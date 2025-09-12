Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid Term Exam Begins Today, Exam Guidelines and Instructions Here

Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will start the Karnataka SSLC Mid-term Exam for class 10 today, September 12, 2025. The Karnataka SSLC half yearly exam will be held in two shifts across the state. The exams will be held till September 19, 2025 in the respective schools of the class 10 students. Candidates will be given a 15-minute long cool-off break to read their exam question papers.

Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points of Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025 here: