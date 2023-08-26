CBSE Morphology of Flowering Plants Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 5

Morphology of Flowering Plants Class 11 MCQs: Practise important MCQs from Chapter 5 Morphology of Flowering Plants of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024

Morphology of Flowering Plants MCQs: Class 12 CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) sample papers are available on the CBSE portal, which is helpful for Class 11 students to know the exact paper pattern. When you refer to the question papers, you will see that the first section consists mostly of MCQs. Each MCQ is worth 1 mark. Thus, it becomes important to tick the correct option to score fully in Section A. As we all know, practice makes perfect. Thus, solving more MCQs will help you get the full score.

Here you will find 10 MCQs designed for CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter 5, Morphology of Flowering Plants. These MCQs directly follow the NCERT Class 11 Biology textbook language to make it easy for students to understand the concept. The answers to the MCQs are given in the answer key section below. You can also download the PDF from the link provided at the end of this article. What are you waiting for? Start solving these questions.

Morphology of Flowering Plants Class 11 MCQs

1. In the majority of the dicotyledonous plants, the direct elongation of the radicle leads to the formation of

a) Primary root

b) Secondary root

c) Tertiary root

d) None of the above

2. The cells of this region are very small, thin-walled and with dense protoplasm. They divide repeatedly.

a) Region of meristematic

b) Region of elongation

c) Root cap

d) Region of maturation

3. Which one is the green expanded part of the leaf with veins and veinlets

a) Lamina

b) Leaf blade

c) None of the above

d) Both and b

4. The pattern of arrangement of leaves on the stem or branch.

a) Venation

b) Inflorescence

c) Phyllotaxy

d) None of the above

5. Actinomorphic is the term used for flowers with

a) Bilateral symmetry

b) Radial symmetry

c) Irregular

d) Oval

6. Valvate aestivation in corolla can be found in

a) Cassia

b) Gulmohur

c) Calotropis

d) Rose

7. Apocarpous is the term given to

a) More than one carpel fused together.

b) More than one carpel which may be free.

c) One carpel only

d) None of the above

8. Which of the following is an example of a dicotyledonous seed?

a) Corn

b) Wheat

c) Sunflower

d) Coconut

9. Which part of the seed gives nutrition to the growth embryo?

a) Endosperm

b) Hilum

c) Testa

d) Tegmen

10. Which tissue is responsible for the growth in length of the stem and root?

a) Apical meristem

b) Lateral meristem

c) Intercalary meristem

d) Vascular cambium

Answer Key

1. a) Primary root

2. a) Region of meristematic

3. d) Both and b

4. c) Phyllotaxy

5. b) Radial symmetry

6. c) Calotropis

7. b) More than one carpel which may be free.

8. c) Sunflower

9. a) Endosperm

10. a) Apical meristem







