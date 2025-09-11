Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Release Soon, Check Expected Release Date, Official Link allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the AIBE 20 Notification 2025 on its official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is expected on December 21, 2025. The notification will include exam date, eligibility, syllabus, and registration schedule. Candidates who qualify will receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP), enabling them to practice law in India.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the official notice for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025. The notification will be available on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Along with the notice, the AIBE Exam Date 2025 will also be announced. As per updates, the exam is expected to be held on December 21, 2025.

The AIBE 20 Notification 2025 will include all important details like exam rules, who can apply, the syllabus, and the complete registration dates. Candidates must remember that only those who clear the AIBE Exam 2025 will get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) from BCI. This certificate allows law graduates to officially practice as lawyers in India.

All law students who have already joined any state bar council can apply for AIBE XX (20) 2025. Check this article for more details.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Key Highlights

Students can check the following table for AIBE 20 Exam 2025 details:

Particulars

Details

Name of the Exam

All India Bar Examination

Short Name

AIBE XX (20)

Conducting Body

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Examination Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Type of Examination

Certification-based

Frequency of Exam

Once a year

Purpose of Exam

To qualify law graduates for the Certificate of Practice (CoP) in India

Level of Exam

National level

Exam Date (Expected)

December 21, 2025

Exam Duration

3 Hours 30 Minutes

Total Papers

1 Paper

Number of Questions

100 (Multiple Choice Questions)

Total Marks

100

Marking Scheme

+1 for each correct answer; No negative marking

Syllabus

Based on core law subjects (e.g., Constitutional Law, IPC, CPC, CrPC, etc.)

Eligibility

Law graduates enrolled with any State Bar Council

Minimum Passing Marks

40% (General / OBC)

35% (SC / ST / PwD)

Application Mode

Online registration

Certificate Awarded

Certificate of Practice (CoP) by BCI

Official Website

allindiabarexamination.com

Steps to Check AIBE 20 Notification 2025

Students can follow the given steps to download the AIBE 20 Notification 2025:

  • Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India at allindiabarexamination.com.

  • On the homepage, look for the link titled “AIBE 20 Notification 2025.”

  • The PDF will provide complete details, including the exam date, eligibility criteria, syllabus, application process, and fee structure.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

  • Carefully read all the guidelines before filling out the AIBE 20 application form.

Keep checking the official website regularly for updates on registration, admit card release, and exam schedule.

Also read: TGBIE Admission Last Date Extended, Correction Deadline till September 12

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

