This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 31 October

Every day has a history waiting to be uncovered. What stories lie behind one date, and how many surprising turns has it seen? In this article, we’ll explore some of the most memorable moments that happened on October 31. From ancient traditions to modern politics and global firsts, this date carries layers of significance. So let’s step back and see what made October 31 a milestone in history.
What Happened On This Day – October 31?
Here's what happened in history on October 31:
1517 – Martin Luther Posts His 95 Theses
- On October 31, 1517, Martin Luther published his 95 Theses challenging the Catholic Church's sale of indulgences.
- He argued that forgiveness could not be bought and that salvation came through faith, not money.
- Though there is some debate about whether he actually nailed them to the church door, this act is seen as the start of the Protestant Reformation.
- Luther’s actions changed the course of Christianity and European history.
1776 – King George III Addresses Parliament After the American Revolution Begins
- On October 31, 1776, King George III delivered his first speech to the British Parliament since the Declaration of Independence was signed.
- He admitted that Britain faced serious troubles in its war with the American colonies.
- His address marked a turning point in the British attitude toward the war.
1837 – Hundreds of Creek Indians Die in the Monmouth Steamboat Disaster
- On October 31, 1837, a steamboat called Monmouth sank while transporting Creek Indians who were being forced to relocate.
- Hundreds lost their lives in the tragedy.
- It became one of the darkest episodes in the era of Native American removal.
1864 – Nevada Becomes the 36th U.S. State
- On October 31, 1864, Congress admitted Nevada as the 36th state of the United States.
- The move was rushed to help President Abraham Lincoln win re-election and strengthen Union control during the Civil War.
- Nevada’s constitution was telegraphed to Washington to ensure the state could vote in time for the election.
1926 – Harry Houdini Dies
- On October 31, 1926, famous magician and escape artist Harry Houdini died in Detroit.
- He suffered peritonitis from a ruptured appendix after being punched in the stomach by a student testing his strength.
- Houdini’s death became one of the most mysterious and discussed in magic history.
1950 – Earl Lloyd Becomes the First Black Player in the NBA
- On October 31, 1950, 21-year-old Earl Lloyd became the first African American to play in an NBA game.
- He played for the Washington Capitols, breaking the colour barrier in professional basketball.
- His debut opened doors for generations of Black athletes.
1955 – Princess Margaret Ends Her Engagement
- On October 31, 1955, Princess Margaret announced that she would not marry Peter Townsend, a divorced man.
- The romance had captured public attention when she affectionately brushed lint off his jacket in public.
- Her decision was influenced by royal expectations and pressure from the Church of England.
1961 – Stalin's Body Removed from Lenin's Tomb
- On October 31, 1961, Joseph Stalin's body was removed from Lenin's mausoleum in Moscow's Red Square.
- The decision came after Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev denounced Stalin's "cult of personality".
- Stalin was reburied near the Kremlin Wall, signalling a break from his brutal legacy.
1963 – Indiana Coliseum Explosion
- On Halloween night, October 31, 1963, a gas explosion ripped through the Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum.
- It happened during a "Holiday on Ice" show, killing 74 people and injuring hundreds.
- The tragedy remains one of Indiana's deadliest disasters.
1963 – Ed Sullivan Witnesses Beatlemania
- On October 31, 1963, American TV host Ed Sullivan saw the chaos of Beatlemania firsthand at Heathrow Airport.
- He was so amazed by the crowd's excitement that he decided to book the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show.
- This moment helped launch the British Invasion in the United States.
1984 – Indira Gandhi Assassinated
- On October 31, 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot by two of her Sikh bodyguards at her residence in New Delhi.
- The assassination was in revenge for Operation Blue Star, a military action she had ordered earlier that year.
- Her death triggered violent anti-Sikh riots across India, changing the nation's political landscape.
1993 – Actor River Phoenix Dies
- On October 31, 1993, actor River Phoenix died of a drug overdose outside a West Hollywood nightclub at age 23.
- He was one of Hollywood's most promising young stars, known for films like Stand by Me and My Own Private Idaho.
- His tragic death shocked the film industry.
1997 – Violet Palmer Becomes First Woman to Officiate an NBA Game
- On October 31, 1997, Violet Palmer became the first woman to referee an NBA game.
- She officiated a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Vancouver Grizzlies.
- Her achievement broke gender barriers in professional sports.
2008 – Satoshi Nakamoto Publishes the Bitcoin White Paper
- On October 31, 2008, the mysterious figure Satoshi Nakamoto released a nine-page paper introducing Bitcoin.
- The paper, "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System", explained how digital currency could operate without banks.
- It marked the birth of cryptocurrency and a revolution in global finance.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 31?
October 31 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born On This Day
John Keats (1795–1821)
- English Romantic poet known for his beautiful and emotional works.
- Famous poems include Ode on a Grecian Urn and To Autumn.
- His writing explored beauty, truth, and the fragility of life.
John Candy (1950–1994)
- Canadian comedian and actor loved for his warm humour and charm.
- Starred in classic films like Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains & Automobiles.
- Remembered as one of Hollywood's most beloved funny men.
Narinder Singh Kapany (1926–2020)
- Indian-American physicist known as the "Father of Fibre Optics".
- His work in optical fibre technology transformed modern communication.
- His invention laid the foundation for high-speed internet and data transfer.
Notable Deaths on October 31:
1926 – Harry Houdini
- On October 31, 1926, the famed escape artist Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis, following trauma to his abdomen.
1984 – Indira Gandhi
- On October 31, 1984, the Indian Prime Minister was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards in New Delhi.
1993 – River Phoenix
- On October 31, 1993, the 23-year-old actor collapsed and died of a drug overdose outside a West Hollywood club.
2020 – Sean Connery
- On October 31, 2020, the Scottish actor, the first cinematic James Bond, passed away at age 90.
