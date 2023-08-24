Biology MCQs for Class 11 for Board Exams 2024, Download PDFs

Class 11 Biology MCQ: Practise important MCQs from all chapters of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Exam 2024

Biology MCQs for Class 11: Students who take biology as one of their major subjects in Class 11 face very new and complicated names, phenomena, and processes. They need assistance with many things related to this subject, especially the life cycle of gymnosperms and many other concepts. Also, the language, format, pattern, and content change from what they used to follow in classes 9 and 10. This raises questions and queries among students. One of the things students need help with is the type of MCQs (multiple choice questions) that can be formed from each chapter of CBSE Class 11 Biology.

Well, do not worry; we will help you with that. Here you will get chapter-wise MCQs that you can download and solve to increase your chances of getting a 95 to 100 score in the CBSE Class 11 exam in 2024. Check the chapter-wise MCQs from the table below and solve them to become the topper of your class. If you are planning to clear NEET, then these MCQs will prove to be effective material for your preparations.

CBSE Class 11 Chapter-Wise MCQs

Click on the chapter name below to download the MCQs for that particular chapter of CBSE Class 11 Biology.

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

1

DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD

2

BIOLOGICAL CLASSIFICATION

3

PLANT KINGDOM

4

ANIMAL KINGDOM

5

MORHOLOGY OF FLOWERING PLANTS

6

ANATOMY OF FLOWERING PLANTS

7

STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN ANIMALS

8

CELL: THE UNIT OF LIFE

9

BIOMOLECULES

10

CELL CYCLE AND CELL DIVISION

11

PHOTOSYNTHESIS IN HIGHER PLANTS

12

RESPIRATION IN PLANTS

13

PLANT GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

14

BREATHING AND EXCHANGE OF GASES

15

BODY FLUIDS AND CIRCULATION

16

EXCRETORY PRODUCTS AND THEIR ELIMINATION

17

LOCOMOTION AND MOVEMENT

18

NEURAL CONTROL AND COORDINATION

19

CHEMICAL COORDINATION AND INTEGRATION

 

Class 11 NCERT Biology Book: List Of Rationalised Content

 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

 

3–5

1.1 What is ‘Living’?

 

11–14

1.4 Taxonomical Aids

Chapter 1: The Living World

12

12

13

1.4.2 Botanical Gardens

1.4.3 Museum

1.4.4 Zoological Parks

 

14

Summary (Para 2)

 

15

Question no. 10

 

40–41

3.5 Angiosperms

Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom

42–43

 

44

3.6 Plant Life Cycles and Alternation of Generations

Summary (Para 5 and 6)

 

45

Question no. 10

 

67–68

5.1.2 Modifications of Root

 

68–69

5.2.1 Modifications of Stem

Chapter 5:

71

5.3.4 Modifications of Leaves

Morphology of

78–79

5.9.1 Fabaceae

Flowering Plants

81

5.9.3 Liliaceae

 

82–83

Question nos 1, 2, 6 (b) 8,

 

 

9, 12, 14

 

84

6.1 The Tissues

 

84–85

6.1.1 Meristematic Tissues

 

86–87

6.1.2.1 Simple Tissues

 

 

(Para 2, 3)

 

87–88

6.1.2.2 Complex Tissues

 

 

(Para 4)

 

94

6.4 Secondary Growth

 

Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

94–95

6.4.1 Vascular Cambium

6.4.1.2 Activity of the Cambial Ring

6.4.1.3 Spring Wood and

 

 

Autumn Wood

 

99

6.4.1.4 Heartwood and

 

 

Sapwood

 

96–97

6.4.2 Cork Cambium

 

97–98

6.4.3 Secondary Growth in

 

 

Roots

 

99

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 7, 11

 

100

7.1 Animal Tissues

 

101–102

7.1.1 Epithelial Tissue

 

102–103

7.1.2 Connective Tissue

 

104–105

7.1.3 Muscle Tissue

 

105–106

7.1.4 Neural Tissue

Chapter 7: Structural

106–111

106–107

7.3 Earthworm

7.3.1 Morphology

Organisation in

107–108

7.3.2 Anatomy

Animals

111

7.4 Cockroach

 

111–112

7.4.1 Morphology

 

113–115

7.4.2 Anatomy

 

120–121

Summary (Para 2, 3, 4)

 

121–122

Question nos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,

 

 

6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 (c)

 

151

9.8 Nature of Bond Linking

 

 

Monomers in a Polymer

 

152

9.9 Dynamic State of Body

Chapter 9: Biomolecules

 

 

153

Constituents—Concept of Metabolism

9.10 Metabolic Basis for Living

 

160–161

9.11 The Living State

 

 

Question nos 2, 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 11: Transport in Plants

 

175–193

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition

194–205

Full Chapter

Chapter   15: Plant Growth and Development

251

252

252

254

15.5 Photoperiodism

15.6 Vernalisation

15.7 Seed Dormancy Question nos 3, 5, 8, 10

Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption

 

258–267

 

Full Chapter

 

322

21.5 Reflex Action and

 

 

Reflex Arc

 

322

21.6 Sensory Reception and

 

 

Processing

 

322–323

21.6.1 Eye

 

323

21.6.1.1 Parts of an Eye

Chapter 21:

Neural Control and Coordination

323–324

 

324–326

327

21.6.1.2 Mechanism of Vision

21.6.2 The Ear

21.6.2.1 Mechanism of

 

 

Hearing

 

328

Summary (para 3 and 4)

 

329–330

Question nos 1 (b, c), 2 (c),

 

 

4, (c, d), 5 (e, f, g, h), 6 (b,

 

 

c), 7, 8 (b, c), 9 (c), 10 (a),

 

 

11, 12 (c, d)

 

433

 

 

Answers

435

438–445

447–451

455

In accordance with the reduction in Exercises in text.

 

458–463

  

 

