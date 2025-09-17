RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

The Magician’s Apple Mystery Brain Teaser: Can You Guess What’s Inside Each Bag in 10 Seconds?

By Ayukta Zisha
Sep 17, 2025, 19:00 IST

This article presents a brain teaser about a magician's apples, challenging readers to solve it in 10 seconds. It highlights the benefits of math riddles in promoting problem-solving and lateral thinking beyond mere computation, making learning enjoyable. The riddle describes a magician with three bags of apples, and a child sees 15 apples in total. The solution reveals the number of apples in each bag: the second had 3, the first had 6 (twice the second), and the third had 6 (three more than the second), summing to 15. This demonstrates how a short story can be turned into simple math.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Brain Teaser
Brain Teaser

Math riddles that require problem-solving and thinking outside the box add another layer to math. Unlike many traditionally stated math problems that simply ask you to find an answer that merely involves computation, these riddles embed numbers in stories that twist and do not make math a straightforward task, and challenge you to think in ways other than computation. While further developing the skill of problem solving, math riddles allow most of the process to be enjoyable.

They promote lateral thinking, and many times the solutions depend on recognizing patterns or making associations you had not considered yet. For example, determining how many apples are in a magician's bag or solving a riddle having to do with funny numbers, the math riddles are a workout for your brain. The added component is that they are entertaining and fun for learners, those who enjoy puzzles, or simply love a challenge.

Check Out: Only the Top 3% of Intelligent People Can Crack This Brain Teaser Riddle in 10 Seconds

Can You Guess What’s Inside Each Bag in 10 Seconds?

Ready for a brain teaser that plays with light and imagination? 

This riddle isn’t about numbers or tricky words, but something you see every day, yet never truly catch.

A magician carried three bags of apples.

  • The first bag had twice as many apples as the second.

  • The third bag had just three more apples than the second.
     When a curious child peeked inside, she saw 15 apples altogether.

Can you figure out how many apples were hiding in each bag?

Hint: It follows you when the light is right, but vanishes in the dark; you can’t grab it, only block it.

Are you struggling to solve the riddle? Don’t fret,  that’s the name of the game! Riddles are designed to push the limits of your inventive thinking and open up new ways of seeing. 

Sometimes the easiest clues conceal the most complicated answers. But the guessing game stops right now, and it is time to reveal the mystery. 

Drum roll, please. 

Three…

 Two…

 One… and here is the answer you have been waiting for!

Answer: Can You Guess What’s Inside Each Bag in 10 Seconds?

The second bag had 3 apples, the first bag had 6 apples, and the third bag had 6 apples. Together: 15 apples!

Let's begin by saying the number of apples in the middle bag is three. The riddle tells us that the first bag has twice the amount as the second, meaning there must be six apples in the first bag. The third bag is three more than the second bag, which means that the third bag must also have six apples. 

So far, we have: First bag - 6, Second bag - 3, Third bag - 6. 6 apples from the first bag plus 3 apples from the second bag plus 6 apples from the third bag adds up to 15 apples, which pairs perfectly with the riddle. 

 This is a nice way to take a short story and turn into simple math, and then verify the answer. No algebra or x's and y's needed; just reading, reasoning a bit, and do some basic addition of the apples! That is the proof. 


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News