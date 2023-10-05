CBSE Neural Control and Coordination Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 18

Neural Control and Coordination Class 11 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 18 Neural Control and Coordination of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

Neural Control and Coordination MCQs: This article comprises Neural Control and Coordination, Class 11 MCQs. These MCQs are expertly designed to teach students effectively. To help students prepare for their CBSE Class 11 Biology exam, we have provided these Neural Control and Coordination Class 11 MCQs with answers. Check out and download the MCQs PDF from the link below.

1. The structural and functional unit of the nervous system is:

a) Neuron

b) Nephron

c) Nucleus

d) Nervous tissue

2. Which part of a neuron receives impulses from other neurons and transmits them toward the cell body?

a) Dendrite

b) Axon

c) Synapse

d) Myelin sheath

3. Which neurotransmitter is primarily responsible for transmitting signals between nerve cells at a synapse?

a) Acetylcholine

b) Adrenaline

c) Insulin

d) Glucagon

4. The part of the human brain responsible for functions like memory, learning, and emotions is the:

a) Medulla oblongata

b) Cerebrum

c) Cerebellum

d) Hypothalamus

5. Which of the following is not a component of the central nervous system (CNS)?

a) Brain

b) Spinal cord

c) Peripheral nerves

d) None of the above

6. What is the role of the myelin sheath in neurons?

a) To transmit nerve impulses

b) To insulate and speed up the transmission of nerve impulses

c) To generate electrical signals

d) To store neurotransmitters

7. The autonomic nervous system (ANS) controls involuntary functions such as heart rate and digestion. Which branch of the ANS is responsible for the "fight or flight" response?

a) Sympathetic nervous system

b) Parasympathetic nervous system

c) Somatic nervous system

d) Central nervous system

8. The correct arrangements of cranial meninges from outermost to innermost is

a) Pia mater, dura mater, arachnoid

b) Arachnoid, dura mater, pia mater

c) Pia mater, arachnoid, dura mater

d) Dura mater, arachnoid, pia mater

9. The tiny gaps between adjacent neurons where neurotransmitters are released to transmit signals are called:

a) Nodes of Ranvier

b) Synapses

c) Ganglia

d) Neurolemma

10. Which disorder is caused by the degeneration of neurons in the central nervous system and is characterised by tremors and difficulty in movement and coordination?

a) Alzheimer's disease

b) Parkinson's disease

c) Multiple sclerosis

d) Epilepsy

Answer Key

a) Neuron a) Dendrite a) Acetylcholine b) Cerebrum c) Peripheral nerves b) To insulate and speed up the transmission of nerve impulses a) Sympathetic nervous system b) Arachnoid, dura mater, pia mater b) Synapses b) Parkinson's disease

