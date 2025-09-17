WBSSC Answer Key 2025: Download WBSSC SLST Answer Key PDF at westbengalssc.com - Subject Wise Response Sheet Link Here

WBSSC SLST Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer key 2025 for the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST). The WB SSC SLST answer key PDF has been released on the official website- westbengalssc.com. The WB SSC SLST written exam was held on September 7 and 14, 2025 across the state. Along with the answer key, the board has also released the detailed steps to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key.

WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2025 Download

WBSSC has activated the link to raise objections for WBSSC Answer Key 2025 on its official website, westbengalssc.com.Check the table below to download the WBSSC Assistant Teacher Answer keY 2025 PDFfor all the subjects.