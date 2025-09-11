AP ICET Counselling 2025: Final Round Seat Allotment Result Today at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Direct link here

AP ICET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today, September 11, 2025. Candidates who applied for choice filling will need to visit the official website to check their status at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Students who are allotted the seats can download their allotment letter for college reporting.

AP ICET Counselling 2025 Detailed OFFICIAL Notification

How to Check AP ICET Seat Allotment 2025 Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their AP ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: