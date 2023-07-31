Important CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter 1 The Living World MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 11 The Living World Important MCQs : Practise important MCQs from Chapter 1 The Living World of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 11 MCQs for Biology Chapter 1: CBSE Class 11 is the foundation for Class 12. Whatever students study involves its application in the next standard. Thus, to have a strong grip on the subject, it is suggested that students absorb the class 11 content thoroughly. This will definitely reduce your board examination pressure. Also, competitive exams after Class 12 carry questions from Class 11 and Class 12 content. All these examinations have MCQs as one of the methods of assessment. So you need to practise these questions properly to score well.

Read: CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Read: CBSE Class 11 NCERT Revised Content 2023-24

Here, you will find the ten MCQs formed for CBSE Class 11 Biology students. These MCQs are for the practise of Chapter 1 of Biology, The Living World. To create these questions, the revised NCERT Class 11 Biology book was followed. Thus, you won’t get questions that are not included in the revised CBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus. Check the revised Class 11 Biology syllabus for 2023–2024 for a better understanding. Continue through this article to check the CBSE Class 11 Biology, The Living World MCQs for better preparation. You can also download the free PDF attached at the end of this article.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter 1: The Living World

1. The scientific name of an organism is composed of:

a) Genus only

b) Species only

c) Family only

d) Genus and species

2. The process of grouping organisms based on similarities and evolutionary relationships is known as:

a) Classification

b) Nomenclature

c) Identification

d) Taxonomy

3. Which of the following is the correct hierarchy of taxonomic categories from broadest to most specific?

a) Family - Class - Order - Phylum - Kingdom

b) Kingdom - Phylum - Class - Order - Family

c) Phylum - Kingdom - Order - Family - Class

d) Kingdom - Order - Class - Phylum - Family

4. The binomial nomenclature system was introduced by:

a) Charles Darwin

b) Carl Linnaeus

c) Gregor Mendel

d) Alfred Russel Wallace

5. Which taxonomic category is more inclusive, kingdom or family?

a) Kingdom

b) Family

c) Both are equally inclusive

d) It depends on the organism being classified

6. The grouping of organisms based on their evolutionary history is called:

a) Hierarchical classification

b) Artificial classification

c) Natural classification

d) Phylogenetic classification

7. The first component of a scientific name is called

a) Generic name

b) specific epithet

c) Both a and b are correct

d) None of the above

8. The author's name at the end of the scientific name represents

a) that this species was first described by this author

b) that this species was first named by this author

c) both a and b

d) none of the above

9. The level of similarity between organisms increases from

a) Kingdom to Species

b) Species to Kingdom

c) Similarity remains the same

d) both a and b

10. The place of Phylum and Division in the taxonomical hierarchy

a) Division is below to Phylum

b) Both are below Genus

c) Both are at same level above Class

d) Phylum is above than Division

Answer Key

1. d) Genus and species

2. d) Taxonomy

3. b) Kingdom - Phylum - Class - Order - Family

4. b) Carl Linnaeus

5. a) Kingdom

6. d) Phylogenetic classification

7. a) Generic name

8. a) that this species was first described by this author

9. a) Kingdom to Species

10. c) Both are at same level above Class







To enhance your knowledge read the NCERT textbooks

Read: CBSE Class 11 Biology Revised NCERT textbook

Also read;

CBSE Class 11 Revised NCERT Textbooks





