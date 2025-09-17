QS Global MBA Ranking 2026 Out: IIM Bangalore at 52nd Position, Check List of Top Institutions Here

QS Global MBA Ranking 2026: The QS Global MBA Rankings have been released. For the first time, six IIMS have been placed in the top 100 management institutions across the world. For the 2026 rankings, IIM Bangalore has shifted one spot further grabbing the 52nd rank ,while IIM Ahmedabad has secured the 58th spot, and IIM Calcutta has been placed at 64.

Check the list of Top 100 Global MBA institutions and Top MBA institutions in India here

QS Global MBA Ranking 2026

Rank Institution 1 Penn (Wharton) 2 Harvard Business School 3 MIT (Sloan) 4 Stanford Graduate School of Business 5 HEC Paris 6 London Business School 7 Cambridge (Judge) 8 INSEAD 9 Northwestern (Kellogg) 10 Columbia Business School