Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
Focus
Quick Links

Dussehra Holiday: Schools in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Closed, Check Holiday List Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 11, 2025, 13:20 IST

Schools in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be closed for Dussehra. Mid-term holidays have been announced in these states starting September 20. Check state wise holiday details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Schools Holidays Announced in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for Dussehra
Schools Holidays Announced in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for Dussehra
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka School Holidays: As per local reports, schools in Karnataka will be closed for mid-term holidays or Dussehra holidays from September 20, 2025. This year, Dussehra falls on October 2, 2025. Schools will be on a longer break for Dussehra until October 6, 2025, and classes will resume across the state from October 7, 2025. 

School holidays are applicable for all government and private schools from both the state board and CBSE, CISCE schools. CBSE schools in the Dakshina Kannada region is likely to reopen a few days earlier from October 3. The school holidays will be subject to each school. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the school holidays. 

Some schools may provide a shorter holiday during Dussehra to adjust with Diwali holidays, which also fall in October, and Christmas Holidays in December. Extra classes may also be conducted for SSLC students preparing for the 2026 board exams. 

Telangana School Holidays

Schools in Telangana will be closed during Dussehra from September 21 to October 3, 2024. Schools in Telangana will have a total of 13 days of school holidays for Dussehra. 

AP School Holidays

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will be closed from September 24 to October 2 for Dussehra. Classes will resume for students on October 3, 2025. A confirmation on holidays for junior colleges is yet to be confirmed by school officials. 

Also Read: KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cutoff List Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025


Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more at Jagran Josh

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News