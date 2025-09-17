BSEB 10th 12th Result 2025: Board Issues Notification for Distribution of Original Certificates

Key Points
- School authorities must collect the original certificates of students
- Certificates available at District Education Officer
- Verification of certificates mandatpry before being distributed to students
BSEB 10th 12th Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board has issued a notification regarding the distribution of original certificates for the students who appeared for the BSEB 2025 exams. According to the official notification released, schools have been asked to collect the original certificates of students from the office of the District Education Officer from today, September 17, 2025. The original certificates must then be distributed to the students.
Schools have also been advised to verify the certificates carefully before distributing them to the students. The original certificates have already been sent to the DoE offices and school principals must collect them for distribution.
वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2025 के मूल प्रमाण पत्र विद्यालय प्रधान द्वारा जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी कार्यालय से प्राप्त कर छात्र/छात्रा को वितरण कराने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#BSEB#BiharBoard#Bihar pic.twitter.com/BaQ2pgacxf— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 17, 2025
School heads must verify all the certificates with the school records before distributing them to the students. In case of any changes with respect to the photo, the certificate must not be distributed to the students but instead be returned to the board’s committee office by October 3, 2025, along with a forwarding letter and supporting evidence. In case the certificates of a few of the students are missing school authorities must inform the District Education Office and the school-wise committee within two days.
