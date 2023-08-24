Biology MCQs for Class 11 for Board Exams 2024, Download PDFs

Biology MCQs for Class 11: Students who take biology as one of their major subjects in Class 11 face very new and complicated names, phenomena, and processes. They need assistance with many things related to this subject, especially the life cycle of gymnosperms and many other concepts. Also, the language, format, pattern, and content change from what they used to follow in classes 9 and 10. This raises questions and queries among students. One of the things students need help with is the type of MCQs (multiple choice questions) that can be formed from each chapter of CBSE Class 11 Biology.

Well, do not worry; we will help you with that. Here you will get chapter-wise MCQs that you can download and solve to increase your chances of getting a 95 to 100 score in the CBSE Class 11 exam in 2024. Check the chapter-wise MCQs from the table below and solve them to become the topper of your class. If you are planning to clear NEET, then these MCQs will prove to be effective material for your preparations.

CBSE Class 11 Chapter-Wise MCQs

Click on the chapter name below to download the MCQs for that particular chapter of CBSE Class 11 Biology.

Chapter No. Chapter Name 1 DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD 2 BIOLOGICAL CLASSIFICATION 3 PLANT KINGDOM 4 ANIMAL KINGDOM 5 MORHOLOGY OF FLOWERING PLANTS 6 ANATOMY OF FLOWERING PLANTS 7 STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN ANIMALS 8 CELL: THE UNIT OF LIFE 9 BIOMOLECULES 10 CELL CYCLE AND CELL DIVISION 11 PHOTOSYNTHESIS IN HIGHER PLANTS 12 RESPIRATION IN PLANTS 13 PLANT GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT 14 BREATHING AND EXCHANGE OF GASES 15 BODY FLUIDS AND CIRCULATION 16 EXCRETORY PRODUCTS AND THEIR ELIMINATION 17 LOCOMOTION AND MOVEMENT 18 NEURAL CONTROL AND COORDINATION 19 CHEMICAL COORDINATION AND INTEGRATION

Class 11 NCERT Biology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters 3–5 1.1 What is ‘Living’? 11–14 1.4 Taxonomical Aids Chapter 1: The Living World 12 12 13 1.4.2 Botanical Gardens 1.4.3 Museum 1.4.4 Zoological Parks 14 Summary (Para 2) 15 Question no. 10 40–41 3.5 Angiosperms Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom 42–43 44 3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations Summary (Para 5 and 6) 45 Question no. 10

67–68 5.1.2 Modifications of Root 68–69 5.2.1 Modifications of Stem Chapter 5: 71 5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves Morphology of 78–79 5.9.1 Fabaceae Flowering Plants 81 5.9.3 Liliaceae 82–83 Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8, 9, 12, 14 84 6.1 The Tissues 84–85 6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues 86–87 6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues (Para 2, 3) 87–88 6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues (Para 4) 94 6.4 Secondary Growth Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants 94–95 6.4.1 Vascular Cambium 6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring 6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and Autumn Wood 99 6.4.1.4 Heartwood and Sapwood 96–97 6.4.2 Cork Cambium 97–98 6.4.3 Secondary Growth in Roots 99 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11 100 7.1 Animal Tissues 101–102 7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue 102–103 7.1.2 Connective Tissue 104–105 7.1.3 Muscle Tissue 105–106 7.1.4 Neural Tissue Chapter 7: Structural 106–111 106–107 7.3 Earthworm 7.3.1 Morphology Organisation in 107–108 7.3.2 Anatomy Animals 111 7.4 Cockroach 111–112 7.4.1 Morphology 113–115 7.4.2 Anatomy 120–121 Summary (Para 2, 3, 4) 121–122 Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)

151 9.8 Nature of Bond Linking Monomers in a Polymer 152 9.9 Dynamic State of Body Chapter 9: Biomolecules 153 Constituents—Concept of Metabolism 9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living 160–161 9.11 The Living State Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 11: Transport in Plants 175–193 Full Chapter Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition 194–205 Full Chapter Chapter 15: Plant Growth and Development 251 252 252 254 15.5 Photoperiodism 15.6 Vernalisation 15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10 Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption 258–267 Full Chapter 322 21.5 Reflex Action and Reflex Arc 322 21.6 Sensory Reception and Processing 322–323 21.6.1 Eye 323 21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination 323–324 324–326 327 21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision 21.6.2 The Ear 21.6.2.1 Mechanism of Hearing 328 Summary (para 3 and 4) 329–330 Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c), 4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b, c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a), 11, 12 (c, d) 433 Answers 435 438–445 447–451 455 In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text. 458–463

