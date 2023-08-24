Biology MCQs for Class 11 for Board Exams 2024, Download PDFs

Biology MCQs for Class 11: Students who take biology as one of their major subjects in Class 11 face very new and complicated names, phenomena, and processes. They need assistance with many things related to this subject, especially the life cycle of gymnosperms and many other concepts. Also, the language, format, pattern, and content change from what they used to follow in classes 9 and 10. This raises questions and queries among students. One of the things students need help with is the type of MCQs (multiple choice questions) that can be formed from each chapter of CBSE Class 11 Biology.
Well, do not worry; we will help you with that. Here you will get chapter-wise MCQs that you can download and solve to increase your chances of getting a 95 to 100 score in the CBSE Class 11 exam in 2024. Check the chapter-wise MCQs from the table below and solve them to become the topper of your class. If you are planning to clear NEET, then these MCQs will prove to be effective material for your preparations.
CBSE Class 11 Chapter-Wise MCQs
Click on the chapter name below to download the MCQs for that particular chapter of CBSE Class 11 Biology.
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
MORHOLOGY OF FLOWERING PLANTS
|
6
|
ANATOMY OF FLOWERING PLANTS
|
7
|
STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN ANIMALS
|
8
|
CELL: THE UNIT OF LIFE
|
9
|
BIOMOLECULES
|
10
|
CELL CYCLE AND CELL DIVISION
|
11
|
PHOTOSYNTHESIS IN HIGHER PLANTS
|
12
|
RESPIRATION IN PLANTS
|
13
|
PLANT GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
|
14
|
BREATHING AND EXCHANGE OF GASES
|
15
|
BODY FLUIDS AND CIRCULATION
|
16
|
EXCRETORY PRODUCTS AND THEIR ELIMINATION
|
17
|
LOCOMOTION AND MOVEMENT
|
18
|
NEURAL CONTROL AND COORDINATION
|
19
|
CHEMICAL COORDINATION AND INTEGRATION
Class 11 NCERT Biology Book: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
|
3–5
|
1.1 What is ‘Living’?
|
|
11–14
|
1.4 Taxonomical Aids
|
Chapter 1: The Living World
|
12
12
13
|
1.4.2 Botanical Gardens
1.4.3 Museum
1.4.4 Zoological Parks
|
|
14
|
Summary (Para 2)
|
|
15
|
Question no. 10
|
|
40–41
|
3.5 Angiosperms
|
Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom
|
42–43
44
|
3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations
Summary (Para 5 and 6)
|
|
45
|
Question no. 10
|
|
67–68
|
5.1.2 Modifications of Root
|
|
68–69
|
5.2.1 Modifications of Stem
|
Chapter 5:
|
71
|
5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves
|
Morphology of
|
78–79
|
5.9.1 Fabaceae
|
Flowering Plants
|
81
|
5.9.3 Liliaceae
|
|
82–83
|
Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8,
|
|
|
9, 12, 14
|
|
84
|
6.1 The Tissues
|
|
84–85
|
6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues
|
|
86–87
|
6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues
|
|
|
(Para 2, 3)
|
|
87–88
|
6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues
|
|
|
(Para 4)
|
|
94
|
6.4 Secondary Growth
|
Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
|
94–95
|
6.4.1 Vascular Cambium
6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring
6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and
|
|
|
Autumn Wood
|
|
99
|
6.4.1.4 Heartwood and
|
|
|
Sapwood
|
|
96–97
|
6.4.2 Cork Cambium
|
|
97–98
|
6.4.3 Secondary Growth in
|
|
|
Roots
|
|
99
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11
|
|
100
|
7.1 Animal Tissues
|
|
101–102
|
7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue
|
|
102–103
|
7.1.2 Connective Tissue
|
|
104–105
|
7.1.3 Muscle Tissue
|
|
105–106
|
7.1.4 Neural Tissue
|
Chapter 7: Structural
|
106–111
106–107
|
7.3 Earthworm
7.3.1 Morphology
|
Organisation in
|
107–108
|
7.3.2 Anatomy
|
Animals
|
111
|
7.4 Cockroach
|
|
111–112
|
7.4.1 Morphology
|
|
113–115
|
7.4.2 Anatomy
|
|
120–121
|
Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)
|
|
121–122
|
Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,
|
|
|
6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)
|
|
151
|
9.8 Nature of Bond Linking
|
|
|
Monomers in a Polymer
|
|
152
|
9.9 Dynamic State of Body
|
Chapter 9: Biomolecules
|
153
|
Constituents—Concept of Metabolism
9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living
|
|
160–161
|
9.11 The Living State
|
|
|
Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 11: Transport in Plants
|
175–193
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition
|
194–205
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development
|
251
252
252
254
|
15.5 Photoperiodism
15.6 Vernalisation
15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10
|
Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption
|
258–267
|
Full Chapter
|
|
322
|
21.5 Reflex Action and
|
|
|
Reflex Arc
|
|
322
|
21.6 Sensory Reception and
|
|
|
Processing
|
|
322–323
|
21.6.1 Eye
|
|
323
|
21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye
|
Chapter 21:
Neural Control and Coordination
|
323–324
324–326
327
|
21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision
21.6.2 The Ear
21.6.2.1 Mechanism of
|
|
|
Hearing
|
|
328
|
Summary (para 3 and 4)
|
|
329–330
|
Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c),
|
|
|
4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b,
|
|
|
c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a),
|
|
|
11, 12 (c, d)
|
|
433
|
|
Answers
|
435
438–445
447–451
455
|
In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.
|
|
458–463
