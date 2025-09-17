RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Sneha Singh
Sep 17, 2025, 14:00 IST

The World Wide Web (WWW) is a system of interconnected documents and resources accessed via the internet, often confused with the internet itself, which it uses to function. Invented by Tim Berners-Lee at CERN in 1989 to facilitate information sharing, he developed the foundational technologies like HTTP and HTML.

Full Form of WWW

The full form of WWW is the World Wide Web. It is a system of interconnected hypertext documents and other resources accessed via the internet. It's often confused with the internet itself, but they are two different concepts. 

For example, think of the internet as the roads and highways. Then the World Wide Web is the vehicle that travels on those roads, ie, the cars, buses, and trucks. Therefore, the web uses the internet to function, but it's not the internet itself.

Inforgraphic

What is the Full Form of WWW in computers?

The full form of WWW is the World Wide Web. This name accurately describes its function: a web of interconnected information spanning the world. The World Wide Web was invented by Tim Berners-Lee in 1989 while he was working at CERN. His goal was to create a more efficient way for scientists to share information. 

He developed the first web browser, web server, and the core protocols that make the web work, including HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol) and HTML (Hypertext Markup Language). These foundational technologies allowed for the creation of webpages and the links that connect them, forming the ‘web’ we use today.

