SSC CHSL 2025: Is CHSL Exam 2025 Postponed? Check Latest Updates on Exam Date, Admit Card and More at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC CHSL 2025 Exam. The Tier 1 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from September 8 to 18. However, the commission has not released the admit cards, confirming candidates’ speculation about a possible postponement.

Recently, SSC began conducting the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 from September 12. This exam was originally scheduled between August 13 and 30 but was deferred due to operational and technical glitches. It is now being held from September 12 to 26. Hence, it is safe to assume that the SSC CHSL exam is likely to be conducted after the conclusion of SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website to get all the latest updates on SSC CHSL 2025 exam.

Is SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 Postponed?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not made any official announcement regarding the postponement of the SSC CHSL 2025 exam. The Tier 1 exam was scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18 for the recruitment of 3131 vacancies. Although no official notification has been issued, the absence of admit cards and the ongoing SSC CGL exam suggest that the SSC CHSL exam has likely been postponed. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, ssc.gov.in, to get the revised exam schedule.