Coding Decoding Question and Answers: Top MCQs with Solution

Coding Decoding questions practice is important for candidates who are preparing for government exams like SSC, Railway, Banking, UPSC, or any other major exams. Candidates preparing for this year's government exams can practice coding decoding MCQs to prepare for the reasoning part.

Mridula Sharma
Jul 18, 2025
Coding Decoding Question and Answers

Coding Decoding is an important part of the reasoning section in almost all major government exams, including banking exams, SSC, railway exams, etc. Reasoning coding decoding regularly appear in competitive exams to test a candidate's logical thinking and ability to identify hidden patterns in given codes.

In Coding Decoding questions, candidates are required to understand how a word or letter is transformed using a specific rule. It is essential to know the position of each letter in the English alphabet, both from the left (A to Z) and from the right (Z to A) to solve these questions effectively.

Candidates will find a list of coding decoding questions here. These multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will help improve accuracy and speed during exams.

What is Coding Decoding?

Coding Decoding is a logical reasoning concept where a word, letter, or sentence is converted into a secret format using a specific set of rules. This technique is often used to hide the real meaning of a message so that only the intended person can understand it.

In simple terms, Coding means changing information into a coded form based on a set pattern or rule. This hides the actual message from everyone except the intended receiver. Decoding is the reverse process; it means converting the coded message back into its original form by identifying the rule or pattern used.

Learning Coding-Decoding helps candidates sharpen their logical thinking, pattern recognition, and concentration skills, which are crucial for competitive exams like banking, SSC, and more.

Types of Coding Decoding Questions

The following are the main types of coding decoding questions that commonly appear in exams. Each type has a different pattern, and understanding them will help candidates solve them quickly and accurately.

1. Letter-to-Letter Coding

In this type, each letter of a word is changed using rules like adding, subtracting, or swapping letters. Candidates will be asked to apply the same pattern to another word and find its code.

2. Letter-to-Number Coding

In this type, either a word is converted into numbers, or numbers are changed into letters. Candidates need to understand the pattern of the assigned values to decode the correct answer.

3. Substitution Coding

Real words are replaced with other meaningful or random words in this type. Candidates have to identify the right replacement logic based on the given clues.

4. LSN (Letter, Symbol, Number) Coding

This type uses a mix of letters, symbols, and numbers to code different words. Candidates need to observe the patterns and figure out the rule used to assign each code.

Coding Decoding MCQs

The following are 20 important Coding Decoding MCQs with answers, suitable for SSC, Bank, UPSC, Railways, and other reasoning-based exams:

Q1. In a certain code, ‘MANGO’ is written as ‘NZOHF’. How is ‘APPLE’ written?

A. BQQMF
B. BQQMG
C. BPPMF
D. CQQMG

Answer: A. BQQMF

Q2. If ‘ROAD’ is written as ‘URDG’, how will ‘RAIL’ be written?

A. UDLO
B. UDNI
C. UDML
D. UDLG

Answer: D. UDLG

Q3. If 'PEN' is written as ‘QFO’, how is ‘BOOK’ written?

A. CPPL
B. CPNL
C. CQQM
D. DQQL

Answer: A. CPPL

Q4. In a certain code, ‘CAT’ is written as ‘XZG’. How is ‘DOG’ written?

A. WLT
B. WLF
C. WKT
D. WLG

Answer: B. WLF

Q5. If ‘BIRD’ is written as ‘EKUG’, how is ‘FISH’ written?

A. HLVK
B. HMXK
C. HMVK
D. HMVK

Answer: D. HMVK

Q6. In a code, ‘CAR’ is written as ‘FDV’. What is the code for ‘BUS’?

A. EXV
B. EWT
C. EXU
D. EVT

Answer: A. EXV

Q7. If MANGO is written as NZOHF in a certain code, how is GUAVA written in that code?

A. HTVCR
B. HTBUR
C. HTBVR
D. HTAUR

Answer: B. HTBUR

Q8. If TABLE is written as GZOVI, how is CHAIR written in that code?

A. XSBQJ
B. XSCQI
C. XSZRI
D. XRZQI

Answer: C. XSZRI

Q9. In a code, COMPUTER is written as PMOCRETU. How is DECIPHER written in that code?

A. REPHICED
B. ICEDREPH
C. PREHEDCI
D. DCEIPREH

Answer: C. PREHEDCI

Q10. If BREAK is written as CTFDL, how is PLANET written in that code?

A. QNAQUU
B. QNBQUU
C. QNBQUV
D. QNBQUU

Answer: D. QNBQUU

Q11. If PHONE is written as QIPOF, how is EMAIL written in that code?

A. FNBBL
B. FMBCM
C. FNBJM
D. FNBIK

Answer: C. FNBJM

Q12. If TIGER is written as UJHFS, how is LION written in that code?

A. MJPO
B. MKPP
C. MJPN
D. MJPP

Answer: A. MJPO

Q13. If GLASS is coded as TNZHH, how is PLANE coded in that code?

A. KOZMV
B. LNZMV
C. KPYMU
D. KOYMV

Answer: A. KOZMV

Q14. If INDIA is coded as JOEJB, how is CHINA written in that code?

A. DIOOB
B. DIJOB
C. DJJOB
D. CIOJB

Answer: B. DIJOB

Q15. If STONE is written as UVQPG, how is WATER written in that code?

A. YAVGU
B. YCVGT
C. XCVFS
D. ZDVHS

Answer: B. YCVGT

Q16. If LAMP is coded as NCOQ, how will FIRE be written in the same code?

A. HKTG
B. HJTG
C. HKSG
D. GJTG

Answer: A. HKTG

Q17. If BRING is written as EQMLJ, how is FIGHT written in that code?

A. ILJKT
B. HLIKT
C. HJKSU
D. HJKHT

Answer: B. HLIKT

Q18. COLD is written as XLIW in a certain code. How is HEAT written in that code?

A. SZIV
B. CZGV
C. AVIB
D. VBZI

Answer: A. SZIV

Q19. If TRUST is written as USVTU, how will FAITH be written in that code?

A. GBJUI
B. GBJVI
C. GBIUJ
D. GBJTI

Answer: B. GBJVI

Q20. If CLOUD is written as BQNTC, how is STORM written in that code?

A. RSNQL
B. RSPNL
C. RQPNL
D. RQNPL

Answer: A. RSNQL

Candidates must practice these questions for coding decoding for SSC exam or bank exam reasoning questions. This coding decoding practice set will help candidates master these type of questions for exams.

FAQs

  • What is coding and decoding?
    +
    Coding is the process of encrypting letters or numbers from a word or series. Then, decoding occurs when someone decrypts these alphabets/numbers to obtain the correct answer.
  • How to solve coding decoding questions?
    +
    To answer coding-decoding questions, identify the pattern used to convert letters or words into a code.

