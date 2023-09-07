CBSE Anatomy of Flowering Plants Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 6

Anatomy of Flowering Plants Class 11 MCQs: Practise important MCQs from Chapter 6 Anatomy of Flowering Plants of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

Anatomy of Flowering Plants MCQs: Structural organisation in plants and animals is one of the important units students should focus on while preparing for the CBSE Class 11 Biology exam. This unit covers three chapters, of which Anatomy of Flowering Plants is one of the important parts. This chapter describes concepts that are new to CBSE Class 11 Biology students. Thus, students should give themselves more time to understand this chapter.

Here, you will find the important MCQs from Anatomy of Flowering Plants to help students understand the possible questions they may face in Section A of the CBSE Class 11 Biology question paper. Check out and download the Anatomy of Flowering Plants MCQs.

Anatomy of Flowering Plants Class 11 MCQs

1. Which plant tissue is responsible for lateral growth or increase in girth?

a. Epidermis

b. Xylem

c. Cambium

d. Parenchyma

2. Which of the following is NOT a type of simple permanent tissue in plants?

a. Parenchyma

b. Collenchyma

c. Sclerenchyma

d. Meristematic tissue

3. What type of cells make up the majority of the plant's ground tissue and are involved in photosynthesis and storage of nutrients?

a. Collenchyma cells

b. Sclerenchyma cells

c. Parenchyma cells

d. Xylem cells

4. What is the main function of the cork cambium (phellogen) in woody plants?

a. Photosynthesis

b. Transpiration

c. Protection and insulation

d. transport

5. Hypodermis comprise which types of cells?

a. Few layers of collenchymatous cells

b. Few layers of parenchymatous cells

c. Few layers of sclerenchymatous cells

d. None of the above

6. Mesophyll comprise which types of cells?

a. Collenchyma cells

b. Parenchyma cells

c. Sclerenchyma cells

d. None of the above

7. Which cells are responsible for the curling of leaves?

a. Epidermal cells

b. Mesodermal cells

c. Bulliform cells

d. All of the following

8. _____________ present on the inner side of the endodermis and above the phloem in the form of semi-lunar patches of sclerenchyma.

a. Starch sheath

b. Cortical layer

c. Pith

d. Pericycle

9. The parenchymatous cells which lie between the xylem and the phloem are called_______.

a. Conjuctive tissue

b. Casparian strips

c. Both of the following

d. None of the above

10. Which tissue in plants is responsible for the transport of water and minerals from the roots to the leaves?

a. Epidermis

b. Xylem

c. Phloem

d. Parenchyma

Answer Key

1. Cambium

2. Meristematic tissue

3. Parenchyma cells

4. Protection and insulation

5. Few layers of collenchymatous cells

6. Parenchyma cells

7. Bulliform cells

8. Pericycle

9. Conjuctive tissue

10. Xylem







