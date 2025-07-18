Coding Decoding Question and Answers: Top MCQs with Solution

Coding Decoding is an important part of the reasoning section in almost all major government exams, including banking exams, SSC, railway exams, etc. Reasoning coding decoding regularly appear in competitive exams to test a candidate's logical thinking and ability to identify hidden patterns in given codes. In Coding Decoding questions, candidates are required to understand how a word or letter is transformed using a specific rule. It is essential to know the position of each letter in the English alphabet, both from the left (A to Z) and from the right (Z to A) to solve these questions effectively. Candidates will find a list of coding decoding questions here. These multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will help improve accuracy and speed during exams. What is Coding Decoding? Coding Decoding is a logical reasoning concept where a word, letter, or sentence is converted into a secret format using a specific set of rules. This technique is often used to hide the real meaning of a message so that only the intended person can understand it.

In simple terms, Coding means changing information into a coded form based on a set pattern or rule. This hides the actual message from everyone except the intended receiver. Decoding is the reverse process; it means converting the coded message back into its original form by identifying the rule or pattern used. Learning Coding-Decoding helps candidates sharpen their logical thinking, pattern recognition, and concentration skills, which are crucial for competitive exams like banking, SSC, and more. Types of Coding Decoding Questions The following are the main types of coding decoding questions that commonly appear in exams. Each type has a different pattern, and understanding them will help candidates solve them quickly and accurately. 1. Letter-to-Letter Coding In this type, each letter of a word is changed using rules like adding, subtracting, or swapping letters. Candidates will be asked to apply the same pattern to another word and find its code.

2. Letter-to-Number Coding In this type, either a word is converted into numbers, or numbers are changed into letters. Candidates need to understand the pattern of the assigned values to decode the correct answer. 3. Substitution Coding Real words are replaced with other meaningful or random words in this type. Candidates have to identify the right replacement logic based on the given clues. 4. LSN (Letter, Symbol, Number) Coding This type uses a mix of letters, symbols, and numbers to code different words. Candidates need to observe the patterns and figure out the rule used to assign each code. Also Check: Synonyms and Antonyms Blood Relation Questions with Answers Coding Decoding MCQs The following are 20 important Coding Decoding MCQs with answers, suitable for SSC, Bank, UPSC, Railways, and other reasoning-based exams:

Q1. In a certain code, ‘MANGO’ is written as ‘NZOHF’. How is ‘APPLE’ written? A. BQQMF

B. BQQMG

C. BPPMF

D. CQQMG Answer: A. BQQMF Q2. If ‘ROAD’ is written as ‘URDG’, how will ‘RAIL’ be written? A. UDLO

B. UDNI

C. UDML

D. UDLG Answer: D. UDLG Q3. If 'PEN' is written as ‘QFO’, how is ‘BOOK’ written? A. CPPL

B. CPNL

C. CQQM

D. DQQL Answer: A. CPPL Q4. In a certain code, ‘CAT’ is written as ‘XZG’. How is ‘DOG’ written? A. WLT

B. WLF

C. WKT

D. WLG Answer: B. WLF Q5. If ‘BIRD’ is written as ‘EKUG’, how is ‘FISH’ written? A. HLVK

B. HMXK

C. HMVK

D. HMVK Answer: D. HMVK Q6. In a code, ‘CAR’ is written as ‘FDV’. What is the code for ‘BUS’? A. EXV

B. EWT

C. EXU

D. EVT Answer: A. EXV Q7. If MANGO is written as NZOHF in a certain code, how is GUAVA written in that code? A. HTVCR

B. HTBUR

C. HTBVR

D. HTAUR Answer: B. HTBUR Q8. If TABLE is written as GZOVI, how is CHAIR written in that code?

A. XSBQJ

B. XSCQI

C. XSZRI

D. XRZQI Answer: C. XSZRI Q9. In a code, COMPUTER is written as PMOCRETU. How is DECIPHER written in that code? A. REPHICED

B. ICEDREPH

C. PREHEDCI

D. DCEIPREH Answer: C. PREHEDCI Q10. If BREAK is written as CTFDL, how is PLANET written in that code? A. QNAQUU

B. QNBQUU

C. QNBQUV

D. QNBQUU Answer: D. QNBQUU Q11. If PHONE is written as QIPOF, how is EMAIL written in that code? A. FNBBL

B. FMBCM

C. FNBJM

D. FNBIK Answer: C. FNBJM Q12. If TIGER is written as UJHFS, how is LION written in that code? A. MJPO

B. MKPP

C. MJPN

D. MJPP Answer: A. MJPO Q13. If GLASS is coded as TNZHH, how is PLANE coded in that code? A. KOZMV

B. LNZMV

C. KPYMU

D. KOYMV Answer: A. KOZMV Q14. If INDIA is coded as JOEJB, how is CHINA written in that code? A. DIOOB

B. DIJOB

C. DJJOB

D. CIOJB Answer: B. DIJOB Q15. If STONE is written as UVQPG, how is WATER written in that code?