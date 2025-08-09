This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 09 August

Every day has its history. Have you ever stopped to wonder what stories August 9 holds? Let's take a simple look at this date. It has seen world-changing events, art and science milestones, and moments that shaped nations.
On August 9, 48 BC, Julius Caesar defeated Pompey at the Battle of Pharsalus. In 1173, construction began on the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Henry David Thoreau published Walden in 1854. In 1945, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki.
In 1969, followers of Charles Manson murdered Sharon Tate and others. And in 1974, Gerald Ford became U.S. president after Nixon resigned. In this article, we'll explore these moments and more. We'll see how one day can echo with history.
What Happened on this Day – August 09?
Here's what happened in history on August 09:
378 – Romans Routed at Adrianople
- Emperor Valens leads the Eastern Roman army against the Visigoths.
- Two-thirds of the Roman army is killed, including Valens himself.
- The mounted Visigoths overrun the Roman lines in present-day Turkey.
1854 – Henry David Thoreau's Walden Is Published
- Thoreau releases his classic Walden, or Life in the Woods.
- It shares his experience in simple living at Walden Pond.
- First-year sales average just 300 copies.
1877 – Nez Perce Fight: Battle of the Big Hole
- A small band of Nez Perce refuses to move to a reservation.
- They clash with the U.S. Army near Big Hole River, Montana.
- The battle becomes one of the tragic episodes of the Indian Wars.
1936 – Jesse Owens Wins Fourth Gold Medal
- At the Berlin Olympics, Owens took gold in the 4×100 m relay.
- His team sets a world record of 39.8 seconds.
- The record stands for 20 years.
1945 – Atomic Bomb Dropped on Nagasaki
- The U.S. drops its second atomic bomb, nicknamed "Fat Man.”
- Around 74,000 people die instantly.
- Japan moves toward unconditional surrender.
1969 – Charles Manson Cult Kills Five, Including Actress Sharon Tate
- Early morning attack at Roman Polanski's Beverly Hills home.
- Victims include Polanski's pregnant wife, Sharon Tate.
- Less than two days later, the cult murders Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.
1973 – NASA's Skylab Spiders Experiment
- Astronauts share part of their filet mignon with two spiders, Anita and Arabella.
- The spiders spin webs in zero gravity as part of a space experiment.
1974 – Gerald Ford Becomes President After Nixon Resigns
- Richard Nixon resigned over the Watergate scandal.
- Gerald R. Ford is sworn in as the 38th U.S. president.
- Ford speaks to the press shortly after taking office.
1988 – Hockey's "Great One" Gets Traded
- The Edmonton Oilers trade Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings.
- The deal includes other players and multiple first-round draft picks.
- Fans across Canada react with shock and sadness.
1995 – Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia Dies
- Legendary guitarist Jerry Garcia died of a heart attack at 53.
- He was in a residential drug-treatment facility in California.
- Garcia was a cultural icon for more than three decades.
2010 – JetBlue Flight Attendant Quits Job via Escape Slide
- Steven Slater leaves his job after a dispute with a passenger.
- He activates the emergency slide and exits the plane.
- The dramatic resignation happens at New York's JFK Airport.
2014 – Michael Brown was Killed in Ferguson, Missouri
- Police officer Darren Wilson fatally shoots Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager.
- Incident sparks protests and riots in Ferguson.
- The unrest spreads nationwide.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 09?
August 09 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 9
1963 – Whitney Houston (1963–2012)
- American singer and actress.
- Known for hits like "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," and "How Will I Know."
- One of the best-selling music artists of all time.
1983 – Dan Levy
- Canadian actor, writer, and producer.
- Co-created and starred in TV's Schitt's Creek with his father, Eugene Levy.
- Winner of multiple Emmy Awards.
1967 – Deion Sanders
- Nicknamed "Prime Time."
- Dual-sport athlete who played both professional football and baseball.
- Later became a successful college football coach.
Died on This Day – August 9
378 – Valens
- Roman Emperor of the East.
- Killed in the Battle of Adrianople against the Visigoths.
1995 – Jerry Garcia
- Lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead.
- Known for shaping the psychedelic rock sound.
- Died of a heart attack at age 53.
