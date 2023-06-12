NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology PDF for 2023-24 (Revised)

NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. The latest NCERT Class 11 Biology Book is available in English and Hindi here.

Class 11 Latest NCERT Biology Textbook: Earlier there used to be 22 chapters in CBSE Class 11 Biology which are now reduced to 19. This means, three chapters have been completely removed from the CBSE Biology Class 11 syllabus. NCERT has followed this same revision and reduced its Class Biology textbook content to 19 chapters. The remaining 19 chapters are not the same in terms of content, they have also faced some internal revision. A few topics and related examples have been removed along with exercise questions. This syllabus and NCERT textbook will be followed until further revision. Thus, it is crucial for students to know what content has been removed and what is kept, for effective learning and proper coverage of the subject curriculum. Students can find the NCERT 2023-24 Class 11 Biology textbook in this article. The book is provided here in chapter-wise format for which pdfs can be downloaded from the table attached below.

NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology: In English

NCERT Book for Class 11 Biology: In Hindi

Class 11 NCERT Biology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 3–5 1.1 What is ‘Living’? 11–14 1.4 Taxonomical Aids Chapter 1: The Living World 12 12 13 1.4.2 Botanical Gardens 1.4.3 Museum 1.4.4 Zoological Parks 14 Summary (Para 2) 15 Question no. 10 40–41 3.5 Angiosperms Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom 42–43 44 3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations Summary (Para 5 and 6) 45 Question no. 10

67–68 5.1.2 Modifications of Root 68–69 5.2.1 Modifications of Stem Chapter 5: 71 5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves Morphology of 78–79 5.9.1 Fabaceae Flowering Plants 81 5.9.3 Liliaceae 82–83 Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8, 9, 12, 14 84 6.1 The Tissues 84–85 6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues 86–87 6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2, 3) 87–88 6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4) 94 6.4 Secondary Growth Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants 94–95 6.4.1 Vascular Cambium 6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring 6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood 99 6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood 96–97 6.4.2 Cork Cambium 97–98 6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots 99 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11 100 7.1 Animal Tissues 101–102 7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue 102–103 7.1.2 Connective Tissue 104–105 7.1.3 Muscle Tissue 105–106 7.1.4 Neural Tissue Chapter 7: Structural 106–111 106–107 7.3 Earthworm 7.3.1 Morphology Organisation in 107–108 7.3.2 Anatomy Animals 111 7.4 Cockroach 111–112 7.4.1 Morphology 113–115 7.4.2 Anatomy 120–121 Summary (Para 2, 3, 4) 121–122 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)

151 9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer 152 9.9 Dynamic State of Body Chapter 9: Biomolecules 153 Constituents—Concept of Metabolism 9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living 160–161 9.11 The Living State Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 11: Transport in Plants 175–193 Full Chapter Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition 194–205 Full Chapter Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development 251 252 252 254 15.5 Photoperiodism 15.6 Vernalisation 15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption 258–267 Full Chapter 322 21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc 322 21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing 322–323 21.6.1 Eye 323 21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination 323–324 324–326 327 21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision 21.6.2 The Ear 21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing 328 Summary (para 3 and 4) 329–330 Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d) 433 Answers 435 438–445 447–451 455 In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text. 458–463

