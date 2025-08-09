This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 09 August

Every day has its history. Have you ever stopped to wonder what stories August 9 holds? Let's take a simple look at this date. It has seen world-changing events, art and science milestones, and moments that shaped nations.

On August 9, 48 BC, Julius Caesar defeated Pompey at the Battle of Pharsalus. In 1173, construction began on the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Henry David Thoreau published Walden in 1854. In 1945, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki.

In 1969, followers of Charles Manson murdered Sharon Tate and others. And in 1974, Gerald Ford became U.S. president after Nixon resigned. In this article, we'll explore these moments and more. We'll see how one day can echo with history.

What Happened on this Day – August 09?

Here's what happened in history on August 09: