TGBIE Admission Last Date Extended, Correction Deadline till September 12

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 11, 2025, 11:24 IST

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the admission and correction deadlines for Class 11 and 12 in junior and composite colleges. The correction window will be open from September 11–12, 2025. While private colleges must pay penalties for admissions and corrections, government and aided colleges are exempt. Only affiliated colleges are eligible for admissions.

TGBIE Admission Last Date Extended
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has given extra time for admissions into Class 11 and Class 12. These admissions are for junior colleges and composite degree colleges that offer two-year intermediate courses in both general and vocational streams.

The board has also allowed more time to correct mistakes in student enrollment data for the academic year 2025–26.

Telangana Intermediate Admissions 2025-26 Extended

According to the official notice, all government, private, and aided colleges reopened on June 2, 2025. But many students, parents, and principals asked the board for more time to finish the admission process.

So, TGBIE decided to open the correction window again from September 11 to 12, 2025.

  • Private junior colleges must pay a penalty of Rs. 500 per admission.

  • Government and government-aided colleges don’t have to pay any penalty.

TGBIE Admission Correction Window Details

Colleges also get two days to edit admission details on the college portal. For this:

  • Private colleges must pay Rs. 200 per correction.

  • Government and aided colleges don’t have to pay.

The board has clearly said that all principals must check and update the admission data carefully. After the deadline, no changes will be allowed. If any college makes mistakes or ignores the rules, the board may impose a penalty or even cancel their affiliation.

The notice also reminded parents and students that admissions are valid only in affiliated junior colleges. The full list of such colleges is available on the official websites acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

