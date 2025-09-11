Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
Focus
Quick Links
News

KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cutoff List Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 11, 2025, 13:27 IST

KCET UGCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2025 UGCET Counselling Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cut-off list today, September 11, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status and download their allotment letter for college reporting on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
KEA has released the KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cutoff List today, September 11, 2025.
KEA has released the KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cutoff List today, September 11, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

KCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cut-Off List today, September 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students who applied online for the seat allotment can download their allotment letter for the college reporting and follow the admission process. 

KCET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important information of KCET Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cut-Off List

Exam name 

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET)

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

State 

Karnataka 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Admission portal 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025

Subjects 

36

How to Check KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Cutoff List?

Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Provisional Cutoff List and follow the mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET - 2025 THIRD ROUND PROVISIONAL CUT OFF LIST . 11/09/2025’
  3. Choose your subject specific cut off list from the dropdown menu
  4. Download the file for future use 

KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Subject-wise Round 3 Provisional Cutoff List Direct Link

Candidates can check the KCET UGET Counselling 2025 Subject-wise Provisional Cutoff List here:

Related Stories

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News