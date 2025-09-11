AP EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Registration, Choice Filling Window Closes Today, Apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will close the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final round registration and choice filling today, September 11. Candidates interested in participating in the third and final round of counselling were able to register for the allotment round from September 9, 2025.
AP EAMCET 2025 final round registration and choice filling window is available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To register, candidates must visit the official website and login using their AP EAPCET Hall ticket number and date of birth.
Based on the choices entered, the AP EAMCET round 3 allotment result will be announced on September 15. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions from September 15 to 17, 2025.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration - Click Here
Steps to Register for AP EAPCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment
The AP EAPCET counselling 2025 round 3 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates participating can register as per the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling
Step 2: Click on the EAMCET counselling round 3 registration link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: Enter all required details in the choice filling link
Step 5: Submit the registration fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
What After AP EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Registrations
After the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 round 3 registration and choice filling process is completed, students allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for admissions with all required documents. Students are also required to carry originals and photocopies of all the documents required for admissions.
Related Stories
Also Read: KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Final List Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more at Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation