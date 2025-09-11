AP ICET Counselling 2025: Final Round Seat Allotment Result Today at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Direct link here

AP ICET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today, September 11, 2025. Candidates who applied for choice filling will need to visit the official website to check their status at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Students who are allotted the seats can download their allotment letter for college reporting.
AP ICET Counselling 2025 Detailed OFFICIAL Notification
How to Check AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their AP ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result:
- Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Allotment Result'
- In the log in window, enter your details:
- AP ICET hall ticket number
- Date of birth
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code
- Press Submit and your AP ICET Seat Allotment Letter will appear
- Check your details and download for counselling purposes
DIRECT LINK - AP ICET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result [ACTIVE SOON]
What After Release of AP ICET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment?
After checking the seat allotment result, the candidates must report to their allotted colleges, self-report online on the admission portal, verify their details and documents at their allocated institutions, and pay the online fee within the stipulated timeframe.
LATEST NEWS | KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Cutoff List Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugcet2025
AP ICET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates related to the AP ICET Counselling 2025 process:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Registration dates
|
September 3 - 9, 2025
|
Verification of uploaded certificates
|
September 4- 7, 2025
|
Web options dates
|
September 5 - 8, 2025
|
Change of Web options
|
September 9, 2025
|
Seat Allotment list release date
|
September 11, 2025
|
Online Self-reporting and College Reporting dates
|
September 11 - 13, 2025
Related Stories
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation