This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 31 October

Every day has a history waiting to be uncovered. What stories lie behind one date, and how many surprising turns has it seen? In this article, we’ll explore some of the most memorable moments that happened on October 31. From ancient traditions to modern politics and global firsts, this date carries layers of significance. So let’s step back and see what made October 31 a milestone in history.

Here's what happened in history on October 31:

1517 – Martin Luther Posts His 95 Theses