The full form of WWW is the World Wide Web. It is a system of interconnected hypertext documents and other resources accessed via the internet. It's often confused with the internet itself, but they are two different concepts.

For example, think of the internet as the roads and highways. Then the World Wide Web is the vehicle that travels on those roads, ie, the cars, buses, and trucks. Therefore, the web uses the internet to function, but it's not the internet itself.

What is the Full Form of WWW in computers?

The full form of WWW is the World Wide Web. This name accurately describes its function: a web of interconnected information spanning the world. The World Wide Web was invented by Tim Berners-Lee in 1989 while he was working at CERN. His goal was to create a more efficient way for scientists to share information.