AP EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Registration, Choice Filling Window Closes Today, Apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will close the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final round registration and choice filling today, September 11. Candidates interested in participating in the third and final round of counselling were able to register for the allotment round from September 9, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 final round registration and choice filling window is available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To register, candidates must visit the official website and login using their AP EAPCET Hall ticket number and date of birth.

Based on the choices entered, the AP EAMCET round 3 allotment result will be announced on September 15. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions from September 15 to 17, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration - Click Here