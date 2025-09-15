10 Largest Rice-Producing Countries in the World (2025)

Key Points Its rice! Rice is one of the world's most important staple foods, nourishing billions of people

I’m small and white, a staple delight, In bowls or on plates, I’m served day and night. I grow in the fields, where water does flow, What am I? Can you guess? Take a moment to know! Its rice! Rice is one of the world's most important staple foods, nourishing billions of people across diverse cultures and cuisines. Originating in Asia over 10,000 years ago, it has become a fundamental part of diets globally, from the fragrant basmati of India to the sticky varieties enjoyed in Japan. Rich in carbohydrates, rice provides a vital source of energy and is often paired with a variety of ingredients, enhancing its versatility. Beyond its culinary significance, rice farming plays a crucial role in the economies of many countries, making it not just a food source but also a cultural and economic cornerstone.

Here's the list of the top 10 countries with the highest rice production rate in 2024. These countries collectively account for the majority of global rice production and exportation.

List of the 10 Most Polluted Countries in Asia (2024) List of the Largest Rice Exporting Countries in the World According to recent data from the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, the global rice market is seeing a healthy increase in production. Worldwide rice output reached a record high of over 535 million metric tons for the 2024/2025 season. Asia remains the dominant force in the rice industry. The world's largest producer and exporter is India, which is expected to ship around 24 million metric tons, making up about 40% of all global rice exports.

Rank Market % of Global Production Total Production (2024/2025, Metric Tons) 1 India 28% 150 Million 2 China 27% 145.28 Million 3 Bangladesh 7% 36.6 Million 4 Indonesia 6% 34.1 Million 5 Vietnam 5% 26.95 Million 6 Thailand 4% 20.55 Million 7 Philippines 2% 12.37 Million 8 Burma 2% 11.9 Million 9 Pakistan 2% 9.72 Million 10 Cambodia 2% 8.47 Million Source: USDA Foreign Agricultural Service 1. India: The World's Largest Rice Producer and Exporter India is a powerhouse in the global rice market. It stands as the world's top producer of rice and is also its leading exporter. In the 2024/2025 season, India is set to produce around 150 million metric tonnes of rice. The country also ships a massive amount, exporting over 18 million metric tonnes to countries around the world, accounting for more than 40% of all global rice exports. It exports many types of rice, from premium Basmati to more common non-Basmati varieties, serving markets from Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia to African nations.

2. China: A Top Producer Focused on Domestic Needs China is a major player in rice production. It ranks as the world's second-largest producer, with an expected output of around 145.28 million metric tonnes for the 2024/2025 season. With a population of over 1.4 billion people, most of this rice is needed for its own citizens. The country's strong production is supported by large-scale farming in areas such as the Yangtze River basin and government programmes that aid farmers. While China produces most of its rice for itself, it also exports some to nearby countries like Japan and the Philippines. 3. Bangladesh: A Key Producer for Domestic Use Bangladesh is a significant rice producer, growing about 36.6 million metric tonnes in 2024/2025. This makes up about 7% of the global supply. Rice is a staple food here, and it's grown mainly in the fertile lands of the Ganges Delta.

The country focuses on increasing enough rice to feed its own people rather than exporting it. When faced with floods or other challenges, Bangladesh sometimes needs to import rice from India to ensure its citizens have enough food. 4. Indonesia: Aiming for Self-Sufficiency Indonesia produces about 34.1 million metric tonnes of rice each year, accounting for about 6% of the world's total. Rice is a key part of daily life and culture in Indonesia, particularly on the islands of Java and Sumatra. The country's primary goal is to produce enough rice for its own population, thereby reducing its reliance on exports. During times of drought, Indonesia may import rice from countries such as Thailand and Vietnam to maintain a stable food supply. 5. Vietnam: A Leading Global Exporter Vietnam is one of the world's most important rice exporters, especially since it ships large amounts to other countries. It produces approximately 26.95 million metric tonnes annually, accounting for 5% of global output.

The famous "Rice Bowl" region of the Mekong Delta is the heart of its rice production, with rich soil and plenty of water. Vietnam is a major supplier to China, the Philippines, and many countries in Africa. It is primarily known for its high-quality jasmine rice. 6. Thailand: Renowned for Premium Rice Thailand is famous for its high-quality rice, with an annual production of about 20.55 million metric tonnes (4% of the global total). It is a top exporter of premium rice, especially its aromatic jasmine rice, which is popular in China, the Middle East, and the United States. Its success is supported by favourable weather and an excellent irrigation system. Thailand's ability to offer consistent quality and competitive prices helps it remain a strong player in the global rice market. 7. Philippines: A Major Producer and Importer

The Philippines produces approximately 12.37 million metric tonnes of rice, accounting for about 2% of the world's total. Despite this large production, the country's high population means it still needs to import a lot of rice, mainly from Vietnam and Thailand, to meet its people's needs. The government is working to improve farming methods and increase yields to become more self-reliant, but natural challenges like typhoons can make this difficult. 8. Myanmar (Burma): A Key Regional Contributor Myanmar produces around 11.9 million metric tonnes of rice, which is about 2% of the world's supply. It is a vital crop and is primarily grown in the fertile Irrawaddy Delta. Myanmar exports rice to nearby countries like China and Bangladesh, playing an essential role in the region's food security. Despite some challenges with infrastructure, the country's fertile land helps it remain a key rice supplier.

9. Pakistan: A Prominent Exporter of Basmati Pakistan is a significant rice producer and a key exporter, particularly of its aromatic Basmati rice. It produces approximately 9.72 million metric tonnes, which accounts for 2% of global production. The country's rice fields, especially in the Punjab and Sindh regions, rely on irrigation from the Indus River. Pakistan exports its high-quality rice to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, maintaining a competitive place in the global market. 10. Cambodia: A Growing Exporter Cambodia produces approximately 8.47 million metric tonnes of rice annually, accounting for around 2% of the world's total. While rice is a primary food source for its people, Cambodia has also become a significant exporter of milled rice, especially to China and the European Union. The government is working to improve farming techniques to increase exports and grow its role in the global rice trade.