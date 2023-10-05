CBSE Locomotion and Movement Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 17

Locomotion and Movement Class 11 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 17 Locomotion and Movement of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

Locomotion and Movement MCQs: This article comprises Locomotion and Movement, Class 11 MCQs. These MCQs are expertly designed to teach students effectively. To help students prepare for their CBSE Class 11 Biology exam, we have provided these Locomotion and Movement Class 11 MCQs with answers. Check out and download the MCQs PDF from the link below.

Locomotion and Movement Class 11 MCQs

1. Which of the following is not a function of the skeletal system in locomotion?

a) Providing support and shape

b) Producing red blood cells

c) Protecting vital organs

d) Assisting in movement

2. What type of joint allows movement in multiple directions and is found in the shoulder and hip?

a) Hinge joint

b) Pivot joint

c) Ball-and-socket joint

d) Gliding joint

3. Which muscle type is responsible for voluntary movements like walking and talking?

a) Skeletal muscle

b) Cardiac muscle

c) Smooth muscle

d) Involuntary muscle

4. The tough, cord-like structure that connects a muscle to a bone is called:

a) Tendon

b) Ligament

c) Cartilage

d) Synovium

5. In the context of muscle contraction, what is the role of ATP (adenosine triphosphate)?

a) It provides oxygen to muscles.

b) It is a neurotransmitter that signals muscle contraction.

c) It supplies energy for muscle contraction.

d) It relaxes muscles.

6. The H-zone of sarcomere comprise of

a) Thin filaments

b) Thick Filaments

c) Both a and b

d) None of the above

7. What is the name of the specialized fluid-filled sacs that reduce friction between moving muscles, tendons, and bones?

a) Synapses

b) Bursae

c) Alveoli

d) Bronchi

8. Which of the following statements about the sliding filament theory of muscle contraction is correct?

a) It involves the shortening of myofibrils.

b) It relies on the contraction of smooth muscles.

c) It explains the movement of bones in the skeletal system.

d) It describes the interaction between actin and myosin filaments.

9. Which of the following is a characteristic of a hinge joint?

a) It allows rotational movement.

b) It permits movement in multiple directions.

c) It is found in the knee and elbow.

d) It supports the skull.

10. When a muscle contracts, which protein binds to calcium ions and allows myosin to interact with actin, leading to muscle contraction?

a) Troponin

b) Tropomyosin

c) Myoglobin

d) Collagen

Answer Key

b) Producing red blood cells c) Ball-and-socket joint a) Skeletal muscle a) Tendon c) It supplies energy for muscle contraction. b) Thick Filaments b) Bursae d) It describes the interaction between actin and myosin filaments. c) It is found in the knee and elbow. a) Troponin







