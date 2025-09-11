Dussehra Holiday: Schools in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Closed, Check Holiday List Here

Karnataka School Holidays: As per local reports, schools in Karnataka will be closed for mid-term holidays or Dussehra holidays from September 20, 2025. This year, Dussehra falls on October 2, 2025. Schools will be on a longer break for Dussehra until October 6, 2025, and classes will resume across the state from October 7, 2025.

School holidays are applicable for all government and private schools from both the state board and CBSE, CISCE schools. CBSE schools in the Dakshina Kannada region is likely to reopen a few days earlier from October 3. The school holidays will be subject to each school. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the school holidays.

Some schools may provide a shorter holiday during Dussehra to adjust with Diwali holidays, which also fall in October, and Christmas Holidays in December. Extra classes may also be conducted for SSLC students preparing for the 2026 board exams.