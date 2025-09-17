QS Global MBA Ranking 2026 Out: IIM Bangalore at 52nd Position, Check List of Top Institutions Here

Key Points
- IIM Calcutta grabs the 52nd position
- IIM Ahmedabad placed at the 58th position
QS Global MBA Ranking 2026: The QS Global MBA Rankings have been released. For the first time, six IIMS have been placed in the top 100 management institutions across the world. For the 2026 rankings, IIM Bangalore has shifted one spot further grabbing the 52nd rank ,while IIM Ahmedabad has secured the 58th spot, and IIM Calcutta has been placed at 64.
QS Global MBA Ranking 2026
|
Rank
|
Institution
|
1
|
Penn (Wharton)
|
2
|
Harvard Business School
|
3
|
MIT (Sloan)
|
4
|
Stanford Graduate School of Business
|
5
|
HEC Paris
|
6
|
London Business School
|
7
|
Cambridge (Judge)
|
8
|
INSEAD
|
9
|
Northwestern (Kellogg)
|
10
|
Columbia Business School
QS Global MBA Ranking 2026 - Indian Institutions
|
Rank
|
Institution
|
52
|
IIM Bangalore
|
58
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
64
|
IIM Calcutta
|
151-200
|
IIIM Indore
|
201-250
|
IIIM Kozhikode
|
201-250
|
IIM Lucknow
|
201-250
|
Woxsen School of Business
|
251-300
|
Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
|
251-300
|
XLRI- Xavier School of Management
|
301+
|
IIFT Delhi
