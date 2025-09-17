SSC CHSL 2025: Is CHSL Exam 2025 Postponed? Check Latest Updates on Exam Date, Admit Card and More at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the SSC CHSL 2025 Exam. The Tier 1 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from September 8 to 18. However, the commission has not released the admit cards, confirming candidates’ speculation about a possible postponement.
Recently, SSC began conducting the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 from September 12. This exam was originally scheduled between August 13 and 30 but was deferred due to operational and technical glitches. It is now being held from September 12 to 26. Hence, it is safe to assume that the SSC CHSL exam is likely to be conducted after the conclusion of SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website to get all the latest updates on SSC CHSL 2025 exam.
Is SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 Postponed?
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not made any official announcement regarding the postponement of the SSC CHSL 2025 exam. The Tier 1 exam was scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18 for the recruitment of 3131 vacancies. Although no official notification has been issued, the absence of admit cards and the ongoing SSC CGL exam suggest that the SSC CHSL exam has likely been postponed. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, ssc.gov.in, to get the revised exam schedule.
SSC CHSL 2025 Overview
The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam annually to recruit eligible candidates for LDC, JSA and DEO posts. It is divided into two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2, followed by Document Verification.
|
SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Summary
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Higher Secondary Level 2025
|
Vacancies
|
3131
|
Posts
|
LDC, JSA and DEO
|
Exam Dates
|
October 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1 and Tier 2
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
SSC CHSL New Exam Date 2025
The new SSC CHSL exam date 2025 has not been announced yet. The commission will soon announce the revised exam schedule. You can bookmark this page, as here we will mention the New SSC CHSL Exam Date as soon as the officials release it.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC CHSL 2025 Notification
|
23 June
|
Online Application Dates
|
23 June – 18 July
|
Admit Card Release
|
3 to 4 days before exam date
|
Tier 1 Exam
|
September 8 to 18
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The commission releases SSC CHSL admit card 3 to 4 days prior to the exam date. Candidates who have submitted their applications successfully will be able to download their admit card using their registration number and password. Before the release of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card, the commission activates the exam city intimation slip, informing candidates about their exam cities and helping them to plan their travel accordingly.
Steps to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card at ssc.gov.in
Once the SSC CHSL admit card download link is released, you can download your hall ticket using the steps mentioned below:
-
Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
-
Go to the Admit Card section and click on the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025 download link.
-
Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth.
-
The admit card will appear on the screen.
-
Download and take a printout for exam day use.
How Many Attempts are Allowed in SSC CHSL?
Candidates can apply for SSC CHSL exam as long as they fulfil the eligibility parameters. There is no restrictions on the number of attempts for SSC CHSL exam.
