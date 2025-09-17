How People Are Using ChatGPT in 2025

If you’ve been wondering who actually uses ChatGPT and what they use it for, the latest research has the answers. OpenAI, together with Harvard economist David Deming, has just published the largest study to date on consumer ChatGPT usage. This study, released as a working paper through the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), looks at how millions of people around the world are putting the tool to work in their personal and professional lives.
And the results are pretty eye-opening. From closing demographic gaps to boosting productivity and decision-making, ChatGPT is no longer just a tech novelty; it’s becoming part of everyday life.
Check out: What is Machine Learning? Check Its Definition, Types, and Use Case Examples
Who’s Using ChatGPT?
One of the most striking findings is how much broader the user base has become. Early on, there were clear gaps in who adopted the tool. But now, those gaps are shrinking.
-
Gender gap closing: Back in January 2024, only 37% of users with identifiable names had typically feminine names. By July 2025, that number rose to 52%, showing a major shift toward balanced adoption.
-
Global spread: Usage is no longer dominated by wealthier countries. Growth in low- and middle-income countries has been booming, with adoption in the lowest-income nations growing at more than 4 times the rate of high-income countries by mid-2025.
This tells us that ChatGPT is moving closer to becoming a truly global tool, not something limited to just tech-heavy or wealthy regions.
What Are People Using ChatGPT For?
Most people aren’t diving into complex coding or writing novels with ChatGPT. Instead, they’re using it for everyday, practical tasks.
The study breaks usage into three main categories:
-
Asking (49%): Nearly half of all messages fall into this bucket. People use ChatGPT like an advisor, asking for information, guidance, or opinions to make better decisions.
-
Doing (40%): This includes drafting emails, writing reports, planning tasks, or even light programming. About a third of this “doing” activity is work-related.
-
Expressing (11%): A smaller slice of use is focused on personal reflection, creativity, and exploration, things like journaling, brainstorming, or play.
In short, ChatGPT isn’t just about spitting out answers; it’s helping people think, plan, and create more effectively.
Check out: List of Richest Tech Billionaires in the U.S.
How ChatGPT Use Is Evolving
Another key takeaway is: 30% of ChatGPT’s use is work-related, while 70% is personal. Both areas are growing, which shows the tool is playing a dual role: boosting productivity at work while also adding value in everyday life.
The study also points out something important: ChatGPT creates economic value that often doesn’t show up in traditional measures like GDP. For example, it helps with decision support, improves judgment, and saves time in knowledge-heavy jobs. As more people discover these benefits, they stick with it and expand their use.
That’s why adoption rates keep climbing, not just because of curiosity, but because users see real, ongoing value.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation