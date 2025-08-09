Most government exams like SSC, RRB, Banking, and Railways include a section called Quantitative Aptitude. This part of the exam can be tricky and time-consuming if candidates follow traditional methods. But they can solve questions faster and with more confidence with the help of Maths Tricks for Competitive Exams. These tricks help avoid lengthy calculations and reduce silly mistakes. This article provides simple maths tricks and shortcuts to improve problem-solving skills and do well in exams. Maths Tricks and Shortcuts for Competitive Exams Mathematics plays a vital role in every government and competitive examination. Candidates often struggle with lengthy calculations during exams, which results in a loss of time and accuracy. Mastering Maths Tricks for Competitive Exams is essential to overcome this. These time-saving shortcuts help in solving questions quickly and with more confidence.

The following are effective and simple mathematics tricks for SSC, Banking, Railway, and other competitive exams. 1. Vedic Maths Techniques Vedic Maths is an old method of solving maths problems faster with simple mental steps. Example: Multiply any number by 11 52 × 11 Step 1: Add the digits: 5 + 2 = 7

Step 2: Place 7 in between: 5 (7) 2 = 572 So, 52 × 11 = 572 This trick helps in multiplication questions during time-limited tests. 2. Square Numbers Ending in 5 This is one of the easiest Maths Tricks for Competitive Exams. Example: 65² Step 1: Multiply the first digit (6) by the next number (7) = 6 × 7 = 42

Step 2: Add 25 at the end = 4225 So, 65² = 4225. This trick works for all numbers ending in 5. 3. Multiplying Two-Digit Numbers Between 11 and 19 This trick helps when both numbers are between 11 and 19.

Example: 13 × 14 Step 1: Add the last digit of one number to the other 13 + 4 = 17

Step 2: Multiply the result by 10 = 17 × 10 = 170

Step 3: Multiply the last digits = 3 × 4 = 12

Step 4: Add both 170 + 12 = 182 So, 13 × 14 = 182 This trick reduces long multiplication steps. 4. Quick Percentage Calculation Percentages are common in all competitive exams. This trick helps in fast calculation. Example: Find 12% of 250 Step 1: 10% of 250 = 25

Step 2: 1% of 250 = 2.5

Step 3: 2% of 250 = 5

Step 4: Add them 25 + 2.5 + 5 = 32.5 Answer: 32.5 Break the percentage into parts to solve it faster instead of using a formula. 5. LCM and HCF Shortcut Formula: LCM = (Product of two numbers) ÷ HCF Example: LCM of 12 and 18 Step 1: Multiply both numbers: 12 × 18 = 216

Step 2: Find the HCF 6

Step 3: LCM = 216 ÷ 6 = 36 Using this formula is much faster than listing all multiples.

6. Unit Digit Shortcut This trick helps in problems where candidates need the last digit of a big number. Example: Find unit digit of 7^53 Step 1: Pattern of unit digits in powers of 7 is 7, 9, 3, 1 (repeats every 4)

Step 2: 53 ÷ 4 Remainder = 1

Step 3: Unit digit = First number in pattern = 7 This trick saves time in exponent-based questions. 7. Simple Interest Shortcut Formula Many exams include questions on Simple Interest. Use the formula directly instead of solving with long steps: Formula:

Simple Interest (SI) = (P × R × T) ÷ 100

Where:

P = Principal amount

R = Rate of interest

T = Time in years Example:

Find SI on ₹2000 at 5% for 3 years

SI = (2000 × 5 × 3) ÷ 100 = ₹300 8. Division by 5 in Seconds Dividing any number by 5 can be done quickly without using pen and paper. Trick:

Multiply it by 2 and move the decimal point one place to the left to divide a number by 5.

Example:

246 ÷ 5

246 × 2 = 492

Move decimal left = 49.2 This trick makes division questions less time-consuming and very easy. 9. Time and Work Shortcut (L.C.M. Method) This is a smart way to solve problems related to time and work. Example:

A can do a job in 10 days, B in 15 days. In how many days will both finish the work together? Step 1: Take LCM of 10 and 15 = 30 (Total work)

A’s 1-day work = 30 ÷ 10 = 3

B’s 1-day work = 30 ÷ 15 = 2

Combined work = 3 + 2 = 5

Total time = 30 ÷ 5 = 6 days 10. Shortcut for Squares of Numbers Near Base Values This trick is helpful when squaring numbers close to 100, 200, 1000, etc. Formula:

If a number is (Base ± x),

then (Base ± x)² = Base² ± 2×Base×x + x² Example:

102² = (100 + 2)² = 10000 + 400 + 4 = 10404

98² = (100 - 2)² = 10000 - 400 + 4 = 9604 11. Calendar Shortcut – Finding Day of the Week

Sometimes exams ask what day of the week a particular date falls on. Trick: Use codes for the century, month, and year to quickly calculate the day.

There’s a detailed formula, but candidates can also remember known reference dates and count forward or backward. Example:

1 Jan 2000 was a Saturday. Count leap years and add days accordingly to find 1 Jan 2025. This helps in quick approximation. 12. Shortcut for Profit and Loss Questions Instead of using formulas again and again, try to use percentage-based comparisons. Example:

If a person buys an item for ₹100 and sells it for ₹120, what is the profit %? Profit = ₹20

Profit % = (Profit ÷ Cost Price) × 100 = (20 ÷ 100) × 100 = 20% Learning such quick percentage applications will save time during exams. Also Check: Coding Decoding Questions Blood Relations Questions One Word Substitution List Syllogism