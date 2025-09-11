AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Release Soon, Check Expected Release Date, Official Link allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the official notice for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025. The notification will be available on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Along with the notice, the AIBE Exam Date 2025 will also be announced. As per updates, the exam is expected to be held on December 21, 2025.

The AIBE 20 Notification 2025 will include all important details like exam rules, who can apply, the syllabus, and the complete registration dates. Candidates must remember that only those who clear the AIBE Exam 2025 will get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) from BCI. This certificate allows law graduates to officially practice as lawyers in India.

All law students who have already joined any state bar council can apply for AIBE XX (20) 2025. Check this article for more details.