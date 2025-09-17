BSEB 10th 12th Result 2025: Board Issues Notification for Distribution of Original Certificates

BSEB 10th 12th Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board has issued a notification regarding the distribution of original certificates for the students who appeared for the BSEB 2025 exams. According to the official notification released, schools have been asked to collect the original certificates of students from the office of the District Education Officer from today, September 17, 2025. The original certificates must then be distributed to the students.

Schools have also been advised to verify the certificates carefully before distributing them to the students. The original certificates have already been sent to the DoE offices and school principals must collect them for distribution.