Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid Term Exam Begins Today, Exam Guidelines and Instructions Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 12, 2025, 12:46 IST

Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025: The Karnataka SSLC Mid-term Exam for class 10 begins today, September 12, 2025. The exams will be conducted in two shifts across the state, with students receiving a 15-minute cool-off period to review their question papers.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid-term exams will start today, September 12, 2025.
Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid-term exams will start today, September 12, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will start the Karnataka SSLC Mid-term Exam for class 10 today, September 12, 2025. The Karnataka SSLC half yearly exam will be held in two shifts across the state. The exams will be held till September 19, 2025 in the respective schools of the class 10 students. Candidates will be given a 15-minute long cool-off break to read their exam question papers.

Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points of Karnataka SSLC Examination 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Karnataka SSLC Mid-term Examination 

Exam name 

SSLC Mid-term Exam

Board name 

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

State 

Karnataka 

Class 

10

Exam shift 

10:30 AM - 1:45 PM

2 PM - 5.15 PM

Exam dates 

September 12 - 19, 2025

Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid-term Exams 2025 Important Notes

  • Both theory and practical exams will be held for students of JTS subjects, including 56, 57, 58, and 59 subjects, today, September 12, 2025 from 2:30 PM to 5:15 PM. The official notice stated, “The theoretical examination of Hindustani Music and Carnatic Music will be conducted from 2 PM to 3:45 PM and the practical examination will be conducted from 3:45 PM to 5:15 PM in the respective schools.”
  • Candidates with the following first language papers will appear for exams: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), and Sanskrit. 
  • Exams for core subjects will be conducted tomorrow, September 13, 2025, namely Science and Political Science along with Hindustani and Carnatic Music.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 Changes and New Developments

Related Stories

The Karnataka Board introduced a few changes in the SSLC exam pattern and assessment process this academic year:

  • KSEAB shared the SSLC question paper of academic year 2025-26 for Summative Assessment 1 a few hours before the exam, instead of a day before the exam, in the light of paper leak complaints on paper leak.
  • The exam question paper was formulated at the board level for all subjects and the question papers will be accessible to the school headmaster.

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News