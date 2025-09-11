TGBIE Admission Last Date Extended, Correction Deadline till September 12

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has given extra time for admissions into Class 11 and Class 12. These admissions are for junior colleges and composite degree colleges that offer two-year intermediate courses in both general and vocational streams.

The board has also allowed more time to correct mistakes in student enrollment data for the academic year 2025–26.

Telangana Intermediate Admissions 2025-26 Extended

According to the official notice, all government, private, and aided colleges reopened on June 2, 2025. But many students, parents, and principals asked the board for more time to finish the admission process.

So, TGBIE decided to open the correction window again from September 11 to 12, 2025.