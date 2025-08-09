Most government exams like SSC, RRB, Banking, and Railways include a section called Quantitative Aptitude. This part of the exam can be tricky and time-consuming if candidates follow traditional methods. But they can solve questions faster and with more confidence with the help of Maths Tricks for Competitive Exams.
These tricks help avoid lengthy calculations and reduce silly mistakes. This article provides simple maths tricks and shortcuts to improve problem-solving skills and do well in exams.
Maths Tricks and Shortcuts for Competitive Exams
Mathematics plays a vital role in every government and competitive examination. Candidates often struggle with lengthy calculations during exams, which results in a loss of time and accuracy. Mastering Maths Tricks for Competitive Exams is essential to overcome this. These time-saving shortcuts help in solving questions quickly and with more confidence.
The following are effective and simple mathematics tricks for SSC, Banking, Railway, and other competitive exams.
1. Vedic Maths Techniques
Vedic Maths is an old method of solving maths problems faster with simple mental steps.
Example: Multiply any number by 11
52 × 11
Step 1: Add the digits: 5 + 2 = 7
Step 2: Place 7 in between: 5 (7) 2 = 572
So, 52 × 11 = 572
This trick helps in multiplication questions during time-limited tests.
2. Square Numbers Ending in 5
This is one of the easiest Maths Tricks for Competitive Exams.
Example: 65²
Step 1: Multiply the first digit (6) by the next number (7) = 6 × 7 = 42
Step 2: Add 25 at the end = 4225
So, 65² = 4225. This trick works for all numbers ending in 5.
3. Multiplying Two-Digit Numbers Between 11 and 19
This trick helps when both numbers are between 11 and 19.
Example: 13 × 14
Step 1: Add the last digit of one number to the other 13 + 4 = 17
Step 2: Multiply the result by 10 = 17 × 10 = 170
Step 3: Multiply the last digits = 3 × 4 = 12
Step 4: Add both 170 + 12 = 182
So, 13 × 14 = 182
This trick reduces long multiplication steps.
4. Quick Percentage Calculation
Percentages are common in all competitive exams. This trick helps in fast calculation.
Example: Find 12% of 250
Step 1: 10% of 250 = 25
Step 2: 1% of 250 = 2.5
Step 3: 2% of 250 = 5
Step 4: Add them 25 + 2.5 + 5 = 32.5
Answer: 32.5
Break the percentage into parts to solve it faster instead of using a formula.
5. LCM and HCF Shortcut
Formula: LCM = (Product of two numbers) ÷ HCF
Example: LCM of 12 and 18
Step 1: Multiply both numbers: 12 × 18 = 216
Step 2: Find the HCF 6
Step 3: LCM = 216 ÷ 6 = 36
Using this formula is much faster than listing all multiples.
6. Unit Digit Shortcut
This trick helps in problems where candidates need the last digit of a big number.
Example: Find unit digit of 7^53
Step 1: Pattern of unit digits in powers of 7 is 7, 9, 3, 1 (repeats every 4)
Step 2: 53 ÷ 4 Remainder = 1
Step 3: Unit digit = First number in pattern = 7
This trick saves time in exponent-based questions.
7. Simple Interest Shortcut Formula
Many exams include questions on Simple Interest. Use the formula directly instead of solving with long steps:
Formula:
Simple Interest (SI) = (P × R × T) ÷ 100
Where:
P = Principal amount
R = Rate of interest
T = Time in years
Example:
Find SI on ₹2000 at 5% for 3 years
SI = (2000 × 5 × 3) ÷ 100 = ₹300
8. Division by 5 in Seconds
Dividing any number by 5 can be done quickly without using pen and paper.
Trick:
Multiply it by 2 and move the decimal point one place to the left to divide a number by 5.
Example:
246 ÷ 5
246 × 2 = 492
Move decimal left = 49.2
This trick makes division questions less time-consuming and very easy.
9. Time and Work Shortcut (L.C.M. Method)
This is a smart way to solve problems related to time and work.
Example:
A can do a job in 10 days, B in 15 days. In how many days will both finish the work together?
Step 1: Take LCM of 10 and 15 = 30 (Total work)
A’s 1-day work = 30 ÷ 10 = 3
B’s 1-day work = 30 ÷ 15 = 2
Combined work = 3 + 2 = 5
Total time = 30 ÷ 5 = 6 days
10. Shortcut for Squares of Numbers Near Base Values
This trick is helpful when squaring numbers close to 100, 200, 1000, etc.
Formula:
If a number is (Base ± x),
then (Base ± x)² = Base² ± 2×Base×x + x²
Example:
102² = (100 + 2)² = 10000 + 400 + 4 = 10404
98² = (100 - 2)² = 10000 - 400 + 4 = 9604
11. Calendar Shortcut – Finding Day of the Week
Sometimes exams ask what day of the week a particular date falls on.
Trick: Use codes for the century, month, and year to quickly calculate the day.
There’s a detailed formula, but candidates can also remember known reference dates and count forward or backward.
Example:
1 Jan 2000 was a Saturday. Count leap years and add days accordingly to find 1 Jan 2025. This helps in quick approximation.
12. Shortcut for Profit and Loss Questions
Instead of using formulas again and again, try to use percentage-based comparisons.
Example:
If a person buys an item for ₹100 and sells it for ₹120, what is the profit %?
Profit = ₹20
Profit % = (Profit ÷ Cost Price) × 100 = (20 ÷ 100) × 100 = 20%
Learning such quick percentage applications will save time during exams.
How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude Section in Competitive Exams?
Scoring well in the Quantitative Aptitude section is essential for success in various competitive exams such as SSC, Banking, Railways, and other government tests. Maths tricks and shortcuts can help improve speed and efficiency. They are most effective when supported by a strong understanding of the basics.
The following are some expert tips to help master the Quantitative Aptitude section:
-
Strengthen Fundamentals: A solid foundation is the key to solving quantitative problems accurately. Spend ample time learning each topic in detail. Understand the basic concepts before applying shortcuts. It is difficult to identify which trick or method is most appropriate for a given question without clear fundamentals.
-
Learn and Apply Formulas Effectively: Memorizing formulas is not enough. It is important to understand the logic behind them and the type of problems they are used for. This clarity helps apply the correct formula quickly and avoid confusion during the exam.
-
Read and Understand the Question Carefully: Take a moment to read and fully understand what is being asked. Avoid rushing. A calm and analytical approach will help determine the most efficient method to solve the problem.
-
Practice Consistently: Consistent practice is the most effective way to gain command over the Quantitative Aptitude section. Solve a variety of problems based on it.
-
Use Tables and Charts to Simplify Complex Data: Consider creating simple tables or charts. This visual representation can help organize information clearly and arrive at the solution more efficiently.
