

 

Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 11: Transport in Plants

 

175–193

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition

194–205

Full Chapter

Chapter   15: Plant Growth and Development

251

252

252

254

15.5 Photoperiodism

15.6 Vernalisation

15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption

 

258–267

 

Full Chapter

 

322

21.5 Reflex Action and

 

 

Reflex Arc

 

322

21.6 Sensory Reception and

 

 

Processing

 

322–323

21.6.1 Eye

 

323

21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye

Chapter 21:

Neural Control and Coordination

323–324

 

324–326

327

21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision

21.6.2 The Ear

21.6.2.1 Mechanism of

 

 

Hearing

 

328

Summary (para 3 and 4)

 

329–330

Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c),

 

 

4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b,

 

 

c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a),

 

 

11, 12 (c, d)

 

433

 

 

Answers

435

438–445

447–451

455

In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

 

458–463

  

 

Related:

 

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next