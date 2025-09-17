How People Are Using ChatGPT in 2025

If you’ve been wondering who actually uses ChatGPT and what they use it for, the latest research has the answers. OpenAI, together with Harvard economist David Deming, has just published the largest study to date on consumer ChatGPT usage. This study, released as a working paper through the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), looks at how millions of people around the world are putting the tool to work in their personal and professional lives.

And the results are pretty eye-opening. From closing demographic gaps to boosting productivity and decision-making, ChatGPT is no longer just a tech novelty; it’s becoming part of everyday life.

Who’s Using ChatGPT?

One of the most striking findings is how much broader the user base has become. Early on, there were clear gaps in who adopted the tool. But now, those gaps are shrinking.