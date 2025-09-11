KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cutoff List Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025

KCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cut-Off List today, September 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students who applied online for the seat allotment can download their allotment letter for the college reporting and follow the admission process.

KCET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important information of KCET Counselling 2025: