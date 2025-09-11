Dussehra Holiday: Schools in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Closed, Check Holiday List Here

Karnataka School Holidays: As per local reports, schools in Karnataka will be closed for mid-term holidays or Dussehra holidays from September 20, 2025. This year, Dussehra falls on October 2, 2025. Schools will be on a longer break for Dussehra until October 6, 2025, and classes will resume across the state from October 7, 2025.
School holidays are applicable for all government and private schools from both the state board and CBSE, CISCE schools. CBSE schools in the Dakshina Kannada region is likely to reopen a few days earlier from October 3. The school holidays will be subject to each school. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the school holidays.
Some schools may provide a shorter holiday during Dussehra to adjust with Diwali holidays, which also fall in October, and Christmas Holidays in December. Extra classes may also be conducted for SSLC students preparing for the 2026 board exams.
Telangana School Holidays
Schools in Telangana will be closed during Dussehra from September 21 to October 3, 2024. Schools in Telangana will have a total of 13 days of school holidays for Dussehra.
AP School Holidays
Schools in Andhra Pradesh will be closed from September 24 to October 2 for Dussehra. Classes will resume for students on October 3, 2025. A confirmation on holidays for junior colleges is yet to be confirmed by school officials.
