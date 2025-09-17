RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
News

QS Global MBA Ranking 2026 Out: IIM Bangalore at 52nd Position, Check List of Top Institutions Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 17, 2025, 16:54 IST

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026 released. IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad grab 52nd and 58th positions respectively. Check complete list of top institutions here. 

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026
QS Global MBA Rankings 2026
Key Points

  • IIM Calcutta grabs the 52nd position
  • IIM Ahmedabad placed at the 58th position
  • Check list of top 10 Global MBA institutions here

QS Global MBA Ranking 2026: The QS Global MBA Rankings have been released. For the first time, six IIMS have been placed in the top 100 management institutions across the world. For the 2026 rankings, IIM Bangalore has shifted one spot further grabbing the 52nd rank ,while IIM Ahmedabad has secured the 58th spot, and IIM Calcutta has been placed at 64. 

Check the list of Top 100 Global MBA institutions and Top MBA institutions in India here

QS Global MBA Ranking 2026

Rank

Institution

1

Penn (Wharton)

2

Harvard Business School

3

MIT (Sloan)

4

Stanford Graduate School of Business

5

HEC Paris

6

London Business School

7

Cambridge (Judge)

8

INSEAD

9

Northwestern (Kellogg)

10

Columbia Business School

QS Global MBA Ranking 2026 - Indian Institutions

Rank

Institution

52

IIM Bangalore

58

IIM Ahmedabad

64

IIM Calcutta

151-200

IIIM Indore

201-250

IIIM Kozhikode

201-250

IIM Lucknow

201-250

Woxsen School of Business

251-300

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur

251-300

XLRI- Xavier School of Management

301+

IIFT Delhi

Sherin Tressa Tomy

Latest Education News