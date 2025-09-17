List of Complete U.S. Civil War Battles

The American Civil War (1861-1865) is regarded as the most violent war in U.S. history, with fighting occurring between the Union and the Confederacy for the fate of the nation. With hundreds of battles across four years, many battles are significant, but only a few changed military strategy, politics, and morale. These battles influenced important events like the Emancipation Proclamation and the eventual reunion of the country. Learning about the most significant battles of the Civil War provides insight into how the Union prevailed in the end and the war altered America forever and ultimately the nation. This article lists of the most significant battles that changed the course of the Civil War. Check Out: What was the Civil War? Check History, Aftermath, and Key Events Complete List of American Civil Wars

Year Battle 1861 Fort Sumter (April 1861) First Bull Run (July 1861) 1862 Fort Donelson (February 1862) Shiloh (April 1862) Seven Days Battles (June–July 1862) Second Bull Run (August 1862) Antietam (September 1862) Fredericksburg (December 1862) 1863 Chancellorsville (May 1863) Vicksburg (May–July 1863) Gettysburg (July 1863) Chickamauga (September 1863) Chattanooga (November 1863) 1864 Wilderness (May 1864) Spotsylvania (May 1864) Cold Harbor (June 1864) Atlanta (July 1864) Franklin (November 1864) Nashville (December 1864) 1865 Bentonville (March 1865) Petersburg (April 1865) Appomattox Court House (April 1865) 1. Battle of Fort Sumter (April 1861)

The clash at Fort Sumter signified the formal commencement of the Civil War. At Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, Confederate troops bombarded the Union garrison stationed there until it was occupied after a 34-hour siege. While casualties were relatively low, having significantly greater symbolic importance, it mobilized the North, prompting President Abraham Lincoln to ask for volunteers. As a direct result, numerous Southern states joined the Confederacy. Fort Sumter began the process of converting political tensions into open hostilities that would last four years. 2. Battle of Antietam (September 1862) The Battle of Antietam was waged near Sharpsburg, Maryland, on an area of land boasting the largest amount of casualties in one day in American history at over 22,000. Despite no clear strategic victory, Union forces burned a portion of General Robert E. Lee's army on the campaign by stopping Lee's northern invasion.

The Union's strategic advantage gave President Lincoln the conviction to issue the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, re-casting the war, not only as a war about secession, but as a war against slavery. Antietam's political/moral implications served to contain or prevent European nations from recognizing or supporting the Confederacy. 3. Battle of Gettysburg (July 1863) Frequently referred to as the turning point of the Civil War, Gettysburg was a three-day event that led to the end of Lee’s second invasion of the North. Gettysburg caused over 50,000 casualties, which made it the bloodiest battle of the war. Union forces, led by General George G. Meade, successfully repelled several assaults from the Confederate army, including Pickett’s Charge. The Union victory raised Northern morale and crippled Confederate fighting ability. Later, President Lincoln dedicated the site to honor the fallen with the Gettysburg Address, reaffirming the values of unity, freedom, and democracy.

4. The Siege of Vicksburg The Siege of Vicksburg in Mississippi was important in giving the Union control of the Mississippi River. General Ulysses S. Grant led Union forces that besieged the Confederate fort for just over 40 days until the Confederates surrendered on July 4, 1863. The loss of Vicksburg effectively divided the Confederacy into two by cutting off the states west of the Mississippi River. Just one day after the victory at Gettysburg, the Siege of Vicksburg provided the Union with two victories and shifted the war's momentum. In addition, the victory helped establish General Grant's reputation and also promoted Grant to overall Union commander. 5. Battle of Appomattox Court House (April 1865) The Battle of Appomattox Court House ended the Civil War. After a display of retreats and the lack of supplies, General Lee's Confederate Army was surrounded in Virginia by General Grant's Union forces.