Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid Term Exam Begins Today, Exam Guidelines and Instructions Here

Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will start the Karnataka SSLC Mid-term Exam for class 10 today, September 12, 2025. The Karnataka SSLC half yearly exam will be held in two shifts across the state. The exams will be held till September 19, 2025 in the respective schools of the class 10 students. Candidates will be given a 15-minute long cool-off break to read their exam question papers.
Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points of Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Karnataka SSLC Mid-term Examination
|
Exam name
|
SSLC Mid-term Exam
|
Board name
|
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Class
|
10
|
Exam shift
|
10:30 AM - 1:45 PM
2 PM - 5.15 PM
|
Exam dates
|
September 12 - 19, 2025
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid-term Exams 2025 Important Notes
- Both theory and practical exams will be held for students of JTS subjects, including 56, 57, 58, and 59 subjects, today, September 12, 2025 from 2:30 PM to 5:15 PM. The official notice stated, “The theoretical examination of Hindustani Music and Carnatic Music will be conducted from 2 PM to 3:45 PM and the practical examination will be conducted from 3:45 PM to 5:15 PM in the respective schools.”
- Candidates with the following first language papers will appear for exams: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), and Sanskrit.
- Exams for core subjects will be conducted tomorrow, September 13, 2025, namely Science and Political Science along with Hindustani and Carnatic Music.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 Changes and New Developments
Related Stories
The Karnataka Board introduced a few changes in the SSLC exam pattern and assessment process this academic year:
- KSEAB shared the SSLC question paper of academic year 2025-26 for Summative Assessment 1 a few hours before the exam, instead of a day before the exam, in the light of paper leak complaints on paper leak.
- The exam question paper was formulated at the board level for all subjects and the question papers will be accessible to the school headmaster.
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
https://www.jagranjosh.com/news
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation