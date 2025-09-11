AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Release Soon, Check Expected Release Date, Official Link allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the official notice for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025. The notification will be available on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Along with the notice, the AIBE Exam Date 2025 will also be announced. As per updates, the exam is expected to be held on December 21, 2025.
The AIBE 20 Notification 2025 will include all important details like exam rules, who can apply, the syllabus, and the complete registration dates. Candidates must remember that only those who clear the AIBE Exam 2025 will get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) from BCI. This certificate allows law graduates to officially practice as lawyers in India.
All law students who have already joined any state bar council can apply for AIBE XX (20) 2025. Check this article for more details.
AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Key Highlights
Students can check the following table for AIBE 20 Exam 2025 details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of the Exam
|
All India Bar Examination
|
Short Name
|
AIBE XX (20)
|
Conducting Body
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Examination Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Type of Examination
|
Certification-based
|
Frequency of Exam
|
Once a year
|
Purpose of Exam
|
To qualify law graduates for the Certificate of Practice (CoP) in India
|
Level of Exam
|
National level
|
Exam Date (Expected)
|
December 21, 2025
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours 30 Minutes
|
Total Papers
|
1 Paper
|
Number of Questions
|
100 (Multiple Choice Questions)
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 for each correct answer; No negative marking
|
Syllabus
|
Based on core law subjects (e.g., Constitutional Law, IPC, CPC, CrPC, etc.)
|
Eligibility
|
Law graduates enrolled with any State Bar Council
|
Minimum Passing Marks
|
40% (General / OBC)
35% (SC / ST / PwD)
|
Application Mode
|
Online registration
|
Certificate Awarded
|
Certificate of Practice (CoP) by BCI
|
Official Website
|
allindiabarexamination.com
Steps to Check AIBE 20 Notification 2025
Students can follow the given steps to download the AIBE 20 Notification 2025:
-
Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India at allindiabarexamination.com.
-
On the homepage, look for the link titled “AIBE 20 Notification 2025.”
-
The PDF will provide complete details, including the exam date, eligibility criteria, syllabus, application process, and fee structure.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
-
Carefully read all the guidelines before filling out the AIBE 20 application form.
Keep checking the official website regularly for updates on registration, admit card release, and exam schedule.
