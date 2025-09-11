KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cutoff List Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025

KCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cut-Off List today, September 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students who applied online for the seat allotment can download their allotment letter for the college reporting and follow the admission process.
KCET 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important information of KCET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cut-Off List
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Admission portal
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025
|
Subjects
|
36
How to Check KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Cutoff List?
Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Cutoff List and follow the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025
- On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET - 2025 THIRD ROUND PROVISIONAL CUT OFF LIST . 11/09/2025’
- Choose your subject specific cut off list from the dropdown menu
- Download the file for future use
KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Subject-wise Round 3 Provisional Cutoff List Direct Link
Candidates can check the KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Subject-wise Provisional Cutoff List here:
- Medical Record Technology
- Medical Record Technology HK
- Yoga & Naturopathy (HK)
- Yoga & Naturopathy
- B.Sc. AHS (HK)
- B.Sc. AHS
- Veterinary science (General HK)
- Veterinary science (General)
- Agricultural Engineering (Practical HK)
- Agricultural Engineering (Practical)
- Agricultural Engineering (General HK)
- Agricultural Engineering (General)
- Food Sci (Pract)
- Food Sci (Pract)(HK)
- Veter Sci (Pract.)
- Veter Sci (Pract) (HK)
- Agriculture (Pract)
- Agriculture (Pract)(HK)
- BPO
- BPO (HK)
- Agri (BSc)(Theory)
- Agri (BSc)(Theory)(HK)
- Pharm-D
- Pharm-D (HK)
- Nursing
- Nursing (HK)
- Food Sci(Theory)
- Food Sci (Theory)(HK)
- Engineering
- Engineering (HK)
- BPT
- BPT (HK)
- B-Pharma
- B-Pharma (HK)
- Architecture
- Architecture (HK)
