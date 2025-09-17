WBSSC Answer Key 2025: Download WBSSC SLST Answer Key PDF at westbengalssc.com - Subject Wise Response Sheet Link Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Manish Kumar
Sep 17, 2025, 10:58 IST

WBSSC Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer key 2025 for the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST)on the official website. The WB SSC SLST written exam was held on September 7 and 14, 2025 across the state. The WB SSC SLST answer key PDF has been released on the official website- westbengalssc.com.

WBSSC Answer Key 2025
WBSSC Answer Key 2025

WBSSC SLST Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer key 2025 for the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST). The WB SSC SLST answer key PDF has been released on the official website- westbengalssc.com. The WB SSC SLST written exam was held on September 7 and 14, 2025 across the state. Along with the answer key, the board has also released the detailed steps to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key.

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2025 Download

WBSSC has activated the link to raise objections for WBSSC Answer Key 2025 on its official website, westbengalssc.com.Check the table below to download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer keY 2025 PDFfor all the subjects.

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2025

Direct Link

BENGALI(GRAD)

Download Link 
 ENGLISH(GRAD) Download Link 
 GEOGRAPHY(GRAD) Download Link 
 HINDI(GRAD) Download Link
 HISTORY(GRAD) Download Link
 LIFE SCIENCE(GRAD) Download Link
 MATHEMATICS(GRAD)  Download Link
NEPALI(GRAD) Download Link
PHYSICAL SCIENCE(GRAD) Download Link
TELEGU(GRAD) Download Link
URDU(GRAD) Download Link

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2025: Overview

WBSSC has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment of Secondary & Higher Secondary teachers in West Bengal for which exam has held on September 7 and 14, 2025 . Check the table below for WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Features

Details

Conducting Body

West Bengal Central School Service Commission

Name of Exam 

Second State Level Selection Test (SLST)

Number of Vacancies

35,726 (23,212 for Classes 9–10, 12,514 for Classes 11–12)

Post Name

Assistant Teacher (Secondary & Higher Secondary)

Official Website

westbengalssc.com

WBSSC SLST Answer Key 2025 - Raise Objection

Candidates can raise objections against the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer key 2025 in online mode through the official website. Candidates will have to raise their objections from September 20 to September 25, 2025. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 per question against raising objection for all the subjects for which answer key is available. To raise an objection, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

How to Download the WBSSC Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided below or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official WBSSC website, westbengalssc.com
  • On the homepage, click on the link titled “Click here to view the correspondence among the Master Keys and different sets (A, B, C and D) for eleven subjects for class level IX-X
  • Now enter your login credentials, such as Candidate ID, Mobile Number, and Password.
  • Now click “Login” to access your dashboard
  • Verify the details and download and print your admit card.

Latest Stories

